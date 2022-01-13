NFL Draft News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Ranking the top classes from the 2021 NFL Draft

Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

By Trevor Sikkema
Jan 13, 2022

The 2021 NFL regular season is now a thing of the past, providing the first real benchmark for grading the 2021 NFL Draft classes.

Now, draft classes and draftees are more than just their rookie seasons. Many visions of players hardly start in Year 1, as drafting a player — especially in the early rounds — is about a long-term investment. However, it's also fair to give major props to the draft classes that have already started to play to their potential as rookies — with some making impacts that have contributed to playoff berths.

Plenty of factors go into these rankings, two of which are listed: WAR and highest-graded players. WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures the cumulative strength of each class. It is one of the unique data points we have here at PFF, but it isn’t the end-all, be-all factor.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 Draft Class Cumulative WAR: 0.88
Highest-graded player: C Creed Humphrey (91.4)

Round (Pick) Player 2021 PFF Grade (Snaps)
2 (58) LB Nick Bolton 67.1 (597)
2 (63) C Creed Humphrey 91.4 (1,123)
4 (144) EDGE Joshua Kaindoh 51.1  (46)
5 (162) TE Noah Gray 50.0 (281)
5 (181) WR Cornell Powell N/A
6 (226) G Trey Smith 72.1 (1,133)

The Chiefs' first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, linebacker Nick Bolton (67.1) and center Creed Humphrey, were both top-20 rookies on their side of the ball, as was sixth-round pick interior offensive lineman Trey Smith (72.1). Humphrey and Smith both played over 1,000 snaps on the offensive line this season, with Humphrey finishing as the highest-graded center in the NFL. That earned him the rare distinction of being a PFF All-Pro in Year 1.

2. Denver Broncos

2021 Draft Class Cumulative WAR: 0.28
Highest-graded player: RB Javonte Williams (75.9)

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Draft Featured Tools

  • NFL Draft Guide 2022

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2022 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • College Season Preview 2021

    PFF’s CFB preview magazine provides an advanced overview every FBS team entering the 2021 season, including PFF-exclusive advanced stats, player grades, scheme analysis and more.

    Available with

    CFB Grades+
  • NFL Draft Big Board 2022

    PFF's Big Board for the 2022 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

    Our latest 2020 NFL mock drafts.

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

    CFB Prem Stats+
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 28 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF, All rights reserved.