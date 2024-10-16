Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through six weeks

• Morgan Moses stating firm: Moses hasn't lost against the bull rush this season. He's the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has faced more than 20 bull-rushes and not lost a single rep.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through six weeks of action:

Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 15 snaps)