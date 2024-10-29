Chip Percentage: How frequently are NFL edge rushers getting chipped?

• T.J. Watt is an obvious problem: No defender in the NFL has been chipped more than Watt, who has been contacted on almost a third of his pass-rush snaps through eight weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced “Chip Percentage,” which tracks how often a pass rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback (including plays nullified by penalties).

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through eight weeks of action.

Chip rate through NFL Week 8 (min. 75 snaps)