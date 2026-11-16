Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads Week 10: The Seahawks wide receiver earned a 94.7 overall PFF grade after catching eight passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Joe Burrow delivers an elite passing performance: The Bengals quarterback earned a 94.1 overall PFF grade, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

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Week 10 featured standout performances across the league, with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading all qualifying players in overall PFF grade at 94.7. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow followed closely at 94.1, while several defensive players made their mark with disruptive performances.

Here is a look at the highest-graded player from each of the 13 games so far, with a minimum requirement of 10 offensive or defensive snaps.

Ben Sinnott made the most of his opportunities in Washington's narrow victory over New York, catching all four of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders tight end moved the chains twice in addition to his score, generated 14 yards after the catch and forced a missed tackle.

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Despite New York's defeat, Azareye'h Thomas delivered a strong performance in coverage, intercepting a pass while allowing just one reception for seven yards on two targets. The Jets cornerback earned a 90.5 coverage grade and added three tackles and two assists across 57 defensive snaps. His 90.0 overall PFF grade was the highest of any player in the matchup.

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Lee Hunter provided a disruptive presence along Carolina's defensive front in its three-point victory over New Orleans. The Panthers defensive tackle earned an 88.0 run-defense grade while recording two tackles, an assist and two defensive stops without missing a tackle. He also generated two quarterback pressures, including a hit and a hurry, finishing with a game-high 91.2 overall PFF grade across 15 defensive snaps.

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Malachi Corley made an impact in Cleveland's passing game despite limited playing time, catching all three of his targets for 37 yards. The Browns receiver generated 22 yards after the catch and moved the chains twice, earning a 90.9 receiving grade.

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Parker Washington powered Jacksonville‘s passing attack in its victory over Tennessee, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 152 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars receiver generated 50 yards after the catch and converted six receptions into first downs. Washington earned a 91.2 receiving grade and a game-high 91.6 overall PFF grade across 33 routes.

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Patrick Mahomes delivered an impressive passing performance in Kansas City's comfortable victory over Atlanta, completing 22 of his 35 attempts for 348 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. The Chiefs quarterback recorded four big-time throws against zero turnover-worthy plays while averaging 9.9 yards per attempt.

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Wesley Bailey made his biggest contribution in coverage during the Rams‘ dominant win over Arizona, intercepting a pass and allowing no receptions on his lone target. The Los Angeles edge defender also recorded a tackle and a defensive stop across 15 defensive snaps.

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Justin Walley allowed just three receptions for 13 yards on six targets, breaking up two passes while earning an 84.7 coverage grade. Walley also recorded a sack, forced a fumble and contributed four defensive stops, finishing with a game-high 91.2 overall PFF grade across 54 defensive snaps.

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Levi Drake Rodriguez dominated as a pass-rusher in Minnesota‘s victory over Green Bay, generating eight quarterback pressures across 37 defensive snaps. The Vikings defensive tackle recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and four hurries, earning a 92.4 pass-rush grade.

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Tate Ratledge anchored Detroit's offensive line in its decisive victory over New England, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade. The Lions guard was also effective in pass protection, surrendering just one quarterback hit and no sacks or hurries across 33 pass-blocking opportunities. Ratledge finished with an 87.1 pass-blocking grade and a game-high 93.4 overall PFF grade across 61 offensive snaps.

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Joe Burrow carved up Pittsburgh‘s defense in Cincinnati's 20-point victory, completing 35 of his 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The Bengals quarterback recorded three big-time throws against zero turnover-worthy plays while averaging 9.3 yards per attempt.

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Quinnen Williams stood out along Dallas' defensive front despite the Cowboys‘ six-point defeat, recording nine tackles and nine defensive stops. The defensive tackle earned a 94.6 run-defense grade while generating three quarterback pressures, including a sack and two hurries. Williams also forced a fumble and finished with a game-high 93.7 overall PFF grade across 43 defensive snaps.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered the highest-graded performance of Week 10 in Seattle's victory over Las Vegas, catching eight of his 10 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks receiver generated 74 yards after the catch, forced two missed tackles and converted six receptions into first downs.

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