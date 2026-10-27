Seattle lands an elite guard: The Seahawks have agreed to acquire Quenton Nelson from the Colts for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Nelson has earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade through seven weeks.
Major pass-protection upgrade: Nelson has allowed just six pressures across 275 pass-blocking snaps in 2026, with an 81.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 94.4% pass-block win rate.
Offensive line changes ahead: Nelson's arrival could shift Grey Zabel to right guard and affect Anthony Bradford's role, while Indianapolis is set to turn to rookie Jalen Farmer at left guard.
The Seattle Seahawks are adding one of the NFL's most accomplished interior offensive linemen as they look to strengthen their offensive line for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Nelson, 30, arrives in Seattle having earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade across 468 offensive snaps in 2026, continuing a stretch of high-level play that has seen him finish among the NFL's six highest-graded guards in each of the previous two seasons.
The move comes as Seattle looks to improve an offensive line that ranks 19th among 32 units in PFF pass-blocking grade (65.0). Through seven weeks, the group has combined to allow 15 sacks, 31 hits and 72 hurries. Seahawks quarterbacks have been sacked or hit on 18.2% of dropbacks, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.