Seattle lands an elite guard: The Seahawks have agreed to acquire Quenton Nelson from the Colts for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Nelson has earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade through seven weeks.

Major pass-protection upgrade: Nelson has allowed just six pressures across 275 pass-blocking snaps in 2026, with an 81.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 94.4% pass-block win rate.

Offensive line changes ahead: Nelson's arrival could shift Grey Zabel to right guard and affect Anthony Bradford's role, while Indianapolis is set to turn to rookie Jalen Farmer at left guard.

The Seattle Seahawks are adding one of the NFL's most accomplished interior offensive linemen as they look to strengthen their offensive line for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Seattle has agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Nelson, 30, arrives in Seattle having earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade across 468 offensive snaps in 2026, continuing a stretch of high-level play that has seen him finish among the NFL's six highest-graded guards in each of the previous two seasons.

The move comes as Seattle looks to improve an offensive line that ranks 19th among 32 units in PFF pass-blocking grade (65.0). Through seven weeks, the group has combined to allow 15 sacks, 31 hits and 72 hurries. Seahawks quarterbacks have been sacked or hit on 18.2% of dropbacks, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.

40.0 60.0 80.0 Run Block Grade 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Parham Lindstrom Meinerz Cosmi Booker Mahogany Smith Jackson Tippmann Lewis McCormick Risner Smith Puni Ratledge Gaines II Avila Bergeron Cleveland Goncalves Teller Barber Ingram Vera-Tucker Seumalo Thuney Steen Skoronski Anderson Johnson Proctor Tomlinson Bullock Ruiz Bass Hoffman Fries Meredith Jackson Torrence Carmona Colby Suamataia Zabel Haynes Edwards Huber Bredeson Fairchild Dotson Anderson Brown Adams Mauch Lampkin Powers Penning Simpson Burford Bradford Monk Savaiinaea Runyan Mauigoa Glover Pregnon Hunt Powers-Johnson Bartch Stephens Strange Taylor Mafi Paul Dickerson Rutledge Rogers Jones Jr. Jurgens Nelson The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Dylan Parham OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 90.4 1st / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.9 9th / 80 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Run Block Grade 85.7 6th / 80 Pass Block Grade 70.1 23rd / 80 Quenton Nelson OG · IND Run Block Grade 82.3 7th / 80 Pass Block Grade 81.9 3rd / 80 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Run Block Grade 86.7 4th / 80 Pass Block Grade 64.3 33rd / 80 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Run Block Grade 80.2 10th / 80 Pass Block Grade 80.6 4th / 80 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Run Block Grade 87.7 3rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 71.1 21st / 80 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Run Block Grade 76.2 15th / 80 Pass Block Grade 83.8 1st / 80 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Run Block Grade 88.6 2nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 60.2 42nd / 80 Jonah Jackson OG · CHI Run Block Grade 80.2 10th / 80 Pass Block Grade 67.6 28th / 80 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 86.7 4th / 80 Pass Block Grade 59.7 43rd / 80 Damien Lewis OG · CAR Run Block Grade 76.6 14th / 80 Pass Block Grade 78.6 6th / 80 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Run Block Grade 81.8 8th / 80 Pass Block Grade 69.4 25th / 80 Dalton Risner OG · CIN Run Block Grade 77.9 13th / 80 Pass Block Grade 71.4 20th / 80 Trey Smith OG · KC Run Block Grade 79.9 12th / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.0 13th / 80 Dominick Puni OG · SF Run Block Grade 68.4 23rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 82.6 2nd / 80 Tate Ratledge OG · DET Run Block Grade 70.0 20th / 80 Pass Block Grade 80.4 5th / 80 Jon Gaines II OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 72.0 18th / 80 Pass Block Grade 62.4 36th / 80 Steve Avila OG · LA Run Block Grade 67.2 26th / 80 Pass Block Grade 74.9 15th / 80 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Run Block Grade 66.8 28th / 80 Pass Block Grade 76.8 8th / 80 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Run Block Grade 72.2 17th / 80 Pass Block Grade 55.8 52nd / 80 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Run Block Grade 66.6 30th / 80 Pass Block Grade 71.5 19th / 80 Wyatt Teller OG · HST Run Block Grade 75.7 16th / 80 Pass Block Grade 53.9 53rd / 80 Austin Barber OG · CLV Run Block Grade 70.0 20th / 80 Pass Block Grade 66.4 30th / 80 Ed Ingram OG · HST Run Block Grade 80.8 9th / 80 Pass Block Grade 42.5 71st / 80 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG · NE Run Block Grade 63.4 37th / 80 Pass Block Grade 71.0 22nd / 80 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 70.6 19th / 80 Pass Block Grade 59.3 44th / 80 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Run Block Grade 61.0 44th / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.0 13th / 80 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Run Block Grade 62.9 38th / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.1 12th / 80 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Run Block Grade 58.7 49th / 80 Pass Block Grade 74.5 16th / 80 Alec Anderson OG · BUF Run Block Grade 67.6 25th / 80 Pass Block Grade 52.9 56th / 80 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Run Block Grade 65.0 31st / 80 Pass Block Grade 73.8 18th / 80 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Run Block Grade 67.1 27th / 80 Pass Block Grade 60.8 40th / 80 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Run Block Grade 64.5 33rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 70.0 24th / 80 Corey Bullock OG · CAR Run Block Grade 67.7 24th / 80 Pass Block Grade 46.9 61st / 80 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Run Block Grade 59.4 47th / 80 Pass Block Grade 74.1 17th / 80 T.J. Bass OG · DAL Run Block Grade 68.8 22nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 53.5 55th / 80 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Run Block Grade 62.1 41st / 80 Pass Block Grade 58.1 47th / 80 Will Fries OG · MIN Run Block Grade 64.3 34th / 80 Pass Block Grade 48.7 60th / 80 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 63.5 36th / 80 Pass Block Grade 57.2 49th / 80 Donovan Jackson OG · MIN Run Block Grade 60.1 46th / 80 Pass Block Grade 77.2 7th / 80 O'Cyrus Torrence OG · BUF Run Block Grade 62.3 40th / 80 Pass Block Grade 63.4 35th / 80 Fernando Carmona OG · TEN Run Block Grade 55.3 59th / 80 Pass Block Grade 66.6 29th / 80 Connor Colby OG · SF Run Block Grade 63.9 35th / 80 Pass Block Grade 57.8 48th / 80 Kingsley Suamataia OG · KC Run Block Grade 57.2 55th / 80 Pass Block Grade 67.8 27th / 80 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Run Block Grade 59.0 48th / 80 Pass Block Grade 64.5 32nd / 80 Christian Haynes OG · SEA Run Block Grade 62.5 39th / 80 Pass Block Grade 46.0 62nd / 80 David Edwards OG · NO Run Block Grade 53.7 64th / 80 Pass Block Grade 69.0 26th / 80 Joe Huber OG · MIN Run Block Grade 62.0 42nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 56.9 50th / 80 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Run Block Grade 58.6 50th / 80 Pass Block Grade 60.8 40th / 80 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Run Block Grade 57.8 53rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 65.2 31st / 80 Kevin Dotson OG · LA Run Block Grade 61.8 43rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 49.2 59th / 80 Spencer Anderson OG · PIT Run Block Grade 60.6 45th / 80 Pass Block Grade 43.4 67th / 80 Ben Brown OG · NE Run Block Grade 54.0 63rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 61.7 37th / 80 Isaiah Adams OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 54.3 62nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 61.2 38th / 80 Cody Mauch OG · TB Run Block Grade 44.4 75th / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.8 10th / 80 Willie Lampkin OG · PHI Run Block Grade 54.4 60th / 80 Pass Block Grade 49.8 58th / 80 Ben Powers OG · DEN Run Block Grade 57.0 56th / 80 Pass Block Grade 42.6 70th / 80 Trevor Penning OG · LAC Run Block Grade 64.8 32nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 28.6 77th / 80 John Simpson OG · BLT Run Block Grade 58.3 51st / 80 Pass Block Grade 44.0 66th / 80 Spencer Burford OG · LV Run Block Grade 56.5 57th / 80 Pass Block Grade 37.2 73rd / 80 Anthony Bradford OG · SEA Run Block Grade 66.7 29th / 80 Pass Block Grade 22.9 79th / 80 Jacob Monk OG · GB Run Block Grade 52.7 65th / 80 Pass Block Grade 42.8 68th / 80 Jonah Savaiinaea OG · MIA Run Block Grade 50.8 69th / 80 Pass Block Grade 42.7 69th / 80 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Run Block Grade 41.6 78th / 80 Pass Block Grade 75.2 11th / 80 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Run Block Grade 50.8 69th / 80 Pass Block Grade 45.1 63rd / 80 Travis Glover OG · GB Run Block Grade 52.0 66th / 80 Pass Block Grade 45.1 63rd / 80 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Run Block Grade 51.4 68th / 80 Pass Block Grade 56.0 51st / 80 Robert Hunt OG · CAR Run Block Grade 55.6 58th / 80 Pass Block Grade 61.1 39th / 80 Jackson Powers-Johnson OG · LV Run Block Grade 43.6 77th / 80 Pass Block Grade 63.8 34th / 80 Ben Bartch OG · DET Run Block Grade 58.0 52nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 25.1 78th / 80 Beau Stephens OG · SEA Run Block Grade 44.7 74th / 80 Pass Block Grade 59.0 45th / 80 Cole Strange OG · LAC Run Block Grade 57.8 53rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 38.1 72nd / 80 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Run Block Grade 44.8 73rd / 80 Pass Block Grade 50.3 57th / 80 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Run Block Grade 40.9 79th / 80 Pass Block Grade 53.9 53rd / 80 Chris Paul OG · WAS Run Block Grade 40.0 80th / 80 Pass Block Grade 58.8 46th / 80 Landon Dickerson OG · PHI Run Block Grade 54.4 60th / 80 Pass Block Grade 21.9 80th / 80 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Run Block Grade 51.5 67th / 80 Pass Block Grade 34.1 74th / 80 Caleb Rogers OG · LV Run Block Grade 50.0 72nd / 80 Pass Block Grade 33.6 75th / 80 Emery Jones Jr. OG · BLT Run Block Grade 44.1 76th / 80 Pass Block Grade 44.2 65th / 80 Cam Jurgens OG · BLT Run Block Grade 50.5 71st / 80 Pass Block Grade 33.6 75th / 80

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