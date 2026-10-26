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Statistical Review of NFL Week 7

By PFF.com
  • Every Week 7 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 7 matchup.

Jump to a game:

1:00 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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New York Giants @ Houston Texans

New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
New York Giants @ Houston Texans PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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