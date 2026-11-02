Statistical Review of NFL Week 8

- Every Week 8 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 8 matchup.
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
- Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets
- Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
8:20 p.m. ET