The NFL's most-improved defenses by EPA per play in 2025

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The best teams in the NFL usually have excellent defenses. That’s often the foundation for success, especially for franchises intent on winning a Super Bowl. Getting good on defense is hard enough, but staying good on defense is even harder. Having already looked at the NFL’s most-improved offenses by EPA per play in 2025, let’s take a look at the most-improved defenses in EPA per play allowed from 2024 to 2025.

2024 EPA per play: 0.107

2025 EPA per play: -0.116

Difference: -0.223

The Jaguars were one of the surprise packages of the 2025 season. A year after finishing with a 4-13 record, the Jaguars hired Liam Coen, improved on offense and finished with a 13-4 record — winning their first AFC South title since 2022. However, it wasn’t just the offense that improved. The improvements on defense were radical. In 2024, the Jaguars were 31st in EPA per play allowed. They were a disastrous unit on all fronts. Coen brought Anthony Campanile along for the ride as his defensive coordinator, and the former Green Bay Packers’ linebacker coach and run game coordinator was influential in the Jaguars’ turnaround as the defense finished the season third in EPA per play allowed.

A big part of that success was their ability to force turnovers. The Jaguars forced the second-most interceptions and the second-most turnovers in the NFL, as linebacker Devin Lloyd (89.1 grade; third) and safety Antonio Johnson (87.4 grade; first) combined for 10 interceptions. More than the penchant for turnovers is the uptick in play from nearly every key player. Lloyd and Johnson had career-best grades in 2025, while cornerbacks Jarrian Jones (78.4 grade; fifth) and Montaric Brown (72.8 grade; 21st) stepped up in the secondary.

The Jaguars also shone in another key area. They didn’t allow explosive plays. The defense allowed the third-fewest explosive plays in the NFL in 2025. It made offenses work hard for every yard and every score. A big reason why the Jaguars went from the second-worst defense in the NFL in EPA per play to the third-best in the space of one season.

2024 EPA per play: 0.058

2025 EPA per play: -0.083

Difference: -0.140

Who would have thought, heading into 2025, that the Patriots would be four quarters away from winning their first Super Bowl since 2018? The offense has led the charge, as quarterback Drake Maye (90.1 grade; third) delivered an MVP-caliber season in just his second year in the league. However, the defense has delivered in 2025, jumping from 30th in EPA per play in 2024 to ninth in EPA per play this season.

Mike Vrabel stepped in as the Patriots’ head coach after Jerod Mayo was fired after just one season, and the Patriots spent aggressively in free agency to help realize his vision. Big money was spent on interior defender Milton Williams (65.0 grade; 44th), edge defender Harold Landry III (70.9 grade; 44th), linebacker Robert Spillane (77.7 grade; 13th) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (67.9 grade; 35th), and all four defenders were key contributors as the defense righted the ship. It also helps that cornerback Christian Gonzalez (65.8 grade; 44th) is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Patriots' improved ability to rush the passer helped, too. In 2024, their 28.3% pressure rate ranked 31st in the NFL, but they bumped that up to 38.3% in 2025—the 10th-highest in the NFL while they registered 37 sacks. The defense got pressure from across the board, but free-agent edge defender K’Lavon Chaisson (60.4 grade; 83rd), who earned 54 pressures and nine sacks, and interior defender Christian Barmore (51.7 grade; 96th), who added 50 pressures, led the way.

2024 EPA per play: 0.042

2025 EPA per play: -0.083

Difference: -0.125

The young Rams’ defense was one of the best units in the 2025 regular season, finishing eighth in EPA per play after finishing 27th in 2024. Chris Shula’s unit took a step forward in his second season as the team’s defensive coordinator, despite the team not investing an awful lot of money. The key signings they did make proved effective, though.

Interior defender Poona Ford (86.2 grade; fourth) was one of the best interior stoppers in the NFL in 2025. His 78.7 PFF run-defense grade was fifth among interior defenders, and there weren’t many better defenders at eating up space and clogging rushing lanes. Ford’s contribution was vital, but the talent on the Rams’ defensive front is as good as it gets. Edge defenders Jared Verse (83.9 grade; 12th) and Byron Young (84.9 grade; 10th) combined for 144 pressures and 21 sacks in the regular season, and interior defender Kobie Turner (83.1 grade; sixth) continues to be a rising star, as his 55 pressures were fifth-most at the position.

They were a beatable unit in the secondary at times, but as a whole, the Rams allowed the seventh-fewest explosive plays in the NFL and created the fifth-most turnovers. Throw in the fact that they pressured opposing quarterbacks at the third-highest rate in the NFL, and you get the perfect formula for an improved defense.

2024 EPA per play: 0.039

2025 EPA per play: -0.075

Difference: -0.114

Not much was anticipated of the Saints in 2025. They were expected to vacillate between a bad and ugly team with an aging roster, a new head coach and, seemingly, no long-term answer at quarterback. However, the Saints brought in former Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley to be the team’s defensive coordinator, and the results were promising in Year 1. The Saints finished the season winning four of their last seven games after the bye week, and the defense was instrumental in that run.

After finishing 2024 26th in EPA per play, the defense rose to 10th in EPA per play, quietly making its mark as one of the most improved units in the league. The Saints got another hugely impressive season out of linebacker Demario Davis (80.3 grade; seventh). Davis’s 88.9 PFF run-defense grade was the seventh-highest among linebackers, and his 55 stops were also the seventh-most at the position. As a whole, the Saints were one of the best teams against the run. They were second in EPA per rushing play allowed, and their 266 stops against the run were third in the NFL.

The Saints’ defense was just a hard unit to play against, and had key players step up at the right time. Edge defender Chase Young (78.0 grade; 21st), who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, recorded 49 pressures and 12 sacks in 12 games in 2025, and rookie safety Jonas Sanker (62.4 grade; 60th) played well in Year 1. Second-year cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (69.5 grade; 25th) was a bright spot, too, and his 12 PBUs were fifth among cornerbacks.

2024 EPA per play: -0.008

2025 EPA per play: -0.115

Difference: -0.107

The Browns’ defense was an average unit in 2024, a year after leading the league in EPA per play. However, a few changes to the roster in 2025 saw it shoot back up the rankings, making the jump from an average unit to one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Browns finished the 2024 season 17th in EPA per play allowed, but by 2025, they were fourth in EPA per play allowed. Back to where they belonged, despite the Browns’ offense dragging them down to a 5-12 record.

The highlight of the Browns’ season was edge defender Myles Garrett (92.7 grade; first) breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record. Garrett led the league with 23 sacks and added 84 pressures, the fourth-most in the NFL. As a unit, the Browns had the second-most sacks in the NFL, pressured opposing quarterbacks at the 11th-highest rate and were second in pass-rush win rate. The front was a menacing force to be reckoned with, as Garrett was at the front and center of it all.

Their ability to contain offenses and keep everything in front of them was key. The Browns allowed the seventh-fewest explosive plays in the NFL, and the second-fewest explosive passes. They got a lot out of their linebacking duo, too. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (74.4 grade; 22nd) had an exceptional rookie season and could be in line to win the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award, and veteran Devin Bush (87.6 grade; fourth) had arguably the best season of his career at the second level.

2024 EPA per play: -0.042

2025 EPA per play: -0.134

Difference: -0.092

The Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald after the 2023 season, in the hopes that he could turn a fledgling defense around. The former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator showed promise in Year 1, as the Seahawks finished with a 10-7 record, their best since 2020, and ranked as a top-10 unit in EPA per play allowed on defense. Now, the Seahawks are just one win away from a Super Bowl.

Macdonald’s Seahawks have been an incredibly well-rounded team in 2025. Their 94.5 PFF grade in the regular season and postseason is second in the NFL, and the defense has gone from a burgeoning unit to one of the best defenses in modern NFL history. They’ve made the hard jump from good to great and finished the regular season first in EPA per play allowed. Finding the Seahawks’ true strength is almost as hard as finding their weakness: they’re incredibly effective at defending the run, defending the pass, rushing the quarterback, and forcing turnovers. They also allowed the fewest explosive plays in the NFL.

Key performances from the likes of cornerback Devon Witherspoon (89.9 grade; 1st), rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (71.6 grade; 23rd), linebacker Ernest Jones (58.8 grade; 53rd) and edge defender DeMarcus Lawrence (82.9 grade; 14th) helped elevate the defense, while interior defender Leonard Williams (75.3 grade; 11th) continues to be one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. If the Seahawks win Super Bowl 60, their defense will play a pertinent role.

2024 EPA per play: 0.123

2025 EPA per play: 0.040

Difference: -0.083

The 2024 Panthers were a historically bad defense. They were dead-last in EPA per play allowed, allowed the most points per game in the NFL and had the most explosive plays of any defense in the NFL. This was a unit void of talent, direction, and hope. If the Panthers wanted to be semi-competent in 2025, they’d have to fix the defense.

Following the 2025 season, the Panthers’ defense definitely isn’t fixed, but it’s heading in the right direction. Any tangible growth would have been an improvement, and the Panthers went from dead last in EPA per play allowed to 23rd in EPA per play allowed. That, in itself, is enough to cling to, even if the Panthers still have warts and all. The team invested in bodies in the offseason, bringing in interior defender Tershawn Wharton (40.8 grade; 137th), cornerback Mike Jackson (79.1 grade; fourth) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (64.3 grade; 53rd), among others, while drafting edge defender Nic Scourton (68.1 grade; 55th) in the second round to help improve the defensive line.

Pressuring the quarterback is still a struggle for the Panthers. They were second-last in pressure rate in 2025 after bottoming out in 2024 but made their keep by forcing turnovers — they were 10th in turnovers — and allowing the sixth-fewest explosive plays in the league. The question is: can they improve again in 2026?

2024 EPA per play: -0.063

2025 EPA per play: -0.113

Difference: -0.070

Like the Seahawks, the Texans were an already impressive unit in 2024, finishing sixth in EPA per play allowed. Defensive stability across multiple years is a tough ask, but the Texans have gone from strength to strength under DeMeco Ryans, and were, somehow, even better in 2025. They finished the regular season second in EPA per play allowed.

However, unlike the Seahawks, the Texans aren’t fancy. They don’t run a lot of coverages or disguises, and aren’t a team that wins through being multiple. For the Texans, it’s just “line up and go win”. They’re excellent at rushing the passer, incredibly sticky coverage, and have a group of defenders who relish the opportunity to trigger and tackle downhill. They’re full of star power, and it starts with their two edge rushers.

Edge defenders Will Anderson Jr. (92.3 grade; second) and Danielle Hunter (89.3 grade; fifth) combined for 176 pressures and 29 sacks in 2025, while Anderson leapt from potential star to one of the best defenders in football. The Texans led the NFL in pass-rush win rate by a sizeable margin and were fourth in pressure rate, such was the devastation of their two All-World defenders, yet it goes beyond that.

The Texans forced the third-most turnovers, allowed the seventh-fewest explosive plays, and were second in passing yards per attempt allowed. In large part due to the strength of the secondary. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (69.0 grade; 29th) remains one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but safety Jalen Pitre (86.5 grade; second) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (75.9 grade; 11th) have also stepped up and made huge impacts on what is the most talented defense in the NFL.

2024 EPA per play: 0.023

2025 EPA per play: -0.010

Difference: -0.033

The Falcons’ defense has been in a rut for a few seasons but, for the first time in a while, showed real signs of life in 2025. After finishing the 2024 season 22nd in EPA per play allowed, the Falcons were a top-half unit in 2025, ranking 15th in EPA per play allowed. Jeff Ulbrich’s unit had some big performances in 2025, including against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Minnesota Vikings, at times looking like a defense that could be a top-10 unit.

A lot of the umph came from new faces. The Falcons’ two first-round picks in 2025, edge defenders Jalon Walker (71.6 grade; 42nd) and James Pearce Jr. (57.8 grade; 95th), made an impact in their rookie seasons, combining for 74 pressures and 17 sacks, which gave the Falcons an actual pass rush for the first time in forever. Their 36.3% pressure rate was 18th in the NFL, and their 61 sacks were third. In the secondary, safety Xavier Watts (72.4 grade; 20th) was an excellent ballhawk and contributed to the Falcons forcing the seventh-most turnovers in the league, picking off five passes.

The Falcons will be delighted that Ulbrich is staying on as the team’s defensive coordinator under Kevin Stefanski. The Falcons blitz at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL on passing downs and also have talented cornerbacks who can take on tough assignments in coverage. Cornerback A.J. Terrell (57.7 grade; 80th) is an elite cornerback, and his continued play has helped the Falcons long-awaited ascension.

2024 EPA per play: -0.022

2025 EPA per play: -0.043

Difference: -0.021

As has often been the story, the Bills were close but not close enough to competing for a Super Bowl once again. That could be down to putting a significant load on quarterback Josh Allen (90.5 grade; third) but also the performances of the defense over the 2025 season. Despite their struggles at times, the Bills still improved from 2024 to 2025. In 2024, the Bills finished 13th in EPA per play but improved upon their defensive performance in 2025 and finished 12th in EPA per play allowed.

The Bills were in the middle of the pack in turnovers forced and explosive plays allowed and were 13th in pressure rate, but they allowed just 5.8 yards per attempt. They were stingy in pass coverage, getting strong seasons from cornerbacks Christian Benford (67.8 grade; 36th) and Tre’Davious White (63.0 grade; 58th), while rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston (64.3 grade; 55th) picked off two passes and showed promise in his first season in the NFL.

The Bills' struggles came against the run, where they were 30th in EPA per rushing play allowed. However, the Bills did have some strong showings in the regular season, namely against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans’ offenses. It was all moot by season’s end, as the Bills elected to move on from head coach Sean McDermott.