Historic sack-free streak: Garett Bolles has gone 958 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack, the sixth-longest tackle streak of the PFF era.

Elite long-term production: Since 2019, Bolles has won 93.6% of his pass-blocking reps, fifth among 105 qualifying tackles.

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Through two weeks of the 2026 season, Garett Bolles has been virtually flawless in pass protection.

The Denver Broncos left tackle has yet to allow a pressure across 69 pass-blocking snaps, earning a position-best 90.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in the process. He has won 96.9% of his pass-blocking reps, third among tackles, without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.

Among the 62 tackles with at least 50 pass-blocking snaps this season, Bolles ranks first in pressure rate allowed (0.0%) and negatively graded play rate (2.7%). He is also the only tackle in that qualifying group yet to allow a pressure.

But two clean games barely scratch the surface of what has become one of the most impressive pass-blocking résumés of the PFF era. Bolles has now gone 958 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack, a streak that dates back to Week 17 of the 2024 season and the sixth-longest tackle streak of the PFF era. He has also gone 343 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing either a sack or a hit, essentially half a season's worth of pass protection without surrendering a knockdown.

And that's not even the longest sack-free streak of his NFL career.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman's career-best streak stretched 995 pass-blocking snaps from Week 8 of the 2019 season through Week 2 of 2021. Only three tackle streaks in the PFF era have lasted longer: Lane Johnson‘s 1,405-snap run and two separate streaks from Tristan Wirfs, spanning 1,128 and 996 snaps.

Most snaps played between sacks allowed: Tackles since 2006 Rank Player Pass-blocking snaps 1 Lane Johnson 1,405 2 Tristan Wirfs 1,128 3 Tristan Wirfs 996 4 Garett Bolles 995 5 Andrew Whitworth 965 6 Garett Bolles 958* * Active streak

Two of the six longest sack-free streaks by a tackle in the PFF era belong to Bolles, but his consistency extends well beyond his ability to keep his quarterback off the ground.

Since 2019, Bolles has logged 3,933 pass-blocking snaps and won 93.6% of his pass-blocking reps, fifth among the 105 tackles who have played 1,000 pass-blocking snaps in that span. His 3.92% pressure rate ranks eighth, while his 1.00% knockdown rate ranks ninth.

Perhaps most impressive is how rarely those pressures have turned into sacks. Bolles has surrendered 111 quarterback hurries and 28 hits since 2019 but just 15 sacks. That equates to a 0.38% sack rate — one allowed every 262.2 pass-blocking snaps — which ranks eighth among the same group of 105 tackles.

Highest pass-block win rates since 2019 (Min. 1,000 pass-block snaps) Name Team Pass-blocking snaps Pass-block win rate Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers 4,097 95.0% David Bakhtiari Packers 1,499 94.9% Lane Johnson Eagles 3,154 94.8% Laremy Tunsil Commanders 3,699 94.5% Garett Bolles Broncos 3,933 93.6% Andrew Whitworth Rams 1,719 93.5% Trent Williams 49ers 3,214 93.3% Rashawn Slater Chargers 2,142 93.2% Terron Armstead Dolphins 2,661 93.2% Taylor Moton Panthers 4,291 93.2% *Pass-blocking snaps exclude no plays

And his performance holds up when he is left to handle a pass-rusher without help.

Bolles has posted an island win rate of at least 90.0% in six of the past seven seasons, including each season since 2023. He currently sits at 95.6% in 2026, seventh among tackles, after ranking eighth at 93.1% in 2025 and sixth at 93.6% in 2024.

His best mark came in 2020, when he won 95.7% of his island reps, third among tackles.

Garett Bolles: Island rates and Island win rates since 2019 Season Island Rate Island Rate Rank Island Win Rate Island Win Rate Rank 2026 65.20% 18th 95.60% 7th 2025 61.80% T-30th 93.10% 8th 2024 67.50% 16th 93.60% 6th 2023 66.40% 20th 90.00% 21st 2022 65.20% 29th 86.70% 65th 2021 63.20% 51st 91.00% 21st 2020 63.70% T-48th 95.70% 3rd 2019 64.30% 40th 89.30% T-43rd

The separation between those two columns is revealing. Bolles hasn't routinely ranked among the league leaders in how often he is left on an island. He has, however, repeatedly ranked near the top in how often he wins once he gets there.

True pass sets provide another useful lens because not every pass-blocking snap asks the same thing of an offensive lineman.

Screens, play-action passes, rollouts and extremely quick throws can all alter the conditions a blocker faces and limit a pass-rusher's opportunity to win. PFF's true pass sets remove those plays, as well as snaps with extremely long times to throw and those with fewer than four pass-rushers, to better isolate situations that clearly evaluate a lineman's pass protection.

Bolles has consistently excelled under those conditions. He currently owns a 91.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2026, the best mark among tackles, and he has won 100% of those reps.

It continues a three-year stretch in which he has ranked seventh or better in true pass-set grade every season. He finished second with an 84.7 grade in 2025 after ranking fourth at 85.8 in 2024 and seventh at 77.8 in 2023.

Garett Bolles: True pass set grades and win rates since 2019 Season TPS Grade PPS Grade Rank TPS Win Rate TPS Win Rate Rank 2026 91.2 1st 100% T-1st 2025 84.7 2nd 91.00% 12th 2024 85.8 4th 93.40% 3rd 2023 77.8 7th 89.00% 15th 2022 72.5 27th 84.60% 62nd 2021 75.1 16th 90.30% 14th 2020 83.6 4th 94.90% 1st 2019 78.8 T-10th 89.80% 22nd

The results are significant because the favorable circumstances that can make a pass-blocker's job easier have largely been stripped away. And Bolles' performance has not suffered. He has produced a top-10 true pass-set grade in six of the eight seasons since 2019, including top-four finishes in four of them.

Zoom all the way out, and his career numbers reinforce the point.

Among 252 tackles with at least 1,000 career pass-blocking snaps since 2006, Bolles' 87.9 career PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 11th. He has allowed one pressure every 22.3 pass-blocking snaps, the 16th-best rate among qualifiers, and one sack every 208.3 snaps, which ranks ninth.

Wins Above Replacement Garett Bolles · T -0.03 0.16 0.34 0.52 0.71 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2017 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 28 of 130 at T 2017 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 28 of 130 at T 0.13 2018 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 25 of 132 at T 2018 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 25 of 132 at T 0.16 2019 · 0.23 WAR · Rank 16 of 126 at T 2019 · 0.23 WAR · Rank 16 of 126 at T 0.23 2020 · 0.46 WAR · Rank 2 of 138 at T 2020 · 0.46 WAR · Rank 2 of 138 at T 0.46 2021 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 22 of 149 at T 2021 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 22 of 149 at T 0.17 2022 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 43 of 141 at T 2022 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 43 of 141 at T 0.09 2023 · 0.30 WAR · Rank 13 of 138 at T 2023 · 0.30 WAR · Rank 13 of 138 at T 0.30 2024 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 15 of 122 at T 2024 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 15 of 122 at T 0.11 2025 · 0.63 WAR · Rank 2 of 135 at T 2025 · 0.63 WAR · Rank 2 of 135 at T 0.63 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg T (200+ snaps)

The 69 pressure-free snaps to start this season are only the latest chapter. The 958 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack make his current run historic, but the larger story extends well beyond one streak. Bolles owns two of the six longest sack-free streaks by a tackle in the PFF era, and he has paired that consistency with multiple years of high-end production on an island and in true pass sets.

Bolles hasn’t merely opened 2026 on a hot streak. For the better part of seven seasons, he has built a body of work that places him among the defining pass-blocking tackles of his era.