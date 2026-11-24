- Purdy excels against an elite defense: The 49ers quarterback earned a 90.8 PFF passing grade against a Minnesota defense that hadn't allowed an opposing quarterback to grade above 67.3 entering Week 11.
- Beating the blitz with precision: Purdy completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts against Minnesota's blitz for 231 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 91.6 PFF passing grade.
- A career year in San Francisco: Purdy's 90.9 overall PFF grade, 84.9 passing grade, 71.0% completion percentage and 118.2 passer rating through Week 11 would all represent career highs.
So much of the discourse surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has centered on what Kyle Shanahan's offense does for him. But now it's past time we all paid a little more attention to what Purdy does for Kyle Shanahan's offense.
The labels that have followed Purdy throughout his NFL career — game manager, system quarterback, product of the environment — have almost exclusively been used as criticisms. Somewhere along the way, the ability to operate the best offensive system with precision, efficiency and consistency became popular things to hold against him rather than something to celebrate and enjoy watching.
But there is a very real difference between being put in a position to succeed and having the requisite skill set to consistently capitalize on those opportunities. And on Sunday Night Football, against one of the NFL's most efficient and aggressive defenses, Purdy offered a compelling reminder of just how valuable the latter can be.
See Brock Purdy's full PFF grade profile
There was no tougher test of a quarterback's ability to execute an offense than the one Purdy faced on Sunday night. The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 11 ranked second in the NFL in EPA allowed per play (-0.144), behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-0.154). They had held six of their nine opponents to negative EPA per dropback, and no quarterback had earned a PFF passing grade above 67.3 against them.
Purdy earned a passing grade of 90.8, his second-highest single-game mark of what has been an MVP-caliber season. He completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns, recording one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. His 146.0 passer rating was nearly 58 points higher than that of any other quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota this season.
Perhaps the best measure of just how well Purdy operated Shanahan's offense on Sunday night, though, was the disparity between what the 49ers were able to generate in the passing game and what Minnesota had allowed through the first 10 weeks of the season.
No team had generated more than 0.037 EPA per dropback against the Vikings entering Week 11. The 49ers generated 0.613.
San Francisco generated positive EPA on 67.9% of its dropbacks, more than 15 percentage points higher than the previous season-high against Minnesota. The Vikings, who had recorded 37 sacks across their first nine games, managed just one against the 49ers.
San Francisco also became the first team this season to finish a game against Minnesota without throwing an interception or recording a turnover-worthy play.
Purdy makes Minnesota pay for its aggressive approach
No defense had blitzed more frequently than Minnesota entering Week 11, and the margin between the Vikings and the rest of the league was substantial.
The Vikings blitzed on 67.1% of their defensive plays through Week 10, more than 23 percentage points clear of the second-ranked Washington Commanders (44.0%) and more than double the league average (31.0%).
Minnesota didn't deviate from that approach in Week 11, again leading the NFL with a 66.0% blitz rate.
Purdy completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts against the blitz for 231 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for more than 90% of his passing yardage on the day. His 91.6 PFF passing grade against the blitz was the highest single-game mark of any quarterback to face Minnesota this season.
Only one other qualifying quarterback performance against Minnesota's blitz had earned a passing grade above 70.0: Jordan Love in Week 10.
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Purdy averaged 10.0 yards per attempt and recorded a 137.5 passer rating against the blitz, the latter of which represents the best mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota in those situations this season.
The contrast with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is particularly stark. Allen earned a 34.6 PFF passing grade against Minnesota's blitz in Week 9, completing just 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 118 yards and an interception while recording three turnover-worthy plays.
From a team efficiency standpoint, San Francisco generated 0.654 EPA per dropback against the blitz, more than four times the previous season-high against Minnesota (Chicago's 0.145 in Week 2).
The 49ers generated positive EPA on 68.0% of those dropbacks, becoming the first team this season to do so at a rate above 52.0%.
Accuracy and efficiency at the center of Purdy's performance
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Purdy's performance was his accuracy against a defense that had made life difficult for opposing passers.
His 91.3% adjusted completion percentage was more than 10 percentage points higher than that of any other quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota this season and considerably higher than his career average of 76.6%.
That figure barely changed when isolating his throws against the blitz, dropping to 90.5%.
Purdy's ball placement was particularly impressive. His 22.7% accurate-plus throw rate tied Tyler Shough for the highest mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against Minnesota, while his 63.6% accurate throw rate trailed only Allen (71.4%).
Against the blitz, Purdy's accurate throw rate increased to 65.0%, while a quarter of his charted passes earned an accurate-plus designation.
That accuracy translated into considerably more production than Minnesota had typically allowed. Purdy averaged 9.8 yards per attempt overall, nearly a full yard more than Love (8.8), who had previously led qualifying quarterbacks against the Vikings.
Purdy's efficiency didn't come at the expense of his willingness to attack beyond the first-down marker, either.
He targeted receivers past the sticks on 38.5% of his pass attempts, a figure that increased to 43.5% against the blitz. Only Love has targeted receivers beyond the first-down marker at a higher rate against Minnesota‘s blitz among quarterbacks with at least 20 such pass attempts.
Getting the ball out quickly without sacrificing production
Purdy averaged 2.69 seconds to throw against Minnesota, the fourth-quickest single-game mark among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts against the Vikings this season. Only Jordan Love (2.45 in Week 1 and 2.52 in Week 10) and Josh Allen (2.64 in Week 9) got the ball out quicker.
That figure dropped to 2.67 seconds against the blitz.
Allen averaged 2.58 seconds to throw against Minnesota's blitz in Week 9 but managed just 5.4 yards per attempt and a 54.7 passer rating. Love averaged 2.38 seconds in Week 10, generating 6.5 yards per attempt and a 75.2 passer rating.
Purdy was able to get the ball out quickly without sacrificing downfield production.
Purdy is putting together a career year
The performance continued what has been the best season of Purdy's NFL career from a PFF grading standpoint. His 84.9 PFF passing grade through Week 11 would be a career high, as would his 90.9 overall grade, 71.0% completion percentage and 118.2 passer rating.
Purdy has already thrown 23 touchdown passes against just five interceptions this season, surpassing his touchdown totals from each of the previous two seasons. His 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate is his lowest since his rookie campaign.
The improved efficiency has come without a substantial change in how far downfield Purdy is targeting his receivers. His 8.4-yard average depth of target this season is in line with his career average of 8.5 yards, while his completion percentage over expected has climbed to a career-high +7.4 percentage points.
The bottom line
The Minnesota defense stuck with the approach that had served it so well through the first 10 weeks of the season. Purdy got the ball out quicker when blitzed, attacked beyond the first-down marker more frequently and averaged 10.0 yards per attempt. The NFL's most aggressive defense kept asking questions of Purdy, and across 23 pass attempts against the blitz, he never gave it a turnover-worthy play.
Against a defense that had spent much of the season dictating terms to opposing quarterbacks, it was Purdy who dictated terms on Sunday night.