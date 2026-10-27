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Offensive Line Spotlight: Browns rookie Spencer Fano delivers an elite performance in Week 7
By Mark Chichester
  • Run-blocking excellence: Fano led all offensive linemen with a 92.4 run-blocking grade and earned positive grades on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps.
  • Strong pass protection: Fano allowed two pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 92.1% pass-block win rate and a 93.3% win rate when isolated on an island.

Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those new metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, digging beyond the traditional grades and metrics to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets, positively and negatively graded plays in the run game and more. Subscribe to PFF Pro to dig into the data for yourself.

40.060.080.0100.0Run Block Grade20.040.060.080.0100.0Pass Block GradeAVGAVG
Fano
Wirfs
McKivitz
Moton
Matthews
Wright
Fashanu
Latham
Raimann
McClendon Jr.
Lucas
Williams
Brown
Brown Jr.
Membou
O'Neill
Smith
Glaze
Fautanu
Campbell
Jackson
Miller
Morgan
Mims
Bolles
Eluemunor
Cross
Sewell
Trapilo
Darrisaw
Thomas
Moore Jr.
Moses
Iheanachor
Travis
Benedet
Howard
Taylor
Stanley
Richards
Chukwuma
Walker
Ezeudu
Belton
McGlinchey
Benson
Fuaga
Miller
Jackson
Ersery
Wilkinson
Freeling
Jones
Rosengarten
Paul
Williams
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

This week, Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano takes center stage after earning a career-high 92.2 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

The ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft led all offensive linemen in run-blocking grade (92.4) this past weekend while also putting up an 83.0 pass-blocking grade — marking his first game with grades above 80.0 in both phases.

Spencer Fano: Game grades in 2026
Week 1-7
Snap Counts
Grades
1
@
JAX
51
18
33
58.8
54.9
59.8
2
@
TB
58
22
36
64.7
51.1
79.1
3
vs
CAR
70
26
44
66.9
77.2
50.8
4
vs
PIT
65
26
39
70.2
58.7
81.7
5
@
NYJ
68
20
48
72.6
68.5
72.6
6
vs
BLT
63
24
39
59.5
41.8
78.7
7
@
TEN
70
29
41
92.2
92.4
83.0
TOT
CLV
445
165
280
76.9
69.4
76.0
Source: Premium Stats Pro

It was a significant turnaround for Fano, who entered the matchup coming off his lowest run-blocking grade of the season (41.8) in Week 6 against Baltimore. His 92.2 overall grade also comfortably surpassed his previous season high of 72.6, set in Week 5.

Fano made his biggest impact in the running game, earning a positive grade on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps, the second-highest rate at the position in Week 7. He was also negatively graded on just 3.6% of those snaps, the fifth-lowest rate among tackles.

He was particularly dominant on Cleveland's zone runs, earning a 90.1 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps. An impressive 38.5% of those plays received a positive grade.

0.0%10.0%20.0%30.0%Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays0.0%20.0%40.0%60.0%Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Fano
Wirfs
McKivitz
Moton
Matthews
Wright
Fashanu
Latham
Raimann
McClendon Jr.
Lucas
Williams
Brown
Brown Jr.
Membou
O'Neill
Smith
Glaze
Fautanu
Campbell
Jackson
Miller
Morgan
Mims
Bolles
Eluemunor
Cross
Sewell
Trapilo
Darrisaw
Thomas
Moore Jr.
Moses
Iheanachor
Travis
Benedet
Howard
Taylor
Stanley
Richards
Chukwuma
Walker
Ezeudu
Belton
McGlinchey
Benson
Fuaga
Miller
Jackson
Ersery
Wilkinson
Freeling
Jones
Rosengarten
Paul
Williams
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

The rookie also delivered his best pass-blocking grade of the season, allowing just two pressures — one quarterback hit and one hurry — across 41 pass-blocking snaps. He finished with a 92.1% pass-block win rate and was particularly effective when isolated on an island, winning 93.3% of those reps despite facing such situations on 73.2% of his pass-blocking snaps.

Tennessee edge defender Jacob Martin accounted for 30 individual matchups against Fano and recorded both pressures. Fano also faced Jeffery Simmons on 16 matchups and Keldric Faulk on nine, with neither defender registering a pressure in those encounters.

The performance adds another encouraging chapter to Fano's rookie season. Through seven games, he has earned a 76.9 PFF overall grade, ranking 11th among 83 qualifying offensive tackles. His 76.0 pass-blocking grade ranks 18th, while his 69.4 run-blocking grade ranks 27th.

Fano has allowed 14 pressures across 280 pass-blocking snaps this season, including one sack, one quarterback hit and 12 hurries.

But Week 7 offered the clearest glimpse yet of his ability to impact both phases of the offense. After six games of fluctuating production, Cleveland's first-round rookie delivered a standout performance, pairing his best work in the run game with a season-best outing in pass protection.

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