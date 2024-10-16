Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through six weeks

• Morgan Moses stating firm: Moses hasn't lost against the bull rush this season. He's the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has faced more than 20 bull-rushes and not lost a single rep.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.
Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through six weeks of action:
Anchor rate through four weeks (min. 15 snaps)
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bull-rush Snaps
|Anchor Rate
|Morgan Moses
|T
|NYJ
|21
|100.00%
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|TB
|20
|100.00%
|JC Latham
|T
|TEN
|18
|100.00%
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|BLT
|18
|100.00%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|BLT
|18
|100.00%
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|LAC
|16
|100.00%
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|JAX
|15
|100.00%
|Josh Myers
|C
|GB
|14
|100.00%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|T
|PIT
|26
|96.15%
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|HST
|25
|96.00%
|Tyron Smith
|T
|NYJ
|23
|95.65%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T
|NYG
|38
|94.74%
|Ezra Cleveland
|G
|JAX
|18
|94.44%
|Robert Hunt
|G
|CAR
|18
|94.44%
|Cornelius Lucas
|T
|WAS
|17
|94.12%
|Garett Bolles
|T
|DEN
|16
|93.75%
|Matt Pryor
|G
|CHI
|16
|93.75%
|Penei Sewell
|T
|DET
|16
|93.75%
|Will Hernandez
|G
|ARZ
|16
|93.75%
|Brian O'Neill
|T
|MIN
|30
|93.33%
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|ATL
|29
|93.10%
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|WAS
|28
|92.86%
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|KC
|14
|92.86%
|Will Fries
|G
|IND
|27
|92.59%
|Blake Brandel
|G
|MIN
|22
|90.91%
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|WAS
|43
|90.70%
|Lane Johnson
|T
|PHI
|21
|90.48%
|Michael Jordan
|G
|NE
|20
|90.00%
|Spencer Brown
|T
|BUF
|20
|90.00%
|Sam Cosmi
|G
|WAS
|36
|88.89%
|Shaq Mason
|G
|HST
|26
|88.46%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|TEN
|17
|88.24%
|Mitch Morse
|C
|JAX
|17
|88.24%
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|BLT
|17
|88.24%
|Peter Skoronski
|G
|TEN
|17
|88.24%
|Andre James
|C
|LV
|25
|88.00%
|Taylor Decker
|T
|DET
|24
|87.50%
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|NYG
|16
|87.50%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|T
|CIN
|16
|87.50%
|Taylor Moton
|T
|CAR
|16
|87.50%
|Teven Jenkins
|G
|CHI
|16
|87.50%
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|IND
|31
|87.10%
|Austin Jackson
|T
|MIA
|15
|86.67%
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|CLV
|15
|86.67%
|Jordan Mailata
|T
|PHI
|22
|86.36%
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|ATL
|22
|86.36%
|Zach Tom
|T
|GB
|35
|85.71%
|Anton Harrison
|T
|JAX
|21
|85.71%
|Cordell Volson
|G
|CIN
|21
|85.71%
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|PHI
|14
|85.71%
|John Simpson
|G
|NYJ
|20
|85.00%
|Cam Robinson
|T
|JAX
|30
|83.33%
|Christian Darrisaw
|T
|MIN
|24
|83.33%
|Mike Onwenu
|G
|NE
|18
|83.33%
|Bernhard Raimann
|T
|IND
|53
|83.02%
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|NYG
|35
|82.86%
|Jake Matthews
|T
|ATL
|35
|82.86%
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|CHI
|23
|82.61%
|Zack Martin
|G
|DAL
|23
|82.61%
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|C
|NYG
|17
|82.35%
|Mekhi Becton
|G
|PHI
|17
|82.35%
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|KC
|28
|82.14%
|Terence Steele
|T
|DAL
|28
|82.14%
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|WAS
|22
|81.82%
|Trevor Penning
|T
|NO
|22
|81.82%
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|BUF
|32
|81.25%
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu
|T
|NYJ
|16
|81.25%
|Zak Zinter
|G
|CLV
|16
|81.25%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|CAR
|21
|80.95%
|Ted Karras
|C
|CIN
|21
|80.95%
|Kolton Miller
|T
|LV
|45
|80.00%
|Darnell Wright
|T
|CHI
|30
|80.00%
|Taliese Fuaga
|T
|NO
|20
|80.00%
|James Daniels
|G
|PIT
|15
|80.00%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|ARZ
|24
|79.17%
|Trent Williams
|T
|SF
|32
|78.13%
|Dawand Jones
|T
|CLV
|18
|77.78%
|Ed Ingram
|G
|MIN
|18
|77.78%
|Kenyon Green
|G
|HST
|18
|77.78%
|Braxton Jones
|T
|CHI
|66
|77.27%
|Alex Cappa
|G
|CIN
|22
|77.27%
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|G
|BUF
|22
|77.27%
|Wanya Morris
|T
|KC
|22
|77.27%
|Joe Thuney
|G
|KC
|34
|76.47%
|Matthew Bergeron
|G
|ATL
|21
|76.19%
|Rasheed Walker
|T
|GB
|29
|75.86%
|Landon Young
|G
|NO
|20
|75.00%
|Wyatt Teller
|G
|CLV
|16
|75.00%
|Stone Forsythe
|T
|SEA
|31
|74.19%
|Lucas Patrick
|G
|NO
|22
|72.73%
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|DAL
|22
|72.73%
|Cody Whitehair
|G
|LV
|18
|72.22%
|Braden Smith
|T
|IND
|25
|72.00%
|Charles Cross
|T
|SEA
|53
|71.70%
|Jon Runyan
|G
|NYG
|14
|71.43%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|T
|TEN
|14
|71.43%
|Laken Tomlinson
|G
|SEA
|31
|70.97%
|Trey Smith
|G
|KC
|24
|70.83%
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|SF
|20
|70.00%
|DJ Glaze
|T
|LV
|23
|69.57%
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|MIN
|16
|68.75%
|Kelvin Beachum
|T
|ARZ
|16
|68.75%
|Ben Bredeson
|G
|TB
|19
|68.42%
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|PHI
|22
|68.18%
|James Hudson III
|T
|CLV
|21
|66.67%
|Dillon Radunz
|G
|TEN
|14
|64.29%
|Joel Bitonio
|G
|CLV
|29
|58.62%
|Dylan Parham
|G
|LV
|21
|57.14%
|Fred Johnson
|T
|PHI
|17
|29.41%