- Will Anderson Jr. leads Week 11: The Texans edge defender earned a 96.8 overall PFF grade, the highest among qualifying players, after recording seven quarterback pressures against Indianapolis.
- Mike Evans delivers for San Francisco: The 49ers receiver caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, earning a 93.9 overall PFF grade.
- Cooper Beebe dominates in the trenches: The Cowboys center earned a 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade and allowed no pressures across 36 pass-blocking opportunities.
Week 11 produced several outstanding individual performances, with Houston edge defender Will Anderson Jr. leading all qualifying players with a 96.8 overall PFF grade. San Francisco receiver Mike Evans and Dallas center Cooper Beebe also stood out, each earning a 93.9 mark.
Here is a look at the highest-graded player from each of the 12 games, with a minimum requirement of 10 offensive or defensive snaps.
Houston Texans 26, Indianapolis Colts 3
Will Anderson Jr. dominated as a pass-rusher in Houston's victory over Indianapolis, generating seven quarterback pressures across 38 defensive snaps. The Texans edge defender recorded a sack, three quarterback hits and three hurries, earning a 95.9 pass-rush grade. His 96.8 overall PFF grade was the highest among all qualifying players in Week 11.
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Kansas City Chiefs 34, Arizona Cardinals 7
Patrick Mahomes delivered another efficient performance in Kansas City's decisive victory over Arizona, completing 27 of his 39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Chiefs quarterback recorded two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt.
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See Patrick Mahomes's full PFF grade profile
Carolina Panthers 35, Baltimore Ravens 33
Mitchell Evans made the most of his opportunities in Carolina's narrow victory over Baltimore, catching all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers tight end generated 15 yards after the catch and converted two receptions into first downs. Evans earned an 84.5 receiving grade and a game-high 91.2 overall PFF grade across 14 passing-play snaps.
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New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 18
Abdul Carter was a constant presence in Jacksonville‘s backfield as New York secured a five-point victory. The Giants edge defender generated nine quarterback pressures, including two sacks, three quarterback hits and four hurries, while adding three defensive stops.
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Denver Broncos 38, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Evan Engram provided a reliable target in Denver's passing attack against Las Vegas, hauling in six of his eight targets for 74 yards. The Broncos tight end generated 54 yards after the catch, forced two missed tackles and moved the chains five times.
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Buffalo Bills 26, Miami Dolphins 9
Despite Miami's defeat, Zayne Anderson turned in an impressive performance in coverage, intercepting a pass and breaking up another while allowing just three receptions for 17 yards on six targets. The Dolphins defensive back also recorded seven tackles, two assists and a sack across 78 defensive snaps.
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San Francisco 49ers 35, Minnesota Vikings 10
Mike Evans delivered a standout receiving performance in San Francisco's victory over Minnesota, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers receiver generated 47 yards after the catch, forced a missed tackle and converted all six receptions into first downs. Evans earned a 93.2 receiving grade and a game-high 93.9 overall PFF grade across 16 routes.
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Chicago Bears 21, New Orleans Saints 13
Danny Stutsman provided a bright spot for New Orleans despite its loss to Chicago, recording six tackles, two assists and five defensive stops without missing a tackle. The Saints linebacker earned an 87.9 run-defense grade and added an interception in coverage.
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New York Jets 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
Joe Tippmann helped anchor New York's offensive line in its narrow victory over the Chargers, earning an 87.9 run-blocking grade. The Jets lineman also allowed just one quarterback hurry across 23 pass-blocking opportunities, surrendering no sacks or hits.
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See Joe Tippmann's full PFF grade profile
Philadelphia Eagles 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 16
Landon Dickerson led the way along Philadelphia's offensive line in its three-point victory over Pittsburgh, earning a 91.8 run-blocking grade. The Eagles guard allowed just one quarterback hurry across 24 pass-blocking opportunities, with no sacks or hits surrendered.
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Detroit Lions 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21
Jared Goff delivered an efficient passing performance in Detroit's victory over Tampa Bay, completing 20 of his 28 attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The Lions quarterback recorded three big-time throws against zero turnover-worthy plays while averaging 10.0 yards per attempt.
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Dallas Cowboys 51, Tennessee Titans 30
Cooper Beebe delivered a dominant all-around performance along Dallas' offensive line in its victory over Tennessee, earning a 93.0 run-blocking grade. The Cowboys center was equally reliable in pass protection, allowing zero pressures across 36 pass-blocking opportunities and finishing with an 86.3 pass-blocking grade.
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