NFL Free Agency: Four intriguing player-team pairings formed on day two

The Patriots improved the trenches and wide receiver corps: Alijah Vera-Tucker brings a documented injury history but has been excellent as a guard, and Romeo Doubs is poised to replace Stefon Diggs' production against man coverage.

The Texans' O-line rebuild continues: Braden Smith, the team's latest offensive line acquisition, has never earned a PFF pass-blocking grade below 67.8 in any of his eight NFL seasons. He also let up just one sack across his 13 starts in 2025.

The NFL’s free agency period brings a whirlwind of activity throughout the league as teams attempt to accrue talent and find the right fits for their roster. Some fits, whether they be analytically or schematically driven, are particularly interesting and can pay major dividends. Previously, we broke down some interesting fits from the first day of free agency.

Here are a handful of the most intriguing signings made on the first day of the 2026 legal tampering period, all of which can be found on PFF’s Free Agency Tracker.

The Patriots vastly improved their offensive line last offseason by bringing in four new starters to play alongside lone incumbent Mike Onwenu, who himself moved back to his natural right guard position full time. Even accounting for the team's struggles in the postseason, those acquisitions allowed the Patriots’ offensive line to jump from 32nd in PFF overall grade in 2024 all the way up to 13th in 2025.

New England clearly isn’t yet satisfied with itstrench play despite making the Super Bowl. The front office has now made a big acquisition in the form of ex-New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played mostly right guard for the Jets but slotted in at left guard for the entirety of his rookie season and has more than enough versatility, including 349 career snaps at tackle, to fill in wherever the Patriots need him.

Vera-Tucker’s production, when healthy, is hard to deny. If we exclude his 349 snaps at tackle, where he still played at a respectable level, Vera-Tucker earned a 75.4 PFF overall grade from 2021 to 2024. That ranked him 17th out of 103 guards who played at least 1,000 snaps in that span.

The primary issue with Vera-Tucker has been his inability to stay healthy. He missed all of 2025 due to a torn triceps, the same injury that curtailed his 2022 season. He also missed most of 2023 due to a torn Achilles. In total, he has played at least 500 snaps in just two of his five NFL seasons.

If he remains healthy for at least the majority of 2026, this deal could be a huge win for the Patriots, especially given that it moves Jared Wilson back to his natural position at center. If Vera-Tucker once again proves less than durable, New England could struggle up front.

The Patriots weren’t done after signing Alijah Vera-Tucker, adding former Green Bay Packer Romeo Doubs to their wide receiver unit. Doubs is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 77.3 PFF receiving grade. He earned at least an 80.0 PFF receiving grade in his final three games while racking up 124 yards, the second-highest total of his career, in Green Bay’s playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

Doubs enters New England as the direct replacement for the recently released Stefon Diggs, whose importance to Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense can’t be overstated, particularly because of his ability to beat man coverage. He ranked 10th among qualified wide receivers with an 87.1 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage in 2025. He caught 78.1% of his targets against man coverage, which ranked fifth among the same group.

Doubs’ production against man coverage doesn’t quite match Diggs', but he is also no slouch. Over the past two seasons, Doubs has earned a solid 78.9 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage, averaging 1.78 yards per route run in the process — a tad behind Diggs’ 1.98 mark.

The 25-year-old will get a chance to prove he can consistently dominate one-on-one matchups as potentially the most heavily featured wide receiver in New England. His success in doing so will determine whether this is a good signing.

The Commanders entered this offseason with a desperate need to get more talented and younger on defense. Their best defensive player, Bobby Wagner, is currently a free agent. While Wagner could continue to help the team, he will enter the 2026 season at 36 years old, and his coverage ability has dropped off in recent years.

Washington appears to have chosen former Kansas City Chief Leo Chenal as Wagner’s replacement to build a more sustainable defense. Chenal has earned an 86.3 PFF overall grade and a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade through the first four seasons of his career. Both of those marks rank fifth among linebackers who have played at least 1,000 snaps in that span. Wagner is one of the very few players ahead of him in both categories.

Chenal could potentially help the Commanders improve in coverage, though. Known as more of an early-down thumper during his first two seasons, he has earned a solid 74.1 PFF coverage grade since the start of 2024. Washington’s linebacker unit notched just a 43.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025, 10th worst in the NFL.

Chenal’s all-around talent and ability to play on the line of scrimmage in certain fronts make him a very valuable piece of Washington’s defense, particularly at a price tag of just over $8 million per year. The only question is whether he can do it across a starter’s workload, as he has yet to play at least 600 snaps in any single season.

Houston’s offensive line will once again be heavily scrutinized this season, as it has been the team’s biggest weakness over the past couple of years. The Texans ranked just 23rd in team PFF pass-blocking grade and traded their highest-graded pass-blocking lineman, Tytus Howard, to the Browns. They managed to re-sign guard Ed Ingram and tackle Trent Brown, but those two found more success in the run game than in pass blocking this past season.

Brown is now unlikely to start at right tackle after the team’s acquisition of former Indianapolis Colt Braden Smith, who has never earned a PFF pass-blocking grade below 67.8 in any of his eight NFL seasons. He also let up just one sack across his 13 starts in 2025.

Durability has been Smith’s primary issue over the past three seasons, as he’s missed 16 out of a possible 51 games. Brown’s presence as insurance alleviates that issue a bit. Smith’s two-year commitment to Houston could also take an offensive tackle out of consideration for the team in the first round of this year’s draft. It seems more likely that the Texans will further shore up the interior of the offensive or defensive lines with that pick.

However, Smith’s participation and production in 2026 will be worth watching as the Texans try to make the leap into true AFC contention.