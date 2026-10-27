- Career-best performance: Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano earned a 92.2 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, surpassing his previous season high of 72.6.
- Run-blocking excellence: Fano led all offensive linemen with a 92.4 run-blocking grade and earned positive grades on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps.
- Strong pass protection: Fano allowed two pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 92.1% pass-block win rate and a 93.3% win rate when isolated on an island.
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This week, Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano takes center stage after earning a career-high 92.2 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.
The ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft led all offensive linemen in run-blocking grade (92.4) this past weekend while also putting up an 83.0 pass-blocking grade — marking his first game with grades above 80.0 in both phases.
Snap Counts
Grades
1
@
51
18
33
58.8
54.9
59.8
2
@
58
22
36
64.7
51.1
79.1
3
vs
70
26
44
66.9
77.2
50.8
4
vs
65
26
39
70.2
58.7
81.7
5
@
68
20
48
72.6
68.5
72.6
6
vs
63
24
39
59.5
41.8
78.7
7
@
70
29
41
92.2
92.4
83.0
TOT
–
CLV
445
165
280
76.9
69.4
76.0
It was a significant turnaround for Fano, who entered the matchup coming off his lowest run-blocking grade of the season (41.8) in Week 6 against Baltimore. His 92.2 overall grade also comfortably surpassed his previous season high of 72.6, set in Week 5.
Fano made his biggest impact in the running game, earning a positive grade on 28.6% of his 29 run-blocking snaps, the second-highest rate at the position in Week 7. He was also negatively graded on just 3.6% of those snaps, the fifth-lowest rate among tackles.
He was particularly dominant on Cleveland's zone runs, earning a 90.1 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps. An impressive 38.5% of those plays received a positive grade.
The rookie also delivered his best pass-blocking grade of the season, allowing just two pressures — one quarterback hit and one hurry — across 41 pass-blocking snaps. He finished with a 92.1% pass-block win rate and was particularly effective when isolated on an island, winning 93.3% of those reps despite facing such situations on 73.2% of his pass-blocking snaps.
Tennessee edge defender Jacob Martin accounted for 30 individual matchups against Fano and recorded both pressures. Fano also faced Jeffery Simmons on 16 matchups and Keldric Faulk on nine, with neither defender registering a pressure in those encounters.
The performance adds another encouraging chapter to Fano's rookie season. Through seven games, he has earned a 76.9 PFF overall grade, ranking 11th among 83 qualifying offensive tackles. His 76.0 pass-blocking grade ranks 18th, while his 69.4 run-blocking grade ranks 27th.
Fano has allowed 14 pressures across 280 pass-blocking snaps this season, including one sack, one quarterback hit and 12 hurries.
But Week 7 offered the clearest glimpse yet of his ability to impact both phases of the offense. After six games of fluctuating production, Cleveland's first-round rookie delivered a standout performance, pairing his best work in the run game with a season-best outing in pass protection.