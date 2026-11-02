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Statistical Review of NFL Week 8

By PFF.com
  • Every Week 8 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 8 matchup.

Jump to a game:

1:00 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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