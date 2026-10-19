Kyler Gordon earns Week 6's highest PFF grade: The Chicago Bears cornerback posted a 95.3 overall grade against Atlanta, recording three sacks, two forced fumbles and four defensive stops in 17 snaps.

Defenders account for most of the top performances: Defensive players led 10 of the 13 games, including Buffalo linebacker Dorian Williams with a 91.3 PFF grade and Green Bay cornerback Carrington Valentine with a 91.7 grade.

Drake Maye and Marvin Harrison Jr. led their matchups: Maye earned a 92.1 overall PFF grade in New England's win over the Jets, while Harrison posted a 91.1 grade for Houston against Jacksonville.

Week 6 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with defensive players accounting for 10 of the 13 highest-graded performances across the week's matchups. Here is a look at the top-graded player from each game, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 90.5, highlighted by a 90.8 run-defense grade. Singleton recorded eight tackles, four assists and five defensive stops without missing a tackle across 85 defensive snaps. He also generated three quarterback pressures, including two hits.

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Rams cornerback Josh Wallace finished as the game's highest-graded player with an 84.7 overall PFF grade, despite Los Angeles' narrow defeat. Wallace earned an 85.4 coverage grade, allowing just four receptions for 20 yards on eight targets while adding a pass breakup. He also recorded six tackles and four defensive stops without a missed tackle.

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Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson earned a 90.2 overall PFF grade, the highest mark in Baltimore's loss to Cleveland. Simpson posted a 90.6 coverage grade and allowed just four yards on his lone target in coverage. He also recorded four tackles, four assists and four defensive stops without missing a tackle across 37 snaps.

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Bills linebacker Dorian Williams led all players in this matchup with a 91.3 overall PFF grade, powered by a 90.6 coverage grade. Williams intercepted a pass and recorded three tackles and two assists without a missed tackle across 37 defensive snaps. He also added a quarterback hurry in Buffalo's three-point victory.

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Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 85.7, making his biggest impact in coverage. Wheatley allowed just one reception for four yards on three targets while breaking up two passes. He also contributed four tackles and two defensive stops across 52 defensive snaps.

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Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon produced the highest overall PFF grade of Week 6, earning a 95.3 across just 17 defensive snaps. Gordon recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles and four total defensive stops, finishing with a remarkable 94.7 pass-rush grade in Chicago's win over Atlanta.

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Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 91.1, edging Jacksonville linebacker Ventrell Miller‘s 90.6 mark. Harrison caught three of his four targets for 34 yards and earned a 90.1 receiving grade across 10 passing-play snaps.

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Chiefs offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade, anchored by a 91.0 run-blocking grade. Suamataia was equally effective in pass protection, earning an 87.1 pass-blocking grade while allowing no pressures across 27 pass-blocking opportunities.

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Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader was particularly effective against the run, earning an 86.0 run-defense grade while recording seven tackles and seven defensive stops across 44 snaps. He also added a quarterback hurry.

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Patriots quarterback Drake Maye delivered the highest-graded offensive performance in the matchup, earning a 92.1 overall PFF grade in New England's win over the Jets. Maye completed 18 of his 32 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, recording three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

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Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward earned an overall PFF grade of 85.8, leading the way with an 82.1 pass-rush grade. Heyward generated four quarterback pressures, including two hits and two hurries, across 48 defensive snaps. He also recorded a tackle and three assists, with no missed tackles.

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Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither finished as the game's highest-graded player with a 90.4 overall PFF grade, despite Indianapolis' loss. Davis-Gaither earned an 83.4 coverage grade and a 79.7 run-defense grade while recording six tackles, three assists and three defensive stops. He did not miss a tackle across 45 defensive snaps.

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Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 91.7, narrowly edging Dallas linebacker Dee Winters‘ 90.9 mark. Valentine posted a 91.6 coverage grade, allowing three receptions for 35 yards on four targets while adding a pass breakup and four tackles across 26 defensive snaps.

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