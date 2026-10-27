Career-best performance: Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano earned a 92.2 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, surpassing his previous season high of 72.6.

Run-blocking excellence: Fano led all offensive linemen with a 92.4 run-blocking grade and earned positive grades on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps.

Strong pass protection: Fano allowed two pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 92.1% pass-block win rate and a 93.3% win rate when isolated on an island.

Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those new metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, digging beyond the traditional grades and metrics to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets, positively and negatively graded plays in the run game and more. Subscribe to PFF Pro to dig into the data for yourself.

40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Block Grade 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Fano Wirfs McKivitz Moton Matthews Wright Fashanu Latham Raimann McClendon Jr. Lucas Williams Brown Brown Jr. Membou O'Neill Smith Glaze Fautanu Campbell Jackson Miller Morgan Mims Bolles Eluemunor Cross Sewell Trapilo Darrisaw Thomas Moore Jr. Moses Iheanachor Travis Benedet Howard Taylor Stanley Richards Chukwuma Walker Ezeudu Belton McGlinchey Benson Fuaga Miller Jackson Ersery Wilkinson Freeling Jones Rosengarten Paul Williams The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Spencer Fano OT · CLV Run Block Grade 92.4 1st / 56 Pass Block Grade 83.0 7th / 56 Tristan Wirfs OT · TB Run Block Grade 79.4 3rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 85.4 4th / 56 Colton McKivitz OT · SF Run Block Grade 78.8 4th / 56 Pass Block Grade 73.9 20th / 56 Taylor Moton OT · CAR Run Block Grade 76.2 5th / 56 Pass Block Grade 79.6 13th / 56 Jake Matthews OT · ATL Run Block Grade 64.7 22nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 90.7 1st / 56 Darnell Wright OT · CHI Run Block Grade 80.1 2nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 78.3 15th / 56 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT · NYJ Run Block Grade 67.3 20th / 56 Pass Block Grade 83.9 5th / 56 JC Latham OT · TEN Run Block Grade 70.7 13th / 56 Pass Block Grade 80.3 12th / 56 Bernhard Raimann OT · IND Run Block Grade 65.9 21st / 56 Pass Block Grade 89.5 2nd / 56 Warren McClendon Jr. OT · LA Run Block Grade 72.2 10th / 56 Pass Block Grade 75.7 17th / 56 Abraham Lucas OT · SEA Run Block Grade 73.9 8th / 56 Pass Block Grade 65.8 30th / 56 Trent Williams OT · SF Run Block Grade 69.0 15th / 56 Pass Block Grade 83.9 5th / 56 Trent Brown OT · HST Run Block Grade 73.7 9th / 56 Pass Block Grade 80.8 11th / 56 Orlando Brown Jr. OT · CIN Run Block Grade 67.9 17th / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.8 22nd / 56 Armand Membou OT · NYJ Run Block Grade 74.3 6th / 56 Pass Block Grade 64.3 33rd / 56 Brian O'Neill OT · MIN Run Block Grade 62.0 30th / 56 Pass Block Grade 81.0 9th / 56 Braden Smith OT · HST Run Block Grade 71.2 12th / 56 Pass Block Grade 74.2 18th / 56 DJ Glaze OT · LV Run Block Grade 74.3 6th / 56 Pass Block Grade 61.7 37th / 56 Troy Fautanu OT · PIT Run Block Grade 72.1 11th / 56 Pass Block Grade 58.4 42nd / 56 Will Campbell OT · NE Run Block Grade 67.5 19th / 56 Pass Block Grade 65.6 31st / 56 Alaric Jackson OT · LA Run Block Grade 63.5 24th / 56 Pass Block Grade 70.6 26th / 56 Kolton Miller OT · LV Run Block Grade 57.7 33rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.8 22nd / 56 Jordan Morgan OT · GB Run Block Grade 53.6 38th / 56 Pass Block Grade 76.3 16th / 56 Amarius Mims OT · CIN Run Block Grade 51.3 40th / 56 Pass Block Grade 82.1 8th / 56 Garett Bolles OT · DEN Run Block Grade 68.4 16th / 56 Pass Block Grade 59.5 40th / 56 Jermaine Eluemunor OT · NYG Run Block Grade 62.4 29th / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.0 36th / 56 Charles Cross OT · SEA Run Block Grade 62.9 27th / 56 Pass Block Grade 59.7 39th / 56 Penei Sewell OT · DET Run Block Grade 55.6 34th / 56 Pass Block Grade 86.4 3rd / 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT · CHI Run Block Grade 67.7 18th / 56 Pass Block Grade 44.1 53rd / 56 Christian Darrisaw OT · MIN Run Block Grade 55.6 34th / 56 Pass Block Grade 81.0 9th / 56 Andrew Thomas OT · NYG Run Block Grade 63.5 24th / 56 Pass Block Grade 51.8 46th / 56 Dan Moore Jr. OT · TEN Run Block Grade 55.1 36th / 56 Pass Block Grade 67.0 28th / 56 Morgan Moses OT · NE Run Block Grade 43.5 47th / 56 Pass Block Grade 73.1 21st / 56 Max Iheanachor OT · PIT Run Block Grade 54.1 37th / 56 Pass Block Grade 64.7 32nd / 56 Jalen Travis OT · IND Run Block Grade 64.6 23rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 45.0 52nd / 56 Theo Benedet OT · CHI Run Block Grade 58.3 32nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 70.7 25th / 56 Tytus Howard OT · CLV Run Block Grade 42.2 48th / 56 Pass Block Grade 79.4 14th / 56 Jawaan Taylor OT · ATL Run Block Grade 46.1 45th / 56 Pass Block Grade 66.3 29th / 56 Ronnie Stanley OT · BLT Run Block Grade 63.3 26th / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.7 34th / 56 Asim Richards OT · NO Run Block Grade 59.8 31st / 56 Pass Block Grade 58.2 43rd / 56 Ben Chukwuma OT · TB Run Block Grade 48.8 42nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 74.0 19th / 56 Rasheed Walker OT · CAR Run Block Grade 52.4 39th / 56 Pass Block Grade 53.3 45th / 56 Joshua Ezeudu OT · KC Run Block Grade 69.5 14th / 56 Pass Block Grade 47.0 51st / 56 Anthony Belton OT · GB Run Block Grade 62.9 27th / 56 Pass Block Grade 41.4 55th / 56 Mike McGlinchey OT · DEN Run Block Grade 37.3 52nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.7 24th / 56 Kahlil Benson OT · KC Run Block Grade 40.0 51st / 56 Pass Block Grade 60.5 38th / 56 Taliese Fuaga OT · NO Run Block Grade 48.2 43rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 50.1 47th / 56 Blake Miller OT · DET Run Block Grade 40.5 50th / 56 Pass Block Grade 58.6 41st / 56 Austin Jackson OT · MIA Run Block Grade 49.4 41st / 56 Pass Block Grade 42.7 54th / 56 Aireontae Ersery OT · HST Run Block Grade 45.1 46th / 56 Pass Block Grade 49.1 48th / 56 Elijah Wilkinson OT · ARZ Run Block Grade 41.7 49th / 56 Pass Block Grade 49.0 49th / 56 Monroe Freeling OT · CAR Run Block Grade 33.0 55th / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.6 35th / 56 Dawand Jones OT · CLV Run Block Grade 37.0 54th / 56 Pass Block Grade 54.5 44th / 56 Roger Rosengarten OT · BLT Run Block Grade 47.3 44th / 56 Pass Block Grade 47.5 50th / 56 Patrick Paul OT · MIA Run Block Grade 37.3 52nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 68.9 27th / 56 Jayden Williams OT · ARZ Run Block Grade 32.3 56th / 56 Pass Block Grade 27.9 56th / 56

This week, Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano takes center stage after earning a career-high 92.2 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

The ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft led all offensive linemen in run-blocking grade (92.4) this past weekend while also putting up an 83.0 pass-blocking grade — marking his first game with grades above 80.0 in both phases.

Spencer Fano: Game grades in 2026 Week 1-7 Snap Counts Grades WK H/A OPP OFF RBLK PBLK OFF RBLK PBLK 1 @ JAX 51 18 33 58.8 54.9 59.8 2 @ TB 58 22 36 64.7 51.1 79.1 3 vs CAR 70 26 44 66.9 77.2 50.8 4 vs PIT 65 26 39 70.2 58.7 81.7 5 @ NYJ 68 20 48 72.6 68.5 72.6 6 vs BLT 63 24 39 59.5 41.8 78.7 7 @ TEN 70 29 41 92.2 92.4 83.0 TOT – CLV 445 165 280 76.9 69.4 76.0

It was a significant turnaround for Fano, who entered the matchup coming off his lowest run-blocking grade of the season (41.8) in Week 6 against Baltimore. His 92.2 overall grade also comfortably surpassed his previous season high of 72.6, set in Week 5.

Fano made his biggest impact in the running game, earning a positive grade on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps, the second-highest rate at the position in Week 7. He was also negatively graded on just 3.6% of those snaps, the fifth-lowest rate among tackles.

He was particularly dominant on Cleveland's zone runs, earning a 90.1 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps. An impressive 38.5% of those plays received a positive grade.

0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 20.0% 40.0% 60.0% Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Fano Wirfs McKivitz Moton Matthews Wright Fashanu Latham Raimann McClendon Jr. Lucas Williams Brown Brown Jr. Membou O'Neill Smith Glaze Fautanu Campbell Jackson Miller Morgan Mims Bolles Eluemunor Cross Sewell Trapilo Darrisaw Thomas Moore Jr. Moses Iheanachor Travis Benedet Howard Taylor Stanley Richards Chukwuma Walker Ezeudu Belton McGlinchey Benson Fuaga Miller Jackson Ersery Wilkinson Freeling Jones Rosengarten Paul Williams The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Spencer Fano OT · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 28.6% 3rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 5th / 56 Tristan Wirfs OT · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 9th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 7th / 56 Colton McKivitz OT · SF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.4% 8th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 16th / 56 Taylor Moton OT · CAR Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 33.3% 1st / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 36th / 56 Jake Matthews OT · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 37th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 56 Darnell Wright OT · CHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 13th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 14th / 56 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 6th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 45th / 56 JC Latham OT · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 26th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 22nd / 56 Bernhard Raimann OT · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 20th / 56 Warren McClendon Jr. OT · LA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 32nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 4th / 56 Abraham Lucas OT · SEA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 17th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 9th / 56 Trent Williams OT · SF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.7% 4th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 16th / 56 Trent Brown OT · HST Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 9th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 6th / 56 Orlando Brown Jr. OT · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 24th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 23rd / 56 Armand Membou OT · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.0% 2nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 21st / 56 Brian O'Neill OT · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 35th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 19.2% 43rd / 56 Braden Smith OT · HST Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.1% 5th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 8th / 56 DJ Glaze OT · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 40th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 56 Troy Fautanu OT · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 16th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 32nd / 56 Will Campbell OT · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 14th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 33rd / 56 Alaric Jackson OT · LA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 28th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 27th / 56 Kolton Miller OT · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 6th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 31st / 56 Jordan Morgan OT · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 23rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.2% 46th / 56 Amarius Mims OT · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.8% 41st / 56 Garett Bolles OT · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 32nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 15th / 56 Jermaine Eluemunor OT · NYG Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 30th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 18th / 56 Charles Cross OT · SEA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 12th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.1% 48th / 56 Penei Sewell OT · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 28th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 19th / 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT · CHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 14th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 56 Christian Darrisaw OT · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 35th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 19.2% 43rd / 56 Andrew Thomas OT · NYG Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 30th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 24th / 56 Dan Moore Jr. OT · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 46th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 12th / 56 Morgan Moses OT · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 13th / 56 Max Iheanachor OT · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 46th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.2% 38th / 56 Jalen Travis OT · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 28th / 56 Theo Benedet OT · CHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 27th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 35th / 56 Tytus Howard OT · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 27.8% 52nd / 56 Jawaan Taylor OT · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 37th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.9% 39th / 56 Ronnie Stanley OT · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 22nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 25th / 56 Asim Richards OT · NO Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 41st / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 11th / 56 Ben Chukwuma OT · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 25th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.9% 47th / 56 Rasheed Walker OT · CAR Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 28th / 56 Joshua Ezeudu OT · KC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 37th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 33rd / 56 Anthony Belton OT · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 43rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 10th / 56 Mike McGlinchey OT · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 36th / 56 Kahlil Benson OT · KC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 42.9% 55th / 56 Taliese Fuaga OT · NO Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.8% 41st / 56 Blake Miller OT · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 42nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 24.2% 51st / 56 Austin Jackson OT · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 11th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.4% 40th / 56 Aireontae Ersery OT · HST Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 32nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 28th / 56 Elijah Wilkinson OT · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 45th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.8% 50th / 56 Monroe Freeling OT · CAR Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 60.0% 56th / 56 Dawand Jones OT · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.0% 54th / 56 Roger Rosengarten OT · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 25th / 56 Patrick Paul OT · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 44th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.7% 49th / 56 Jayden Williams OT · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 48th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 28.6% 53rd / 56

The rookie also delivered his best pass-blocking grade of the season, allowing just two pressures — one quarterback hit and one hurry — across 41 pass-blocking snaps. He finished with a 92.1% pass-block win rate and was particularly effective when isolated on an island, winning 93.3% of those reps despite facing such situations on 73.2% of his pass-blocking snaps.

Tennessee edge defender Jacob Martin accounted for 30 individual matchups against Fano and recorded both pressures. Fano also faced Jeffery Simmons on 16 matchups and Keldric Faulk on nine, with neither defender registering a pressure in those encounters.

The performance adds another encouraging chapter to Fano's rookie season. Through seven games, he has earned a 76.9 PFF overall grade, ranking 11th among 83 qualifying offensive tackles. His 76.0 pass-blocking grade ranks 18th, while his 69.4 run-blocking grade ranks 27th.

Fano has allowed 14 pressures across 280 pass-blocking snaps this season, including one sack, one quarterback hit and 12 hurries.

But Week 7 offered the clearest glimpse yet of his ability to impact both phases of the offense. After six games of fluctuating production, Cleveland's first-round rookie delivered a standout performance, pairing his best work in the run game with a season-best outing in pass protection.