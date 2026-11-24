Purdy excels against an elite defense: The 49ers quarterback earned a 90.8 PFF passing grade against a Minnesota defense that hadn't allowed an opposing quarterback to grade above 67.3 entering Week 11.

Beating the blitz with precision: Purdy completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts against Minnesota's blitz for 231 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 91.6 PFF passing grade.

A career year in San Francisco: Purdy's 90.9 overall PFF grade, 84.9 passing grade, 71.0% completion percentage and 118.2 passer rating through Week 11 would all represent career highs.

So much of the discourse surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has centered on what Kyle Shanahan's offense does for him. But now it's past time we all paid a little more attention to what Purdy does for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The labels that have followed Purdy throughout his NFL career — game manager, system quarterback, product of the environment — have almost exclusively been used as criticisms. Somewhere along the way, the ability to operate the best offensive system with precision, efficiency and consistency became popular things to hold against him rather than something to celebrate and enjoy watching.

But there is a very real difference between being put in a position to succeed and having the requisite skill set to consistently capitalize on those opportunities. And on Sunday Night Football, against one of the NFL's most efficient and aggressive defenses, Purdy offered a compelling reminder of just how valuable the latter can be.

BP PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Brock Purdy Rank among 35 qualifying QBs Overall grade 2nd of 35 Passing grade 3rd of 35 Rushing grade 1st of 32 Passing yards 9th of 35 See Purdy's full grade profile

There was no tougher test of a quarterback's ability to execute an offense than the one Purdy faced on Sunday night. The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 11 ranked second in the NFL in EPA allowed per play (-0.144), behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-0.154). They had held six of their nine opponents to negative EPA per dropback, and no quarterback had earned a PFF passing grade above 67.3 against them.

Purdy earned a passing grade of 90.8, his second-highest single-game mark of what has been an MVP-caliber season. He completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns, recording one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. His 146.0 passer rating was nearly 58 points higher than that of any other quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota this season.

Perhaps the best measure of just how well Purdy operated Shanahan's offense on Sunday night, though, was the disparity between what the 49ers were able to generate in the passing game and what Minnesota had allowed through the first 10 weeks of the season.

No team had generated more than 0.037 EPA per dropback against the Vikings entering Week 11. The 49ers generated 0.613.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings No offense has thrown on Minnesota like San Francisco EPA per dropback against the Vikings, 2026 0 = league-neutral 49ers Wk. 11 +0.613 Bears Wk. 2 +0.037 Bills Wk. 9 +0.028 Lions Wk. 8 +0.004 Packers Wk. 1 −0.039 Packers Wk. 10 −0.211 Colts Wk. 7 −0.214 Buccaneers Wk. 3 −0.264 Saints Wk. 5 −0.417 Dolphins Wk. 4 −0.540

San Francisco generated positive EPA on 67.9% of its dropbacks, more than 15 percentage points higher than the previous season-high against Minnesota. The Vikings, who had recorded 37 sacks across their first nine games, managed just one against the 49ers.

San Francisco also became the first team this season to finish a game against Minnesota without throwing an interception or recording a turnover-worthy play.

Purdy makes Minnesota pay for its aggressive approach

No defense had blitzed more frequently than Minnesota entering Week 11, and the margin between the Vikings and the rest of the league was substantial.

The Vikings blitzed on 67.1% of their defensive plays through Week 10, more than 23 percentage points clear of the second-ranked Washington Commanders (44.0%) and more than double the league average (31.0%).

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Minnesota blitzes like no one else Defensive blitz rate, Weeks 1–10 NFL average 31.0% Minnesota Vikings 67.1% Washington Commanders 44.0% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39.1% New York Jets 37.7% New Orleans Saints 35.8%

Minnesota didn't deviate from that approach in Week 11, again leading the NFL with a 66.0% blitz rate.

Purdy completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts against the blitz for 231 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for more than 90% of his passing yardage on the day. His 91.6 PFF passing grade against the blitz was the highest single-game mark of any quarterback to face Minnesota this season.

Only one other qualifying quarterback performance against Minnesota's blitz had earned a passing grade above 70.0: Jordan Love in Week 10.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Purdy posted the best game against the blitz PFF passing grade against Minnesota's blitz, single game (min. 15 dropbacks) Brock Purdy Wk. 11 91.6 Jordan Love Wk. 10 81.1 Jared Goff Wk. 8 69.7 Jordan Love Wk. 1 66.1 Tyler Shough Wk. 5 58.7 Baker Mayfield Wk. 3 56.2 Caleb Williams Wk. 2 55.4 Daniel Jones Wk. 7 44.5 Malik Willis Wk. 4 39.1 Josh Allen Wk. 9 34.6

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Purdy averaged 10.0 yards per attempt and recorded a 137.5 passer rating against the blitz, the latter of which represents the best mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota in those situations this season.

The contrast with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is particularly stark. Allen earned a 34.6 PFF passing grade against Minnesota's blitz in Week 9, completing just 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 118 yards and an interception while recording three turnover-worthy plays.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Passing against Minnesota's blitz Quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts against the blitz Quarterback Comp. Att. Yards YPA TD INT Rating Brock Purdy 19 23 231 10.0 2 0 137.5 Jordan Love 32 57 518 9.1 2 1 91.1 Jared Goff 17 23 163 7.1 1 1 89.6 Baker Mayfield 13 24 177 7.4 1 1 74.5 Caleb Williams 13 22 127 5.8 0 1 56.4 Josh Allen 13 22 118 5.4 0 1 54.7 Tyler Shough 14 22 84 3.8 0 2 33.1

From a team efficiency standpoint, San Francisco generated 0.654 EPA per dropback against the blitz, more than four times the previous season-high against Minnesota (Chicago's 0.145 in Week 2).

The 49ers generated positive EPA on 68.0% of those dropbacks, becoming the first team this season to do so at a rate above 52.0%.

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Accuracy and efficiency at the center of Purdy's performance

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Purdy's performance was his accuracy against a defense that had made life difficult for opposing passers.

His 91.3% adjusted completion percentage was more than 10 percentage points higher than that of any other quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota this season and considerably higher than his career average of 76.6%.

That figure barely changed when isolating his throws against the blitz, dropping to 90.5%.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Purdy didn't flinch against the blitz Adjusted completion percentage against Minnesota, all attempts vs. against the blitz All attempts Against the blitz Brock Purdy 91.3% 90.5% Caleb Williams 81.0% 79.0% Josh Allen 78.6% 70.0% Jared Goff 75.0% 77.3% Tyler Shough 73.9% 71.4% Daniel Jones 68.4% 73.3% Jordan Love 64.1% 67.3% Baker Mayfield 61.3% 66.7%

Purdy's ball placement was particularly impressive. His 22.7% accurate-plus throw rate tied Tyler Shough for the highest mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota, while his 63.6% accurate throw rate trailed only Allen (71.4%).

Against the blitz, Purdy's accurate throw rate increased to 65.0%, while a quarter of his charted passes earned an accurate-plus designation.

That accuracy translated into considerably more production than Minnesota had typically allowed. Purdy averaged 9.8 yards per attempt overall, nearly a full yard more than Love (8.8), who had previously led qualifying quarterbacks against the Vikings.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Accuracy and efficiency against Minnesota Quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts Quarterback Comp. % Adj. comp. % Accurate % Accurate-plus % YPA Past sticks % Brock Purdy 80.8% 91.3% 63.6% 22.7% 9.8 38.5% Jared Goff 72.0% 75.0% 52.2% 13.0% 7.0 32.0% Josh Allen 67.7% 78.6% 71.4% 14.3% 7.5 45.2% Jordan Love 55.1% 64.1% 37.9% 13.8% 8.8 50.7% Baker Mayfield 50.0% 61.3% 39.3% 17.9% 6.4 41.2% Caleb Williams 57.7% 81.0% 52.4% 4.8% 5.3 23.1% Daniel Jones 59.1% 68.4% 47.4% 21.1% 4.9 31.8% Tyler Shough 64.0% 73.9% 54.5% 22.7% 3.8 24.0%

Dive into the grades

Purdy's efficiency didn't come at the expense of his willingness to attack beyond the first-down marker, either.

He targeted receivers past the sticks on 38.5% of his pass attempts, a figure that increased to 43.5% against the blitz. Only Love has targeted receivers beyond the first-down marker at a higher rate against Minnesota‘s blitz among quarterbacks with at least 20 such pass attempts.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Against the blitz: depth without losing accuracy Quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts against Minnesota's blitz Quarterback Blitz aDOT Blitz adj. comp. % Blitz past sticks % Brock Purdy 7.7 90.5% 43.5% Jordan Love 10.4 67.3% 49.1% Josh Allen 9.8 70.0% 40.9% Jared Goff 7.4 77.3% 34.8% Baker Mayfield 7.4 66.7% 41.7% Tyler Shough 6.5 71.4% 22.7% Caleb Williams 4.4 79.0% 27.3%

Getting the ball out quickly without sacrificing production

Purdy averaged 2.69 seconds to throw against Minnesota, the fourth-quickest single-game mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against the Vikings this season. Only Jordan Love (2.45 in Week 1 and 2.52 in Week 10) and Josh Allen (2.64 in Week 9) got the ball out quicker.

That figure dropped to 2.67 seconds against the blitz.

Allen averaged 2.58 seconds to throw against Minnesota's blitz in Week 9 but managed just 5.4 yards per attempt and a 54.7 passer rating. Love averaged 2.38 seconds in Week 10, generating 6.5 yards per attempt and a 75.2 passer rating.

Purdy was able to get the ball out quickly without sacrificing downfield production.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Time to throw vs. EPA against Minnesota's blitz Weeks 1–11 · minimum 20 pass attempts in a game · each dot is one game Hover or tap a dot for details. EPA per play −0.6 −0.4 −0.2 0.0 +0.2 +0.4 +0.6 +0.8 Purdy · +0.654 Brock Purdy · Week 11 Time to throw 2.67s EPA per play +0.654 Attempts 23 Goff Jared Goff · Week 8 Time to throw 2.74s EPA per play +0.095 Attempts 23 Love (W1) Jordan Love · Week 1 Time to throw 2.39s EPA per play +0.140 Attempts 37 Love (W10) Jordan Love · Week 10 Time to throw 2.38s EPA per play −0.110 Attempts 20 Mayfield Baker Mayfield · Week 3 Time to throw 3.25s EPA per play −0.322 Attempts 24 Allen Josh Allen · Week 9 Time to throw 2.58s EPA per play −0.346 Attempts 22 Shough Tyler Shough · Week 5 Time to throw 2.82s EPA per play −0.514 Attempts 22 Williams Caleb Williams · Week 2 Time to throw 3.72s EPA per play +0.145 Attempts 22 2.4 2.6 2.8 3.0 3.2 3.4 3.6 3.8 Average time to throw (seconds)

Purdy is putting together a career year

The performance continued what has been the best season of Purdy's NFL career from a PFF grading standpoint. His 84.9 PFF passing grade through Week 11 would be a career high, as would his 90.9 overall grade, 71.0% completion percentage and 118.2 passer rating.

Purdy has already thrown 23 touchdown passes against just five interceptions this season, surpassing his touchdown totals from each of the previous two seasons. His 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate is his lowest since his rookie campaign.

NFL Week 11 · 49ers vs. Vikings Brock Purdy's career by season 2026 through Week 11 Season Passing grade Comp. % YPA TD INT Rating aDOT 2026 84.9 71.0 9.0 23 5 118.2 8.4 2025 82.6 67.3 7.5 22 13 95.0 8.1 2024 76.3 65.9 8.5 20 12 96.1 9.0 2023 81.5 67.8 9.2 34 12 108.2 8.6 2022 75.2 66.5 8.3 16 4 108.0 7.8

The improved efficiency has come without a substantial change in how far downfield Purdy is targeting his receivers. His 8.4-yard average depth of target this season is in line with his career average of 8.5 yards, while his completion percentage over expected has climbed to a career-high +7.4 percentage points.

The bottom line

The Minnesota defense stuck with the approach that had served it so well through the first 10 weeks of the season. Purdy got the ball out quicker when blitzed, attacked beyond the first-down marker more frequently and averaged 10.0 yards per attempt. The NFL's most aggressive defense kept asking questions of Purdy, and across 23 pass attempts against the blitz, he never gave it a turnover-worthy play.

Against a defense that had spent much of the season dictating terms to opposing quarterbacks, it was Purdy who dictated terms on Sunday night.