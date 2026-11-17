Tyson Campbell making plays on the ball: The Browns cornerback got his hands on three passes (one interception and two pass breakups) in the 27-24 win over the Texans.

Ja'Marr Chase was electric on Sunday Night Football: The Bengals wide receiver racked up 231 yards receiving in the Bengals' rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

See even more data: Every category in this piece comes from PFF Premium Stats. Click here to dive in — there's more to discover.

I've been at PFF for 10 years, and somehow, digging through our database never gets old. There's always something interesting to uncover, a new insight to take away or a number hiding in plain sight that makes you question everything you thought you knew about a player or team.

That's what I love about the data. Each little discovery adds another piece to the enormous puzzle that is the NFL. And with so much football being played every week, there are things that are difficult to pick up on film — and plenty more that would be nearly impossible to track on your own.

For fellow football nerds looking to lose a few hours down a statistical rabbit hole, PFF Premium Stats is a treasure trove. To give you a taste of what's in there, I've pulled together the Week 10 leaders across 19 key metrics from the 2026 NFL season.

Highest passing grade

Joe Burrow was at his best in the Bengals' Sunday night win over the Steelers, earning a 92.5 PFF passing grade to lead all qualifying quarterbacks in Week 10. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the only other passer to reach 90.0.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. He recorded three big-time throws without a single turnover-worthy play and posted a 90.2% adjusted completion percentage.

Burrow earned a positive grade on 23.8% of his plays, trailing only Dak Prescott. He earned a negative grade on just 1.6% of plays, the fifth-lowest rate among quarterbacks in Week 10.

Most big-time throws

The Falcons ultimately fell to the Chiefs, but Michael Penix Jr. still made his share of impressive throws. He recorded five big-time throws, the most of any quarterback in Week 10, with Patrick Mahomes next closest at four.

Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards and an interception. While those five big-time throws led the NFL, he also recorded two turnover-worthy plays.

Most yards per attempt

Drew Lock made the most of his opportunities in the Seahawks‘ 21-13 win over the Raiders, averaging a whopping 14.1 yards per pass attempt to lead all qualifying quarterbacks in Week 10. Brock Purdy was next closest at 13.9.

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, recording three big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. What makes those numbers even more impressive is that he wasn't simply relying on easy completions. His average depth of target was 11.1 yards, tied for the fifth-highest mark among quarterbacks. Despite pushing the ball downfield so often, Lock still posted a near-perfect 158.0 passer rating and an 88.2% adjusted completion percentage, ranking sixth at the position.

Most forced missed tackles

Running back Jonathan Taylor forced nine missed tackles, the most among running backs in Week 10. He carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards, gaining 62 of those yards after contact.

Most yards after contact

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained 114 yards after contact in a 35-10 win over the Patriots, the most among running backs in Week 10. Emmett Johnson of the Chiefs ranked second with 92.

Most yards per route run

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba averaged 8.55 yards per route run, the highest among qualifying wide receivers and tight ends in Week 10. The Seahawks star caught eight of his 10 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown, forcing two missed tackles along the way.

Most receiving yards

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase racked up 231 yards on Sunday night, the most among wide receivers, tight ends and running backs in Week 10. He caught 11 of his 14 targets, with 99 of his yards coming after the catch.

Most yards after the catch

Running back Christian McCaffrey gained 125 yards after the catch in his side's 46-40 win over the Cowboys. He ran 18 routes, three of which came from the slot, and his average depth of target was a whopping 9.0 yards downfield.

Most contested catches

Wide receiver Nico Collins hauled in five contested catches in Week 10. Parker Washington of the Jaguars ranked second with four. Collins caught nine of his 16 targets (with one drop) for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Highest pass-blocking grade

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell earned an 89.2 pass-blocking grade in Week 10. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 34 pass-blocking snaps.

Guard Sam Cosmi also earned an 89.2 pass-blocking grade last week. Opposing pass-rushers came up empty against him, too, as he allowed zero pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps.

Highest run-blocking grade

Colton McKivitz and Tate Ratledge shared the top spot in Week 10, with both earning a 91.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

McKivitz earned a positive grade on 22.2% of his run-blocking snaps, the seventh-highest rate among offensive tackles, while receiving a negative grade on just 3.7%. Ratledge was even more dominant, earning a positive grade on 42.3% of his run-blocking plays, the second-highest rate among guards. He was negatively graded on 15.4% of his snaps.

Most pressures

Edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu generated nine pressures on Monday night, the most among edge defenders, interior defenders, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties in Week 10. Jaelan Phillips of the Panthers ranked second with eight.

He racked up three hits and six hurries from 41 pass-rush snaps.

Highest pass-rushing grade

Levi Drake Rodriguez was a nightmare for opposing blockers in Week 10, earning a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade to lead all qualifying defenders. 49ers defensive lineman Mykel Williams was next closest at 90.9.

Rodriguez generated eight pressures on just 24 pass-rush snaps. That included two sacks, two quarterback hits and four hurries.

Most defensive stops

Quinnen Williams was practically living in the opposing backfield in Week 10, racking up nine defensive stops to lead the NFL. Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks was the next closest with seven.

Eight of Williams' nine stops came against the run, with his sack accounting for the other. But the real eye-opener was his 47.1% run-stop rate, meaning he recorded a stop on nearly half of his run-defense snaps. No other player at his position came close, with the next-highest mark sitting at 33.3%.

Highest run-defense grade

Those nine defensive stops were just part of the story for Quinnen Williams, who also earned a remarkable 94.6 PFF run-defense grade. That was the highest mark among all qualifying edge defenders, interior defenders and linebackers in Week 10, with the Panthers' Jaelan Phillips a distant second at 90.6.

Highest coverage grade

Ar'Darius Washington made life difficult for Jayden Daniels in Week 10, earning a 91.4 PFF coverage grade in a 24-21 loss to the Commanders. That was the highest mark among all qualifying cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers, narrowly edging out the Chargers‘ Del'Shawn Phillips, who finished at 91.0.

Washington was targeted six times but surrendered just three catches for a total of 11 yards. He also came away with an interception and a pass breakup.

Most passes defended

Cornerback Tyson Campbell defended three passes (one interception and two pass breakups). He allowed five catches on 10 targets for 32 yards, giving up 0.8 yards per coverage snap.

Lowest passer rating when targeted

Cornerback Roger McCreary allowed a 16.7 passer rating on four targets in a 35-10 win over the Patriots. He allowed two catches on four targets for 10 yards while recording one interception.

Most tackles without a miss

Linebacker Sonny Styles made 13 tackles without a miss in a 24-21 win over the Giants, the most among linebackers, safeties, cornerbacks, interior defenders and edge defenders in Week 10. Patrick Queen of the Steelers ranked second with 12.

He was credited with 11 solo tackles and to tackle assists, with five of his solo tackles going down as defensive stops. He also generated four pressures as a blitzer.

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