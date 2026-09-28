Will Anderson Jr. dominates as a pass-rusher: The Texans edge defender generated nine pressures and three sacks, earning a 93.3 PFF pass-rush grade against Indianapolis.

Genesis Smith shines in coverage: The Chargers defensive back intercepted two of his three targets and earned a 95.1 overall PFF grade against Buffalo.

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Week 3 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with several players earning elite PFF grades. Here is one notable performance from each of the 15 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Isaiah McDuffie earned the highest grade in Green Bay's loss, posting a 90.0 overall grade across 18 defensive snaps. The Packers linebacker recorded two defensive stops on 11 run-defense snaps and didn't miss a tackle.

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Dre Greenlaw‘s work in coverage helped him earn a game-high 85.9 overall grade across 61 defensive snaps. The 49ers linebacker posted an 88.1 coverage grade, allowing just 7 yards on four receptions from five targets into his coverage.

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Nnamdi Madubuike led all players in Baltimore's win with a 90.1 overall grade across 47 defensive snaps. The Ravens interior defender recorded two pressures — one quarterback hit and one hurry — on 32 pass-rush snaps while adding two defensive stops.

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Damien Lewis produced the game's highest grade despite Carolina's loss, earning an 88.2 overall grade and an 88.5 run-blocking grade. The Panthers guard was also perfect across 38 pass-blocking snaps, allowing no pressures and finishing with a 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

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Mason McCormick‘s work in the running game powered him to an 89.5 overall grade across 62 offensive snaps. The Steelers guard earned a 90.0 run-blocking grade on 22 run-blocking snaps, the highest mark among players in the game.

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Will Anderson Jr. was a constant presence in the Indianapolis backfield, generating nine pressures from 32 pass-rush snaps. The Texans edge defender converted three of those pressures into sacks and added a quarterback hit and five hurries, earning a 93.3 pass-rush grade and a game-high 93.4 overall grade.

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Christian Roland-Wallace made the most of his 12 defensive snaps, earning a 93.7 overall grade and a 93.2 coverage grade. The Chiefs defensive back went untargeted across nine coverage snaps and generated two hurries on his two pass-rush snaps.

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Nakobe Dean‘s performance in coverage drove a game-high 90.4 overall grade across 74 defensive snaps. The Raiders linebacker earned a 90.7 coverage grade, allowing 42 yards on six receptions from seven targets while recording a pass breakup, and he added five defensive stops.

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Genesis Smith turned three targets into two interceptions during an outstanding performance in coverage. The Chargers defensive back allowed just one reception for 16 yards across 24 coverage snaps, earning a 93.0 coverage grade and a 95.1 overall grade.

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Andrew Van Ginkel made his biggest impact in coverage, where he earned a 92.9 grade after intercepting the only pass thrown into his coverage. The Vikings defender also generated a sack and a quarterback hit across 24 pass-rush snaps, helping him finish with an 89.2 overall grade.

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Anton Harrison led all players in Jacksonville‘s win with an 89.3 overall grade, highlighted by a 91.3 run-blocking grade across 29 run-blocking snaps. The Jaguars tackle was also solid in pass protection, surrendering just one quarterback hit and no other pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps.

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Penei Sewell delivered an elite performance in both phases, earning a 93.0 run-blocking grade and a 90.3 pass-blocking grade across 65 offensive snaps. The Lions tackle didn't allow a pressure on 37 pass-blocking snaps, helping him finish with a game-high 91.8 overall grade.

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Ernest Jones earned a 92.4 overall grade despite Seattle's loss, with a 91.5 coverage grade leading the way. The Seahawks linebacker allowed one reception for 7 yards on two targets and recorded two pass breakups across 34 coverage snaps.

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Marcus Harris stuffed the stat sheet across 34 defensive snaps, recording five defensive stops without missing a tackle. The Titans defender earned an 87.0 overall grade, including an 83.4 run-defense grade and an 83.4 coverage grade, while allowing just 18 yards on four receptions.

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Omar Speights did his best work against the run, earning a 90.3 run-defense grade across 22 run-defense snaps. The Rams linebacker also generated two pressures — a sack and a hurry — on six pass-rush snaps and didn't miss a tackle, finishing with a game-high 89.7 overall grade.

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