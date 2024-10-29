All
Chip Percentage: How frequently are NFL edge rushers getting chipped?

2T53YBH Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA. 2nd Nov, 2023. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT (90) rushes into the backfield during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Credit Image: © Brent Gudenschwager/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By PFF.com

T.J. Watt is an obvious problem: No defender in the NFL has been chipped more than Watt, who has been contacted on almost a third of his pass-rush snaps through eight weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced “Chip Percentage,” which tracks how often a pass rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback (including plays nullified by penalties).

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through eight weeks of action.

Chip rate through NFL Week 8 (min. 75 snaps)

Player Team Pass-rush snaps Chips Chip %
T.J. Watt Steelers 269 85 31.60%
Myles Garrett Browns 210 46 21.90%
Maxx Crosby Raiders 239 47 19.67%
Michael Hoecht Rams 91 16 17.58%
Micah Parsons Cowboys 119 20 16.81%
Rashan Gary Packers 206 34 16.50%
Jared Verse Rams 166 27 16.27%
Bryce Huff Eagles 127 19 14.96%
Darrell Taylor Bears 130 19 14.62%
Joseph Ossai Bengals 127 18 14.17%
Travon Walker Jaguars 262 37 14.12%
Khalil Mack Chargers 200 28 14.00%
Nick Bosa 49ers 273 38 13.92%
K'Lavon Chaisson Raiders 101 14 13.86%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 198 27 13.64%
James Smith-Williams Falcons 104 14 13.46%
Carl Granderson Saints 255 34 13.33%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos 210 28 13.33%
Will McDonald IV Jets 184 24 13.04%
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders 140 18 12.86%
Nolan Smith Eagles 79 10 12.66%
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 88 11 12.50%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 218 27 12.39%
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns 106 13 12.26%
Byron Young Rams 156 19 12.18%
Danielle Hunter Texans 248 30 12.10%
Za'Darius Smith Browns 182 22 12.09%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants 161 19 11.80%
Dorance Armstrong Commanders 145 17 11.72%
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers 128 15 11.72%
Montez Sweat Bears 171 19 11.11%
Brian Burns Giants 231 25 10.82%
Derick Hall Seahawks 177 19 10.73%
Nik Bonitto Broncos 174 18 10.34%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers 126 13 10.32%
Preston Smith Packers 165 17 10.30%
Alex Highsmith Steelers 136 14 10.29%
Felix Anudike-Uzomah Chiefs 88 9 10.23%
Josh Paschal Lions 148 15 10.14%
Micheal Clemons Jets 178 18 10.11%
Leonard Floyd 49ers 199 20 10.05%
Laiatu Latu Colts 180 18 10.00%
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks 184 18 9.78%
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers 114 11 9.65%
Zaven Collins Cardinals 125 12 9.60%
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings 169 16 9.47%
Lukas Van Ness Packers 128 12 9.38%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans 228 21 9.21%
Harold Landry III Titans 163 15 9.20%
Charles Harris Panthers 163 15 9.20%
Jonathan Greenard Vikings 240 22 9.17%
Kyle Van Noy Ravens 199 18 9.05%
Tavius Robinson Ravens 100 9 9.00%
Josh Sweat Eagles 179 16 8.94%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 249 22 8.84%
Chase Young Saints 251 22 8.76%
Odafe Oweh Ravens 217 19 8.76%
Chop Robinson Dolphins 104 9 8.65%
Azeez Ojulari Giants 141 12 8.51%
Bud Dupree Chargers 165 14 8.48%
Pat Jones II Vikings 169 14 8.28%
Arden Key Titans 157 13 8.28%
Kwity Paye Colts 158 13 8.23%
DJ Johnson Panthers 86 7 8.14%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts 211 17 8.06%
Arik Armstead Jaguars 189 15 7.94%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 192 15 7.81%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers 155 12 7.74%
David Ojabo Ravens 118 9 7.63%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots 163 12 7.36%
DeMarcus Walker Bears 210 15 7.14%
Tyquan Lewis Colts 98 7 7.14%
Chris Braswell Buccaneers 100 7 7.00%
Sam Hubbard Bengals 176 12 6.82%
A.J. Epenesa Bills 193 13 6.74%
Matthew Judon Falcons 170 11 6.47%
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals 94 6 6.38%
Chauncey Golston Cowboys 132 8 6.06%
Boye Mafe Seahawks 136 8 5.88%
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons 136 8 5.88%
George Karlaftis Chiefs 241 14 5.81%
Keion White Patriots 209 12 5.74%
Jonah Elliss Broncos 124 7 5.65%
Cameron Jordan Saints 147 8 5.44%
Brandon Graham Eagles 94 5 5.32%
Josh Uche Patriots 96 5 5.21%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins 117 6 5.13%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots 123 6 4.88%
Derek Barnett Texans 90 4 4.44%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers 165 7 4.24%
Lorenzo Carter Falcons 95 4 4.21%
Tyree Wilson Raiders 125 5 4.00%
Dawuane Smoot Bills 125 5 4.00%
Baron Browning Broncos 75 3 4.00%
Greg Rousseau Bills 234 9 3.85%
Nick Herbig Steelers 79 3 3.80%
Sam Okuayinonu 49ers 96 3 3.13%
Mike Danna Chiefs 107 3 2.80%
Clelin Ferrell Commanders 81 2 2.47%
L.J. Collier Cardinals 147 3 2.04%
LaBryan Ray Panthers 121 1 0.83%
