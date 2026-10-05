Tetairoa McMillan posts the top featured grade: The Panthers receiver earned a 93.5 overall grade after catching 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson delivers an elite passing performance: The Ravens quarterback earned a 92.8 overall grade and a 90.9 passing grade while recording no turnover-worthy plays.

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Week 4 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with several players earning elite PFF grades. Here is one notable performance from each of the 15 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Cameron Heyward earned the highest grade in Pittsburgh‘s loss, posting an 89.0 overall grade across 47 defensive snaps. The Steelers interior defender generated three hurries on 27 pass-rush snaps and added three defensive stops without missing a tackle.

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Arvell Reese produced a game-high 90.5 overall grade across 66 defensive snaps, with his work in coverage leading the way. The Giants defender earned an 87.4 coverage grade and recorded an interception across 28 coverage snaps while adding five defensive stops.

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CeeDee Lamb turned 20 targets into 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' win. The Cowboys receiver averaged 4.02 yards per route run across 47 routes and earned a 92.1 receiving grade and a game-high 92.4 overall grade.

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Mike Evans led all players in San Francisco's win with an 88.9 overall grade, including an 86.9 receiving grade. The 49ers receiver caught five of his eight targets for 76 yards across 25 routes, averaging 3.04 yards per route run.

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Tykee Smith‘s work against the run helped him earn a game-high 90.9 overall grade despite Tampa Bay's loss. The Buccaneers defender posted a 95.2 run-defense grade across 24 run-defense snaps and didn't miss a tackle on 59 total defensive snaps.

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Akeem Davis-Gaither delivered a strong all-around performance across 62 defensive snaps, earning a game-high 91.7 overall grade. The Colts linebacker posted an 86.3 run-defense grade and an 81.3 coverage grade, allowing 20 yards on three receptions from four targets while recording four defensive stops without missing a tackle.

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Tee Higgins earned the highest grade in Cincinnati‘s loss, posting an 89.9 overall grade and an 88.0 receiving grade. The Bengals receiver caught 11 of his 16 targets for 157 yards and eight first downs, averaging 3.49 yards per route run across 45 routes.

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George Karlaftis generated consistent pressure in Kansas City's win, recording 11 pressures across 54 pass-rush snaps. The Chiefs edge defender registered seven quarterback hits and four hurries while adding three defensive stops, helping him earn a game-high 89.5 overall grade.

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Tuli Tuipulotu earned a game-high 91.6 overall grade across 51 defensive snaps despite the Chargers‘ loss. He earned a 93.8 coverage grade after intercepting the only pass thrown into his coverage and added two pressures — a quarterback hit and a hurry — across 16 pass-rush snaps.

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Josh Wallace led all players in the Rams‘ win with an 82.0 overall grade across 61 defensive snaps. He allowed just one reception for 2 yards from three targets across 34 coverage snaps, earning an 80.9 coverage grade.

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Kyler Murray earned the highest grade in Minnesota‘s win, finishing with an 82.3 overall grade and a 79.3 passing grade. He completed 27 of 37 attempts for 247 yards without an interception or a turnover-worthy play, finishing with a 90.6% adjusted completion rate.

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Robert Spillane‘s work in coverage powered him to a game-high 91.2 overall grade across 59 defensive snaps. The Patriots linebacker earned a 92.9 coverage grade, allowing 13 yards on two receptions from two targets across 35 coverage snaps.

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T'Vondre Sweat earned the highest grade in the Jets‘ loss, posting a 92.5 overall grade across 46 defensive snaps. The interior defender did his best work against the run, earning an 87.9 run-defense grade across 30 run-defense snaps while finishing without a missed tackle.

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Lamar Jackson delivered the game's highest-graded performance, earning a 92.8 overall grade and a 90.9 passing grade. The Ravens quarterback completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per attempt while recording one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays.

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Tetairoa McMillan turned in the week's highest-graded performance among the players featured here, earning a 93.5 overall grade and a 92.8 receiving grade. The Panthers receiver caught 14 of his 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.68 yards per route run across 41 routes.

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