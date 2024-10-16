All
Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through six weeks

2WACETJ Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) protects the pocket during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By PFF.com

Morgan Moses stating firm: Moses hasn't lost against the bull rush this season. He's the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has faced more than 20 bull-rushes and not lost a single rep.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through six weeks of action:

Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 15 snaps)

Player Position Team Bull-rush Snaps Anchor Rate
Morgan Moses T NYJ 21 100.00%
Tristan Wirfs T TB 20 100.00%
JC Latham T TEN 18 100.00%
Ronnie Stanley T BLT 18 100.00%
Tyler Linderbaum C BLT 18 100.00%
Rashawn Slater T LAC 16 100.00%
Brandon Scherff G JAX 15 100.00%
Josh Myers C GB 14 100.00%
Dan Moore Jr. T PIT 26 96.15%
Laremy Tunsil T HST 25 96.00%
Tyron Smith T NYJ 23 95.65%
Jermaine Eluemunor T NYG 38 94.74%
Ezra Cleveland G JAX 18 94.44%
Robert Hunt G CAR 18 94.44%
Cornelius Lucas T WAS 17 94.12%
Garett Bolles T DEN 16 93.75%
Matt Pryor G CHI 16 93.75%
Penei Sewell T DET 16 93.75%
Will Hernandez G ARZ 16 93.75%
Brian O'Neill T MIN 30 93.33%
Chris Lindstrom G ATL 29 93.10%
Tyler Biadasz C WAS 28 92.86%
Creed Humphrey C KC 14 92.86%
Will Fries G IND 27 92.59%
Blake Brandel G MIN 22 90.91%
Andrew Wylie T WAS 43 90.70%
Lane Johnson T PHI 21 90.48%
Michael Jordan G NE 20 90.00%
Spencer Brown T BUF 20 90.00%
Sam Cosmi G WAS 36 88.89%
Shaq Mason G HST 26 88.46%
Lloyd Cushenberry III C TEN 17 88.24%
Mitch Morse C JAX 17 88.24%
Patrick Mekari T BLT 17 88.24%
Peter Skoronski G TEN 17 88.24%
Andre James C LV 25 88.00%
Taylor Decker T DET 24 87.50%
Greg Van Roten G NYG 16 87.50%
Orlando Brown Jr. T CIN 16 87.50%
Taylor Moton T CAR 16 87.50%
Teven Jenkins G CHI 16 87.50%
Quenton Nelson G IND 31 87.10%
Austin Jackson T MIA 15 86.67%
Ethan Pocic C CLV 15 86.67%
Jordan Mailata T PHI 22 86.36%
Kaleb McGary T ATL 22 86.36%
Zach Tom T GB 35 85.71%
Anton Harrison T JAX 21 85.71%
Cordell Volson G CIN 21 85.71%
Cam Jurgens C PHI 14 85.71%
John Simpson G NYJ 20 85.00%
Cam Robinson T JAX 30 83.33%
Christian Darrisaw T MIN 24 83.33%
Mike Onwenu G NE 18 83.33%
Bernhard Raimann T IND 53 83.02%
Andrew Thomas T NYG 35 82.86%
Jake Matthews T ATL 35 82.86%
Coleman Shelton C CHI 23 82.61%
Zack Martin G DAL 23 82.61%
John Michael Schmitz Jr. C NYG 17 82.35%
Mekhi Becton G PHI 17 82.35%
Jawaan Taylor T KC 28 82.14%
Terence Steele T DAL 28 82.14%
Nick Allegretti G WAS 22 81.82%
Trevor Penning T NO 22 81.82%
Dion Dawkins T BUF 32 81.25%
Olumuyiwa Fashanu T NYJ 16 81.25%
Zak Zinter G CLV 16 81.25%
Ikem Ekwonu T CAR 21 80.95%
Ted Karras C CIN 21 80.95%
Kolton Miller T LV 45 80.00%
Darnell Wright T CHI 30 80.00%
Taliese Fuaga T NO 20 80.00%
James Daniels G PIT 15 80.00%
Paris Johnson Jr. T ARZ 24 79.17%
Trent Williams T SF 32 78.13%
Dawand Jones T CLV 18 77.78%
Ed Ingram G MIN 18 77.78%
Kenyon Green G HST 18 77.78%
Braxton Jones T CHI 66 77.27%
Alex Cappa G CIN 22 77.27%
O'Cyrus Torrence G BUF 22 77.27%
Wanya Morris T KC 22 77.27%
Joe Thuney G KC 34 76.47%
Matthew Bergeron G ATL 21 76.19%
Rasheed Walker T GB 29 75.86%
Landon Young G NO 20 75.00%
Wyatt Teller G CLV 16 75.00%
Stone Forsythe T SEA 31 74.19%
Lucas Patrick G NO 22 72.73%
Tyler Guyton T DAL 22 72.73%
Cody Whitehair G LV 18 72.22%
Braden Smith T IND 25 72.00%
Charles Cross T SEA 53 71.70%
Jon Runyan G NYG 14 71.43%
Nicholas Petit-Frere T TEN 14 71.43%
Laken Tomlinson G SEA 31 70.97%
Trey Smith G KC 24 70.83%
Colton McKivitz T SF 20 70.00%
DJ Glaze T LV 23 69.57%
Garrett Bradbury C MIN 16 68.75%
Kelvin Beachum T ARZ 16 68.75%
Ben Bredeson G TB 19 68.42%
Landon Dickerson G PHI 22 68.18%
James Hudson III T CLV 21 66.67%
Dillon Radunz G TEN 14 64.29%
Joel Bitonio G CLV 29 58.62%
Dylan Parham G LV 21 57.14%
Fred Johnson T PHI 17 29.41%

 

