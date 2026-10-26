Statistical Review of NFL Week 7

- Every Week 7 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 7 matchup.
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants @ Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
8:20 p.m. ET