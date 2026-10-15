Josh Allen remains the MVP favorite: Allen sits at +250 after a statement win over the Rams. The Bills quarterback leads all quarterbacks in positively graded play rate (23.2%) and PFF rushing grade (91.9).

Brock Purdy makes his MVP case: Purdy sits at +300 after leading the 49ers to a 5-0 start, ranking third in PFF grade (88.5) and first in passing touchdowns (13).

Patrick Mahomes rediscovers his deep ball: Mahomes sits at +650 with an NFL-best 96.9 PFF passing grade on deep throws, recording seven big-time throws without a turnover-worthy play on those plays.

The NFL MVP race is heating up through five weeks, with Josh Allen leading the way following a statement win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow are also making strong cases as the race for the league's most valuable player begins to take shape.

Here are the top five favorites in MVP odds heading into NFL Week 6.

Josh Allen is coming off a statement win against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams, earning his first career overtime victory. Allen has remained the NFL MVP favorite since the start of the season and leads all quarterbacks in both rate of positively graded plays (23.2%) and PFF rushing grade (91.9). He also owns a 90.8 PFF grade in opponent territory and has accounted for 10 total touchdowns in the red zone without a turnover-worthy play.

From Mr. Irrelevant to potentially Mr. MVP, Brock Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to a 5-0 record heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders. Purdy’s 88.5 PFF grade ranks third among quarterbacks, while his 13 passing touchdowns lead the NFL through five weeks. His 85.1 PFF rushing grade trails only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Purdy also leads all quarterbacks in PFF passing grade under pressure.

The Chiefs are back and remain undefeated behind Patrick Mahomes, who ranks third in NFL MVP odds, and Kenneth Walker, who ranks third in Offensive Player of the Year odds.

Mahomes has rediscovered his deep ball, opening up Kansas City's offense. On throws of 20-plus yards, Mahomes leads the NFL with a 96.9 PFF passing grade, recording seven big-time throws without a turnover-worthy play. His 6.7% big-time throw rate ranks first in the league, while his 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate is the sixth-lowest among 34 quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks this season.

Big-time throws and Turnover-worthy plays Weeks 1-5 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Big Time Throw % 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Turnover Worthy Play % AVG AVG Jackson Young Purdy Mahomes Burrow Goff Prescott Stroud Brissett Allen Daniels Shough Lawrence Penix Jr. Murray Darnold Smith Cousins Maye Love Stafford Rodgers Ward Hurts Winston Mayfield Jones Watson Nix Willis Herbert The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Lamar Jackson QB · BLT Big Time Throw % 5.7% 5th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 13th / 31 Bryce Young QB · CAR Big Time Throw % 4.7% 9th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.5% 1st / 31 Brock Purdy QB · SF Big Time Throw % 4.7% 9th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 13th / 31 Patrick Mahomes QB · KC Big Time Throw % 6.7% 1st / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.3% 6th / 31 Joe Burrow QB · CIN Big Time Throw % 4.1% 15th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 8th / 31 Jared Goff QB · DET Big Time Throw % 4.6% 11th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.5% 1st / 31 Dak Prescott QB · DAL Big Time Throw % 4.3% 14th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 10th / 31 C.J. Stroud QB · HST Big Time Throw % 5.5% 6th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.9% 4th / 31 Jacoby Brissett QB · ARZ Big Time Throw % 2.4% 27th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 10th / 31 Josh Allen QB · BUF Big Time Throw % 3.2% 24th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.4% 27th / 31 Jayden Daniels QB · WAS Big Time Throw % 1.2% 30th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.0% 5th / 31 Tyler Shough QB · NO Big Time Throw % 4.6% 11th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 9th / 31 Trevor Lawrence QB · JAX Big Time Throw % 3.9% 17th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.2% 26th / 31 Michael Penix Jr. QB · ATL Big Time Throw % 6.1% 2nd / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.5% 21st / 31 Kyler Murray QB · MIN Big Time Throw % 2.8% 25th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.8% 3rd / 31 Sam Darnold QB · SEA Big Time Throw % 5.9% 4th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.1% 30th / 31 Geno Smith QB · NYJ Big Time Throw % 3.8% 18th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 7th / 31 Kirk Cousins QB · LV Big Time Throw % 2.2% 28th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 15th / 31 Drake Maye QB · NE Big Time Throw % 6.1% 2nd / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.1% 25th / 31 Jordan Love QB · GB Big Time Throw % 4.5% 13th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 20th / 31 Matthew Stafford QB · LA Big Time Throw % 3.5% 22nd / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 18th / 31 Aaron Rodgers QB · PIT Big Time Throw % 4.0% 16th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 12th / 31 Cam Ward QB · TEN Big Time Throw % 1.2% 30th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 16th / 31 Jalen Hurts QB · PHI Big Time Throw % 5.0% 8th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 16th / 31 Jameis Winston QB · NYG Big Time Throw % 5.1% 7th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 19th / 31 Baker Mayfield QB · TB Big Time Throw % 3.8% 18th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.7% 23rd / 31 Daniel Jones QB · IND Big Time Throw % 2.2% 28th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 22nd / 31 Deshaun Watson QB · CLV Big Time Throw % 3.7% 21st / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.0% 24th / 31 Bo Nix QB · DEN Big Time Throw % 2.8% 25th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.9% 29th / 31 Malik Willis QB · MIA Big Time Throw % 3.5% 22nd / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.8% 28th / 31 Justin Herbert QB · LAC Big Time Throw % 3.8% 18th / 31 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.7% 31st / 31

Lawrence's 76.5 PFF passing grade trails the other MVP favorites but still ranks inside the top 10 among NFL quarterbacks. He also ranks in the top 10 in completion percentage over expectation and EPA per play, while ranking 13th in percentage of positively graded plays and 11th in percentage of negatively graded plays. The Jaguars are in prime position to win the AFC South and have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Burrow leads the NFL with a 95.7 PFF passing grade on intermediate throws (10-19 yards), completing a league-high 32 passes at that depth without a turnover-worthy play. Burrow ranks fifth in the NFL with an 86.8 overall PFF grade through five weeks, while his 1.9% turnover-worthy play rate ranks eighth.