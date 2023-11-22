NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 12

• Eagles make their ascent back to the top: Philadelphia is up two spots to No. 2 this week after surrendering just five total pressures on 28 dropbacks against the Chiefs in Week 11.

• Chiefs slide to No. 12: Kansas City is down four spots after shaky performances from its offensive tackles in Week 11.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 11 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 12 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Colby Sorsdal

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

The Lions placed Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, and Jonah Jackson was inactive against the Bears. That thrust Colby Sorsdal into action at left guard. With Detroit playing on a short week, Sorsdal is expected to start against the Packers, as well.

Sorsdal earned a 45.4 PFF overall grade against the Bears, which was the lowest-graded game by a Lions starting offensive lineman all season.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell has the second-highest grade among all tackles this season, and his 85.8 overall grade leads all right tackles.

Projected Week 12 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles' offensive line was once again back at full health as Cam Jurgens returned to action at right guard.

Jurgens' return appeared to end the offensive line's recent slump. The unit gave up just five total pressures on 28 dropbacks against the Chiefs and ranked seventh in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 11.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata’s 84.0 run-blocking grade leads all left tackles in 2023.

Projected Week 12 starters:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ronnie Stanley missed Week 11’s game due to an injury, and since he did not practice Monday, it seems unlikely that he will play in Week 12 against the Chargers. Patrick Mekari is set to slot in at left tackle once again.

Morgan Moses earned an 80.1 overall grade against the Bengals, which was the highest mark among all right tackles in Week 11.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum’s 77.2 pass-blocking grade ranks second among centers this season.

Projected Week 12 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts were on a bye in Week 11.

The Colts' offensive line ranks fourth in pass-blocking efficiency rating this season. They have allowed 92 total pressures — including seven sacks — across 380 pass-blocking snaps.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann’s 86.3 overall grade since Week 8 ranks second among all offensive tackles during that period.