NFL Free Agency: Five intriguing player-team pairings formed on day one

The NFL’s free agency period brings a whirlwind of activity throughout the league as teams attempt to accrue talent and find the right fits for their roster.

Some fits, whether they be analytically or schematically driven, are particularly interesting and can pay major dividends. Here are a handful of the most intriguing signings made on the first day of the 2026 legal tampering period, all of which can be found on PFF’s Free Agency Tracker.

Linderbaum was the most coveted free-agent offensive lineman on the market. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has been one of the best centers in the NFL through his first four seasons. During that time, Linderbaum’s 87.0 PFF overall grade ranks fourth among all centers — behind Creed Humphrey, Frank Ragnow and Jason Kelce. His 91.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranks third, behind only Humphrey and Ragnow.

Linderbaum is an excellent all-around player, but that latter mark is likely what intrigued new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who comes from the Shanahan coaching tree and is a frequent user of zone run concepts. While leading the Seahawks’ offense to a Super Bowl victory this past season, Kubiak called a zone run on 58% of the team’s run plays. In general, Seattle ran the ball at the second-highest rate in the NFL, which makes Linderbaum’s presence at the pivot all the more important.

Meanwhile, over the past four seasons, Linderbaum has earned a 92.4 PFF zone run-blocking grade, third best among centers. His athleticism is a perfect fit for a system now meant to support the Raiders' (likely) new quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, and pave the way for running back Ashton Jeanty to find more success.

Debates will rightfully be had about Linderbaum’s monster contract and the general value of an elite center, but he is a terrific fit for everything Kubiak wants to accomplish offensively.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jamel Dean was one of the top cornerbacks on the market and has been one of the most consistently reliable players in the NFL since entering the league. He has earned at least a 72.5 PFF coverage grade in each of his seven seasons while racking up 11 interceptions and 42 pass breakups, postseason included.

The Super Bowl champion Dean will be joining a Pittsburgh squad that needed cornerback help, particularly after the departure of James Pierre, who agreed to terms on a contract with the Vikings. Even considering Jalen Ramsey’s recent move to safety, the Steelers appear to be set at the cornerback position, with Dean and Joey Porter Jr. on the outside and 2025 acquisition Brandin Echols in the slot.

The most interesting schematic factor in all of this, particularly for Dean and Porter, is the presence of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. During his final two seasons in Las Vegas, Graham deployed Cover 3 at the highest rate in the NFL, 40.7%. Often asked to play in deep-third coverage on the outside in the past, Dean and Porter should be comfortable in their new system.

Since the start of 2023, Porter and Dean rank second and third, respectively, in the number of snaps where they played a deep-third assignment in coverage. The only player ahead of them was Zyon McCollum, Dean’s Tampa Bay teammate. Among 112 cornerbacks with at least 100 such snaps in that span, Dean and Porter both rank among the top 20 in FF coverage grade when playing a deep-third role.

Pittsburgh still needs to improve its coverage over the middle of the field, but the team should feel confident in its cornerback room with the addition of Dean.

The case for Kansas City to sign Kenneth Walker III was simple: He’s exponentially better than any running back the Chiefs deployed in 2025. The team's running backs earned a 73.3 PFF rushing grade in 2025, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. That unit also ranked 30th in yards per carry, tied for 29th in missed tackles forced per attempt and 31st in explosive runs.

Contrast that with the excellent season from the Super Bowl MVP Walker, whose 91.5 PFF rushing grade led all running backs. Including the postseason, he ranked second in the NFL with 77 missed tackles forced and 42 explosive runs. Walker is also at least a capable pass catcher who has earned at least a 70.0 PFF receiving grade in three straight seasons. His pass protection has long been suspect, but the Chiefs can still spell him with Brashard Smith on passing downs if needed.

The Chiefs’ run game will be in the spotlight in 2026. Patrick Mahomes will be returning from a torn ACL. Left tackle Josh Simmons will hopefully be healthy for the entirety of the season, and the team’s left guard and right tackle situations should gain further clarity as the offseason progresses.

Kansas City has added much-needed balance and explosiveness to its offense by acquiring Walker. While it may have come at a hefty price by running back standards, they should be commended for doing so.

The Bears made the postseason for the first time since 2020, largely due to the emergence of their dynamic offense. However, to become a true Super Bowl contender, they need to balance their roster with more consistent defensive production, turnover margin notwithstanding.

The middle of their defense was a particular sore spot, which could have been exacerbated by the departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Their struggles in the run game stuck out, as they ranked 21st in the NFL in team PFF run-defense grade. They had a hard time defending between the tackles, as well, allowing 4.7 yards per carry on such runs.

The Bears now replace Edmunds with former Brown Devin Bush, who has resurrected his career over the past two seasons. Bush’s 88.9 PFF overall grade and 90.6 PFF run-defense grade since 2024 both rank among the top five linebackers who have played at least 500 snaps in the span. He was also a big part of Cleveland's stout unit against runs between the tackles.

Over the past two seasons, Bush earned a 90.9 PFF run-defense grade when opposing ball carriers ran between the tackles. Among linebackers with 100 such snaps in that span, that mark ranks third — behind Detroit’s Jack Campbell and New England’s Robert Spillane. During that same time frame, Cleveland allowed just 4.0 yards per carry between the tackles, fourth best in the NFL. Bush was a big reason for the Browns’ success, and the Bears rightfully have some level of optimism that he can do the same for them.

Carolina continues to slowly dig itself out of defensive struggles. After sporting by far the league’s lowest-graded defense in 2024, the Panthers moved up to 22nd in those rankings in 2025. Their linebackers were the weakest part of that unit, ranking 29th in PFF overall grade.

Following their splash signing of edge defender Jaelan Phillips, the Panthers reeled in the top linebacker on the market in former Jaguar Devin Lloyd, who just finished a career season in which he earned an 88.4 PFF overall grade that ranked second among linebackers who played at least 350 snaps. Lloyd brings a well-rounded game as the only linebacker in the NFL who earned 75.0-plus grades in run defense, coverage and pass rushing in 2025, but his coverage skills will be the most coveted in Carolina.

Panthers linebackers earned a 35.6 PFF coverage grade in 2025, eighth worst in the NFL. That was a big reason they ranked 26th in coverage grading versus passes thrown under 20 yards. Coverage over the middle has been a consistent problem for the Panthers over the past couple of seasons.

Lloyd’s 78.9 PFF coverage grade and five interceptions both placed him among the top five qualified linebackers in 2025. Thanks to Lloyd’s exploits, Jacksonville ranked second in the NFL in PFF coverage grade when facing passes under 20 yards this past season. The Jaguars also led the NFL in team PFF coverage grade versus passes thrown between the numbers. If Lloyd continues his path to stardom, particularly in coverage, then Carolina’s defense just improved by leaps and bounds.