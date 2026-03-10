Highest-graded players from the 2025 NFL season at every position

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford takes the top spot at QB: Even at 37 years old, the 17-year veteran still possesses one of the best arms in the league, as his 58 big-time throws ranked as the third most in the PFF era (since 2006) and outpaced the next quarterback on this list this past season by more than 20.

Will Anderson Jr. leads the way at edge: Anderson cemented himself as one of the game’s best players regardless of position in just his third season in the NFL, leading all edge defenders with a 93.1 PFF overall grade for the season.

Winner of both the NFL and PFF MVP awards, Stafford orchestrated one of the most productive seasons from a quarterback in decades. The Rams’ signal caller is still reaching new heights, as his 91.7 PFF passing grade marked a new career-best for Stafford, while his 4.48 wins above replacement led the NFL by a full win.

Despite spending a large portion of the season sidelined due to injury, there’s little argument that Burrow was anything short of excellent when on the field. While his counting stats may look modest with just eight games played in 2025, Burrow’s efficiency metrics were incredible.

He ripped the ball downfield, posting the fourth-highest big-time throw rate (6.6%) of the season. However, his most impressive feat was his ability to take care of the ball, as his 0.7% turnover-worthy play rate marked the only season in PFF history for a passer with at least 250 dropbacks to post a turnover-worthy play rate below 1%.

Allen continues to prove he’s not only one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL but also among the most lethal weapons in the game with the ball in his hands. Not only did Allen lead all quarterbacks in PFF rushing grade with a 90.8 mark — his fifth straight season producing a 90.0-plus grade — that figure also placed him third among all qualifying offensive players.

Since 2006, there have been just 11 seasons in which a quarterback has posted both a PFF rushing grade above 90.0 and a PFF passing grade above 80.0; 2025 marked Allen’s fifth entry into that list.

Walker capped off a magical season at running back with the position’s first Super Bowl MVP in almost 30 years. In 2025, Walker carried the ball 300 times for 1,480 yards, 971 of which came after contact with 9 touchdowns and 86 missed tackles forced, culminating in a league-leading 91.5 rushing grade.

It was a season from hell for the Dolphins, but one of the few bright spots was Achane, whose 91.0 rushing grade trailed only Walker as he ran for 1,373 yards on 241 carries with eight touchdowns while forcing 50 missed tackles. Achane only fumbled once all season, back in Week 4 against the New York Jets, which a teammate was able to recover. In fact, in his three-year NFL career, Achane has only fumbled twice.

The Falcons’ offense went through their third-year running back Robinson for good reason. Robinson completed his second consecutive year with rushing grades and receiving grades over 80.0 (83.4 and 88.1, respectively). On the year, Robinson carried the ball 297 times for 1,520 yards, 1,172 coming after contact, with seven touchdowns. As a receiver, Robinson caught 81 of his 102 targets for 832 yards and another four scores.

Nacua embodied “offensive weapon” in 2025, leading all receivers in several PFF categories. He caught 153 passes for 2,047 yards — the second-most receiving yards in a season (including playoffs) in the PFF era. He led all receivers in yards per route run (3.57), first downs (97) and catches of 20-plus yards (32).

Defenses had no answer for the PFF Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua ranked first in PFF receiving grade at every level of the field, including perfect marks at the intermediate and deep levels (99.9). He also placed first in slot PFF receiving grade (96.7), screen PFF receiving grade (96.6) and play-action PFF receiving grade (94.1).

Nacua also ranked in the top two in PFF receiving grade against both primary coverage schemes, with a 91.9 figure against man and a 95.6 figure against zone.

Since entering the league in 2023, Nacua owns a league-best 95.5 PFF receiving grade.

The Super Bowl 60 champion was not far behind Puka Nacua, as the two fought for the top spot in these rankings all season. Smith-Njigba, who transitioned to more outside alignments in 2025 (735 snaps), set multiple Seahawks records this season, including receptions (119), receiving yards (1,992) and 100-yard games (10). He was also the third player in NFL history to record 1,700 yards receiving at 23 years old or younger.

Smith-Njigba tied with Nacua in touchdown catches (12) and ranked second in first downs (90), 15-plus-yard gains (48), 20-plus-yard gains (28) and yards per route run (3.42). He also ranked fourth in missed tackles forced (20).

No receiver was more dangerous downfield than Smith-Njigba, who caught 66 passes from 10-plus yards out for 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a near-perfect 99.0 PFF receiving grade on those plays.

St. Brown was the fourth-most-targeted receiver in 2025 (162) and ranked in the top five in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,401) and touchdowns (11). He was also one of the most efficient receivers, averaging 2.48 yards per route run (third-best).

He placed in the top five in yards after the catch (591), missed tackles forced (16) and explosive gains (36) as a post-catch threat. He consistently burned defenders in single coverage (90.3 PFF receiving grade, fifth) to the tune of 35 catches for 402 yards and 26 first downs — all top-five marks.

St. Brown was also the most-targeted receiver between the numbers (100), where he led the league with 73 receptions en route to a 90.9 PFF receiving grade (second best). The 26-year-old recorded 920 yards, six touchdowns, 43 first downs, 14 forced missed tackles and 25 catches of 15-plus yards from that area of the field.

After nine seasons in the NFL, George Kittle remains at the top of the food chain. Kittle is the prototypical tight end. He can run-block, he can pass-block, and most of all, he can catch the football.

Even though he played in just 12 games in 2025, Kittle was a force. He caught 58 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 85.3% catch rate was the fourth-highest among tight ends.

Kittle is just omnipotent at this point. He’s earned a PFF grade of over 90.0 in four of his nine seasons in the NFL, and hasn’t compiled a grade under 84.0 since his rookie season. The question for Kittle now, though, is how he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Let’s hope the veteran can get back to his best.

Injuries have befallen Dalton Kincaid for two straight seasons now, but the former first-round pick continues to flash potential. His 86.8 PFF grade in 2025 was a career-high, and Kincaid caught 48 of 60 targets for 682 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. Kincaid also had four games with a PFF grade over 85.0, and his 86.1 PFF receiving grade was fourth among tight ends.

Kincaid doesn’t have the same prowess as a blocker as Kittle and some of the other top tight ends in the NFL, but the Bills continue to utilize him as a receiver first and foremost. He lined up in the slot on 160 of his 369 snaps in 2025, and Kincaid is likely the most important weapon in the Bills’ passing game. His connection with Josh Allen (90.5 grade; 3rd) was money throughout the season, and Kincaid’s 14.2 yards per reception were second at the position.

Historically speaking, it’s hard for rookie tight ends to make a significant contribution in their first season in the NFL. Don’t tell that to Colston Loveland. The Bears‘ rookie started slowly but found his groove as the season progressed, becoming one of the most impactful tight ends in football by season's end.

Loveland caught 70 of 106 targets for 906 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, the ninth-most catches and third-most receiving yards among tight ends. The former Michigan tight end is a shifty, big-play machine. Loveland averaged 12.9 yards per reception in his rookie season, the fourth-most at the position, and was a valuable weapon for Caleb Williams (76.9 grade; 14th) down the stretch. From Week 17 to the divisional round, Loveland earned 47 targets. He’ll be a major player for years to come.

For the second time in the last three years, Sewell finished as the league’s foremost tackle. His 95.2 overall PFF grade was not only a career high, but also tied Jordan Mailata as the second-highest at the position in the last 10 years. Sewell’s 96.8 PFF run-blocking mark led all qualified offensive linemen, and he also allowed just 19 pressures across 601 pass-blocking snaps.

Wirfs played a career-low 778 snaps while battling knee and oblique injuries, but he was as good as ever when on the field. His 92.7 overall PFF grade was the best of his six-year career, as was his 91.6 PFF run-blocking grade. Wirfs didn’t miss much of a beat in pass protection either, permitting only two sacks on 441 opportunities.

Even at age 37 and coming off a season derailed by injury, Williams was in peak form in 2025. He earned a 91.0 overall PFF grade or better for the fifth time in the last six seasons, and he placed in the top-seven in both PFF run- and pass-blocking grades. Arguably the best tackle of the era, Williams continues to defy expectations.

Part of the NFL’s highest-graded offensive line, Meinerz continued to separate himself with his 2025 performance. His 88.9 overall PFF grade was the best of his budding career, marking his third straight season with at least an 83.7. Meinerz’s 21.1% impact block rate was the second-best among guards, and he gave up only three sacks on 798 pass-blocking snaps.

Lindstrom’s run of three straight No. 1 overall finishes on this list may be over, but his slide isn’t too far. The Falcons star produced at least an 87.6 overall PFF grade for the fourth straight year, with his heavy lifting coming in the run game. Lindstrom’s 91.7 PFF run-blocking mark was the third-best of any offensive lineman, and his 22.9% impact block rate was the best. While he gave up 44 pressures, only one turned into a sack.

Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2023, Dotson has quietly rounded into one of the premier guards in football. He turned in his best season to date in 2025 with a career-best 87.3 overall PFF grade and a 90.3 PFF run-blocking mark. Moreover, Dotson’s 3.8% pressure rate was the 12th-best at the position.

Humphrey was a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Chiefs, grading out as the team’s best offensive player and earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Not only did he rank in the top two in PFF run-blocking (88.5) and pass-blocking (84.1) grades, but he was also the only center to record 80.0-plus PFF grades in both blocking facets.

Humphrey excels in zone schemes, where he has finished with elite 90.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades over the past two seasons (90.6 in 2025, first). He earned the second-best overall PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 (88.5) after logging a 10.4% defeated rate and a 20.8% impact-block rate.

As a pass blocker, Humphrey surrendered the fifth-fewest pressures at the position (eight) at a league-best rate of 1.1%.

The former second-round pick has not garnered a PFF overall grade below 82.1 since entering the league in 2021. In fact, he is PFF’s highest-graded center in that time (95.6), ranking first in pass protection (88.8) and run blocking (95.6).

Brewer earned a career-high 87.4 PFF overall grade in his second season in Miami. The 28-year-old was the position’s best run blocker in 2025 (91.5 PFF run-blocking grade) and also ranked 10th in pass protection (71.2).

Brewer is a versatile run blocker, placing in the top two in zone (87.3) and gap (90.0) PFF run-blocking grade while also generating the highest impact-block rate on this list (22.6%).

Penalties were a big issue for Brewer, who led the position with six in 2025, but he allowed only 12 pressures at a rate of 2.3% (seventh best).

The Texas State product transitioned from left guard to center in 2023 and has developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the league. He ranks as PFF’s fourth-highest-graded center in that span (84.6).

Bortolini was one of the NFL's most improved players in a breakout season for the second-year man out of Wisconsin. He took over for long-time starter Ryan Kelly, who departed for Minnesota in free agency. Bortolini also played in relief of Kelly in 2024, earning a 65.1 PFF overall grade — a number that jumped to 82.6 in 2025.

The Colts fielded a top-three offensive line in 2025 (81.2 PFF overall grade), with Bortolini being a key piece. He excelled in the ground game (88.2 PFF run-blocking grade), where he ranked third across the board in zone (85.2) and gap schemes (76.9), as well as impact-block rate (19.6%).

While his PFF pass-blocking grade was significantly lower (66.2), Bortolini surrendered 17 pressures at a 3.2% rate, which placed him in the middle of the pack for centers in 2025.

Even at 36 years old, Cameron Heyward remains at the top of his game. It’s a testament to the savvy skills and experience needed to survive in the trenches, but Heyward is a special case. The veteran defensive tackle has compiled a PFF grade over 85.0 in seven of his last nine seasons and still did business in 2025.

Heyward generated 53 pressures — the 10th-most among defensive tackles — and four sacks in 2025. Although his sack totals dropped from 10 a year ago, Heyward was still a nuisance for opposing quarterbacks, posing a 16.0% pass-rush win rate — the fifth-highest among defensive tackles — while batting the second-most passes (6) at the line of scrimmage.

Whether he was a Jet or a Cowboy, Quinnen Williams made an impact in 2025. The former No. 3 overall pick really kicked into gear in the second half of the season in particular. Williams finished the year with 51 total pressures and 35 stops, and his 91.3 PFF run-defense grade led the position.

Williams especially dominated once he joined the Cowboys. His 32 pressures from Week 11 to the end of the regular season were third among defensive tackles, and his 16.9% pressure rate led the league. No player had more tackles for loss or no gain than Williams’ 22.

There was arguably no defensive tackle more dominant than the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons in 2025. Simmons led the league in sacks (12), stops (42), pressure rate (14.8%), and pass-rush win rate (19.8%), while earning the first first-team All-Pro selection of his career.

Simmons’ 91.4 PFF pass-rushing grade was the highest of his career, and he forced more fumbles (3) than any other defensive tackle in the league. A monstrous performance from one of the best in the league.

Anderson cemented himself as one of the game’s best players regardless of position in just his third season in the NFL, leading all edge defenders with a 93.1 PFF overall grade for the season. His 26.2% win rate during the regular season led all pass-rushers, and he elevated his game when the lights were brightest in the playoffs, recording 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and nine pressures across 53 pass-rushing snaps.

Garrett was once again the league’s best pass-rusher in 2025, leading the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade (93.3), which marked his seventh straight season with a grade higher than 90.0 on his way to Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second time.

Garrett’s ability to defend the run at a high level is an underrated part of his game as well, ranking third among 118 qualifying EDGE defenders with an 82.5 run-defense grade.

Parsons earned All-Pro honors for the fourth time in five seasons despite his season being cut short due to a torn ACL. He’s been on the short list for the league’s best pass rusher since his rookie season of 2021, earning 91.6-plus PFF pass-rush grades with 70-plus pressures in every year.

Even amid an already acclaimed career, Warner continues to build upon his monolithic profile. Before suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 6, the 49ers captain was playing well above even his own elite standard.

His 93.2 PFF overall grade to start 2025 was the highest of his career through the first six games. Although the small sample plays a part, Warner was on pace to lead the NFL in both PFF run-defense grade (91.3) and PFF coverage grade (91.5), standing as the only player to eclipse the 90.0 threshold in each.

Campbell has continually raised the standard of his game each season, rising from a 53.2 PFF overall grade as a rookie to a massive 90.2 mark this past year. The 25-year-old linebacker earned the highest PFF run-defense grade (93.0) by a linebacker in the PFF era (since 2006).

Playing on an expiring contract, Lloyd earned second-team All-Pro honors, rising to the occasion to prove he stands as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. The 27-year-old is an every-down weapon at the position, capable of making plays in each facet of the defensive game. He finished the regular season as the only linebacker with an 80.0-plus PFF grade in run defense (83.2), coverage (81.1) and pass rushing (82.2).

Coverage play is the largest factor in a cornerback’s overall performance, but it’s the players who impact the game in multiple ways who rise to the top. That’s exactly what Witherspoon did for the Seahawks out of the slot.

He finished as the only cornerback to produce a PFF overall grade above 90.0, having earned 80.0-plus marks in coverage (83.6), run defense (90.1) and pass rushing (92.9).

Witherspoon’s mentality to never take a play off is evident when looking at his 36 total defensive stops, a mark that tied for the NFL lead among cornerbacks.

Despite logging fewer than 1,000 snaps across his first five NFL seasons, Pierre was called upon to play an increased role in 2025, to which he answered with a career year.

Exceptional coverage instincts landed Pierre atop the NFL in numerous key categories, including yards allowed per coverage target (4.7, tied) and forced incompletion rate (28.6%). As a result, he produced the top PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback (88.7).

In his second season with the Panthers, Jackson produced a career year by generating the second-highest PFF coverage grade (85.8) among cornerbacks and ranking above the 90th percentile in nearly all of PFF’s stable cornerback metrics.

As one half of Carolina’s playmaking duo at cornerback, Jackson has a nose for the ball, notching five interceptions (tied for second most) and 18 forced incompletions (second most). As a result, he led all cornerbacks in PFF WAR (0.56).

Antonio Johnson’s slow-burning first two seasons in the NFL were compounded by a lackluster 43.8 PFF grade in 2024, but the former Texas A&M Aggie fully broke out in his third season in the NFL on one of the NFL’s most-improved defenses.

Johnson’s exemplary play in coverage was the driving force for his lift off, allowing just 202 yards while snagging five interceptions. His 87.6 PFF coverage grade led all safeties.

Kyle Hamilton is the bar for safeties in the NFL. The former 2022 first-round pick is one of the most impactful defenders in the sport, and continues to play outstanding football year after year. Hamilton has earned a top-10 grade in all four seasons in the league.

Whether he’s lined up in the box, in the slot, as a deep safety or even on the edge as a blitzer, Hamilton is a menace. His 33 stops were the seventh-most among safeties, and his 84.3 PFF coverage grade and 91.2 PFF pass-rushing grade were the second-best. The word might feel cliché, but Hamilton is truly a generational player.

The Texans’ defense was one of the best units in the NFL in 2025, and the hard-hitting play of Jalen Pitre was a huge reason why. Pitre’s 84.4 PFF grade this past season was a career high, as were his 32 stops. Like Hamilton, his versatility is his modus operandi.

Pitre spent most of his defensive snaps lined up in the slot, and his 83.1 PFF coverage grade was fourth among safeties. His ability to cover, as well as play downhill and tackle, means that the Texans were able to line up in nickel personnel on 74.5% of their snaps — the second-highest rate in the NFL.