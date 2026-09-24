Travis Frederick owns the overall sack-free record: The former center went 2,301 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack.

Lane Johnson sets the tackle standard: Johnson holds the PFF-era tackle records for both sack-free snaps at 1,405 and knockdown-free snaps at 961.

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PFF analysts have evaluated every player on every play of the last two decades, creating a play-by-play database that lets us measure offensive line performance one pass-blocking snap at a time.

Across millions of individual pass-blocking player-snaps, that gives us the ability to answer a simple question: How long can an offensive lineman go without allowing his quarterback to get taken down or hit?

For this exercise, we’re looking at two separate measures. The first is consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack. The second is consecutive snaps without allowing a knockdown, defined as either a sack or a quarterback hit.

The streaks carry across games, seasons and team changes, and they end when either the corresponding event is allowed or a player retires. The result is a look at the longest sack-free and knockdown-free stretches of the PFF era, along with the active streaks still running through Week 2 of the 2026 season.

Offensive Tackle

Lane Johnson owns the standard among tackles in both categories. The Philadelphia Eagles tackle went 1,405 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack from Week 11 of the 2020 season through Week 9 of 2023, the longest sack-free streak by a tackle in the PFF era.

His run also produced the position's knockdown-free record. Johnson went 961 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing either a sack or a quarterback hit from Week 7 of 2021 through Week 1 of 2023.

Tackle streak Player Snaps All-time sack-free Lane Johnson 1,405 Active sack-free Garett Bolles 958 All-time knockdown-free Lane Johnson 961 Active knockdown-free Luke Goedeke 586

Johnson has some separation atop both historical leaderboards.

Tristan Wirfs owns the second-longest sack-free tackle streak at 1,128 snaps, while Garett Bolles‘ 995-snap run from 2019 to 2021 ranks third. Wirfs also ranks second in knockdown-free snaps at 624, followed by Luke Goedeke at 586.

The interesting part is that Goedeke's streak is still alive. Through Week 2 of 2026, he has gone 586 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing either a sack or a hit. That leaves him 38 snaps behind Wirfs for second place among tackles and 375 behind Johnson's record.

Bolles, meanwhile, owns the longest active sack-free streak among tackles. He has reached 958 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing one, putting him within striking distance of his own previous 995-snap run and 447 snaps behind Johnson's tackle record.

Offensive guard

No guard has gone longer without allowing a sack than Marshal Yanda. The Ravens Stalwart put together 2,013 consecutive sack-free pass-blocking snaps from Week 7 of 2015 through Week 5 of 2019. Brandon Brooks came within three snaps of matching him, reaching 2,010, while Evan Mathis ranks third among guards at 1,960.

Yanda also owns the position's knockdown-free record.

Guard streak Player Snaps All-time sack-free Marshal Yanda 2,013 Active sack-free Joe Thuney 911 All-time knockdown-free Marshal Yanda 1,086 Active knockdown-free Mike Onwenu 339

The first 1,086 snaps of Yanda's record sack-free stretch also came without him allowing a hit, giving him the longest knockdown-free streak by a guard since 2006.

Chris Kuper is second in that category at 950 snaps, followed by T.J. Lang at 844 and Chester Pitts at 838.

The current guard streaks have significantly more ground to cover. Joe Thuney leads active guards with 911 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack through Week 2. It isn't even the longest run of his career, as he previously reached 1,284 consecutive sack-free snaps.

Mike Onwenu owns the longest active knockdown-free streak among guards at 339 snaps.

Center

The two overall records belong to centers, which makes intuitive sense, as centers have historically allowed fewer knockdowns than guards and tackles.

Travis Frederick owns the longest sack-free streak by any offensive lineman in the PFF era, going 2,301 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing one from Week 9 of 2014 through Week 4 of 2019.

Rodney Hudson holds the corresponding record for knockdowns. He went 1,534 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing either a sack or a hit from Week 9 of 2015 through Week 16 of 2017.

Center streak Player Snaps All-time sack-free Travis Frederick 2,301 Active sack-free Connor McGovern 1,588 All-time knockdown-free Rodney Hudson 1,534 Active knockdown-free Ted Karras 512

Frederick's record stands alone, but several centers have produced similarly remarkable sack-free stretches. Mitch Morse ranks second at 2,017 snaps, Jeremy Zuttah reached 1,859, and Hudson posted separate streaks of 1,839 and 1,832 snaps.

That makes Connor McGovern‘s current run one of the most notable active streaks anywhere on the offensive line. McGovern has gone 1,588 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack through Week 2 of 2026. His streak ranks 14th among all offensive linemen in the PFF era and is already the longest of his career.

Hudson's knockdown-free record has been similarly difficult to approach. Jason Kelce ranks second at 1,191 snaps, while Brandon Linder is third at 1,151. Hudson also owns another 991-snap run, giving him two of the longest knockdown-free streaks recorded by a center since 2006.

Ted Karras leads active centers at 512 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack or hit.

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The active streaks to watch

The historical leaderboards show just how difficult it is to sustain this kind of pass protection.

Frederick's 2,301 consecutive sack-free snaps remain the overall benchmark. Yanda reached 2,013 from guard, while Johnson's 1,405 is the standard at tackle. The knockdown records belong to Hudson at center (1,534), Yanda at guard (1,086) and Johnson at tackle (961).

Position Sack-free record Active leader Knockdown-free record Active leader Tackle Lane Johnson

1,405 Garett Bolles

958 Lane Johnson

961 Luke Goedeke

586 Guard Marshal Yanda

2,013 Joe Thuney

911 Marshal Yanda

1,086 Mike Onwenu

339 Center Travis Frederick

2,301 Connor McGovern

1,588 Rodney Hudson

1,534 Ted Karras

512

None of the active streaks has reached the positional record yet, but several have moved into notable territory.

Bolles is approaching 1,000 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack. McGovern is already up to 1,588, placing his current streak among the 15 longest by any offensive lineman since 2006. And Goedeke's 586-snap knockdown-free run already sits behind only Johnson and Wirfs among tackles in the PFF era.