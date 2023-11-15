NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11

• Colts continue to soar: After moving into the top five last week, the Indianapolis offensive line cracks the top three ahead of Week 11.
• Falcons' struggles against Cardinals send them down the order: Atlanta drops three spots from last week and now sits at No. 6 after a tough showing.
Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.
We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.
Key:
Red text = weakest link
1. Detroit Lions (No change)
Projected Week 11 starters:
LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
RG Graham Glasgow
RT Penei Sewell
- While Halapoulivaati Vaitai was inactive against the Chargers after head coach Dan Campbell named Graham Glasgow the starter, the Lions' offensive line was at full strength for the first time in a while.
- Frank Ragnow’s eight positive grades on run plays against Los Angeles ranked third among centers in Week 10.
Best player: Penei Sewell
- Sewell was the highest-graded Lions offensive lineman in Week 10. He earned the second-highest overall grade among all offensive tackles this past week.
2. Baltimore Ravens (No change)
Projected Week 11 starters:
LT Patrick Mekari
LG John Simpson
C Tyler Linderbaum
RG Kevin Zeitler
RT Morgan Moses
- Right tackle Morgan Moses was inactive again, and backup tackle Patrick Mekari replaced him. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited the game due to an injury, and Daniel Faalele played the last 10 snaps of the game in his stead.
- John Simpson has seven dominant run blocks — PFF’s highest-graded blocks — on the season, which leads all offensive linemen.
Best player: Tyler Linderbaum
- Linderbaum endured his worst game of the season in pass protection against Cleveland. He allowed his first sack of the campaign and, after allowing seven pressures in his first seven games, surrendered three total pressures against the Browns.
3. Indianapolis Colts (Up 1)
Projected starters entering bye:
LT Bernhard Raimann
LG Quenton Nelson
C Ryan Kelly
RG Will Fries
RT Braden Smith
- Center Ryan Kelly suffered an injury against the Patriots and left the game. As a result, the Colts' interior offensive line consisted of the Nelson-French-Fries trio once again.
- Right tackle Braden Smith returned to action following his injury. His 80.8 overall grade ranked fourth among all offensive tackles in Week 10.
Best player: Bernhard Raimann
- Raimann’s 82.2 overall grade ranked third among offensive tackles in Week 10. He allowed just one hurry on 31 pass plays.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (Up 1)
Projected Week 11 starters:
LT Jordan Mailata
LG Landon Dickerson
C Jason Kelce
RG Cam Jurgens
RT Lane Johnson
- The Philadelphia Eagles were on a bye in Week 10.
- On the season, the Eagles' offensive line ranks just 19th in pass-blocking efficiency rating. The unit has allowed 105 pressures — including 10 sacks — on 354 dropbacks.
Best player: Jordan Mailata
- Mailata's 83.1 PFF grade ranks third among offensive tackles and second among left tackles this season.
5. Minnesota Vikings (Up 1)
