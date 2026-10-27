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Seahawks acquire All-Pro G Quenton Nelson from Colts for two draft picks
By Mark Chichester
  • Seattle lands an elite guard: The Seahawks have agreed to acquire Quenton Nelson from the Colts for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Nelson has earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade through seven weeks.
  • Major pass-protection upgrade: Nelson has allowed just six pressures across 275 pass-blocking snaps in 2026, with an 81.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 94.4% pass-block win rate.
  • Offensive line changes ahead: Nelson's arrival could shift Grey Zabel to right guard and affect Anthony Bradford's role, while Indianapolis is set to turn to rookie Jalen Farmer at left guard.

The Seattle Seahawks are adding one of the NFL's most accomplished interior offensive linemen as they look to strengthen their offensive line for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Seattle has agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Nelson, 30, arrives in Seattle having earned an 85.7 PFF overall grade across 468 offensive snaps in 2026, continuing a stretch of high-level play that has seen him finish among the NFL's six highest-graded guards in each of the previous two seasons.

The move comes as Seattle looks to improve an offensive line that ranks 19th among 32 units in PFF pass-blocking grade (65.0). Through seven weeks, the group has combined to allow 15 sacks, 31 hits and 72 hurries. Seahawks quarterbacks have been sacked or hit on 18.2% of dropbacks, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.

40.060.080.0Run Block Grade20.040.060.080.0Pass Block GradeAVGAVG
Parham
Lindstrom
Meinerz
Cosmi
Booker
Mahogany
Smith
Jackson
Tippmann
Lewis
McCormick
Risner
Smith
Puni
Ratledge
Gaines II
Avila
Bergeron
Cleveland
Goncalves
Teller
Barber
Ingram
Vera-Tucker
Seumalo
Thuney
Steen
Skoronski
Anderson
Johnson
Proctor
Tomlinson
Bullock
Ruiz
Bass
Hoffman
Fries
Meredith
Jackson
Torrence
Carmona
Colby
Suamataia
Zabel
Haynes
Edwards
Huber
Bredeson
Fairchild
Dotson
Anderson
Brown
Adams
Mauch
Lampkin
Powers
Penning
Simpson
Burford
Bradford
Monk
Savaiinaea
Runyan
Mauigoa
Glover
Pregnon
Hunt
Powers-Johnson
Bartch
Stephens
Strange
Taylor
Mafi
Paul
Dickerson
Rutledge
Rogers
Jones Jr.
Jurgens
Nelson
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro
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