Will Anderson Jr. leads Week 11: The Texans edge defender earned a 96.8 overall PFF grade, the highest among qualifying players, after recording seven quarterback pressures against Indianapolis.

Mike Evans delivers for San Francisco: The 49ers receiver caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, earning a 93.9 overall PFF grade.

Cooper Beebe dominates in the trenches: The Cowboys center earned a 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade and allowed no pressures across 36 pass-blocking opportunities.

Week 11 produced several outstanding individual performances, with Houston edge defender Will Anderson Jr. leading all qualifying players with a 96.8 overall PFF grade. San Francisco receiver Mike Evans and Dallas center Cooper Beebe also stood out, each earning a 93.9 mark.

Here is a look at the highest-graded player from each of the 12 games, with a minimum requirement of 10 offensive or defensive snaps.

Will Anderson Jr. dominated as a pass-rusher in Houston's victory over Indianapolis, generating seven quarterback pressures across 38 defensive snaps. The Texans edge defender recorded a sack, three quarterback hits and three hurries, earning a 95.9 pass-rush grade. His 96.8 overall PFF grade was the highest among all qualifying players in Week 11.

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Patrick Mahomes delivered another efficient performance in Kansas City's decisive victory over Arizona, completing 27 of his 39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Chiefs quarterback recorded two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt.

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PM PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Patrick Mahomes Rank among 36 qualifying QBs Overall grade 14th of 36 Passing grade 13th of 36 Rushing grade 11th of 30 Passing yards 9th of 36 See Mahomes's full grade profile

Mitchell Evans made the most of his opportunities in Carolina's narrow victory over Baltimore, catching all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers tight end generated 15 yards after the catch and converted two receptions into first downs. Evans earned an 84.5 receiving grade and a game-high 91.2 overall PFF grade across 14 passing-play snaps.

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Abdul Carter was a constant presence in Jacksonville‘s backfield as New York secured a five-point victory. The Giants edge defender generated nine quarterback pressures, including two sacks, three quarterback hits and four hurries, while adding three defensive stops.

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Evan Engram provided a reliable target in Denver's passing attack against Las Vegas, hauling in six of his eight targets for 74 yards. The Broncos tight end generated 54 yards after the catch, forced two missed tackles and moved the chains five times.

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PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

Despite Miami's defeat, Zayne Anderson turned in an impressive performance in coverage, intercepting a pass and breaking up another while allowing just three receptions for 17 yards on six targets. The Dolphins defensive back also recorded seven tackles, two assists and a sack across 78 defensive snaps.

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Mike Evans delivered a standout receiving performance in San Francisco's victory over Minnesota, catching six of his seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers receiver generated 47 yards after the catch, forced a missed tackle and converted all six receptions into first downs. Evans earned a 93.2 receiving grade and a game-high 93.9 overall PFF grade across 16 routes.

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Danny Stutsman provided a bright spot for New Orleans despite its loss to Chicago, recording six tackles, two assists and five defensive stops without missing a tackle. The Saints linebacker earned an 87.9 run-defense grade and added an interception in coverage.

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Joe Tippmann helped anchor New York's offensive line in its narrow victory over the Chargers, earning an 87.9 run-blocking grade. The Jets lineman also allowed just one quarterback hurry across 23 pass-blocking opportunities, surrendering no sacks or hits.

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JT PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Joe Tippmann Rank among 78 qualifying Gs Overall grade 4th of 78 Pass block grade 40th of 78 Run block grade 3rd of 78 Run blocking grade 3rd of 78 See Tippmann's full grade profile

Landon Dickerson led the way along Philadelphia's offensive line in its three-point victory over Pittsburgh, earning a 91.8 run-blocking grade. The Eagles guard allowed just one quarterback hurry across 24 pass-blocking opportunities, with no sacks or hits surrendered.

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Jared Goff delivered an efficient passing performance in Detroit's victory over Tampa Bay, completing 20 of his 28 attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The Lions quarterback recorded three big-time throws against zero turnover-worthy plays while averaging 10.0 yards per attempt.

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Cooper Beebe delivered a dominant all-around performance along Dallas' offensive line in its victory over Tennessee, earning a 93.0 run-blocking grade. The Cowboys center was equally reliable in pass protection, allowing zero pressures across 36 pass-blocking opportunities and finishing with an 86.3 pass-blocking grade.

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