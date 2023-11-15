NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 11

• Colts continue to soar: After moving into the top five last week, the Indianapolis offensive line cracks the top three ahead of Week 11.

• Falcons' struggles against Cardinals send them down the order: Atlanta drops three spots from last week and now sits at No. 6 after a tough showing.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 11 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

While Halapoulivaati Vaitai was inactive against the Chargers after head coach Dan Campbell named Graham Glasgow the starter, the Lions' offensive line was at full strength for the first time in a while.

Frank Ragnow ’s eight positive grades on run plays against Los Angeles ranked third among centers in Week 10.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell was the highest-graded Lions offensive lineman in Week 10. He earned the second-highest overall grade among all offensive tackles this past week.

Projected Week 11 starters:

LT Patrick Mekari

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Right tackle Morgan Moses was inactive again, and backup tackle Patrick Mekari replaced him. L eft tackle Ronnie Stanley exited the game due to an injury, and Daniel Faalele played the last 10 snaps of the game in his stead.

replaced him. L John Simpson has seven dominant run blocks — PFF’s highest-graded blocks — on the season, which leads all offensive linemen.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum endured his worst game of the season in pass protection against Cleveland. He allowed his first sack of the campaign and, after allowing seven pressures in his first seven games, surrendered three total pressures against the Browns.

Projected starters entering bye:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

Center Ryan Kelly suffered an injury against the Patriots and left the game. As a result, the Colts' interior offensive line consisted of the Nelson-French-Fries trio once again.

Right tackle Braden Smith returned to action following his injury. His 80.8 overall grade ranked fourth among all offensive tackles in Week 10.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann’s 82.2 overall grade ranked third among offensive tackles in Week 10. He allowed just one hurry on 31 pass plays.

Projected Week 11 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles were on a bye in Week 10.

On the season, the Eagles' offensive line ranks just 19th in pass-blocking efficiency rating. The unit has allowed 105 pressures — including 10 sacks — on 354 dropbacks.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata's 83.1 PFF grade ranks third among offensive tackles and second among left tackles this season.