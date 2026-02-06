All-Super Bowl 60 Team: Drake Maye, Nick Emmanwori and more

Drake Maye beats out Sam Darnold for the QB spot: While Maye has admittedly struggled this postseason, his body of work — an MVP-caliber year — pushes him ahead of Darnold.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Admittedly, Maye has struggled somewhat in the postseason. However, he has also faced some of the best defenses in the NFL — the Chargers, Texans and Broncos — while also fighting the elements. He gets the nod over Sam Darnold due to his body of work throughout the 2025 NFL season. Maye’s 85.9 PFF overall grade ranks sixth among quarterbacks this season, while his 98.1 PFF passing grade on deep passes is third best at the position.

Walker is not only the best running back in this game, but he is also PFF’s highest-graded player at the position (91.1 PFF overall grade). During the regular season, he broke 69 tackles — tied for the second most at the position — despite handling just the 19th-most carries among running backs. Including the postseason, he is one of just three running backs to have recorded more than 240 carries this season without fumbling.

The Ohio State product has been arguably the best player in the NFL this year. Smith-Njigba’s 93.4 PFF overall grade ranks second among wide receivers, and his 3.38 receiving yards per route run also trails only Puka Nacua. He is a crucial part of Seattle’s offense, as he was targeted on 31.8% of his receiving snaps, the second-highest rate among wide receivers. Smith-Njigba's 2.2% drop rate is the lowest among the 36 wide receivers who have seen at least 100 targets this season.

Coming off an ACL injury, Diggs started every game for the Patriots this year and paces the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards by a significant margin. This is arguably Diggs’ best season since 2022, as his 84.4 PFF overall grade ranks 10th among qualifying wide receivers. His 2.13 receiving yards per route run ranks 14th among wide receivers in the league.

Boutte established himself as one of the best deep threats in the league in 2025. His rapport with quarterback Maye has been on full display, headlined by a 60% catch rate on deep targets, which leads all 51 wide receivers with at least 15 deep targets. He has generated a 99.3 PFF receiving grades on those plays (fifth best), while his six receiving touchdowns on such targets are tied for the most.

Henry has been among the most reliable tight ends in the league for years, slotting in among the top 20 tight ends in PFF overall grade in four of the past five seasons. His 73.4 PFF overall grade this year ranks 14th at the position, while his seven touchdown receptions in the regular season tied for the fifth most. His 1.67 receiving yards per route run average during the regular season tied him for 13th among tight ends.

Cross missed some time toward the end of the regular season due to injury, but he has been solid when on the field, highlighted by his 76.3 PFF overall grade, which ranks 23rd among offensive tackles this season. Seattle’s left tackle has allowed a quarterback knockdown (a sack or a quarterback hit) on just 1.3% of pass plays — the 12th-best rate among 49 qualifying left tackles.

Seattle’s first-round draft pick went through some growing pains early in the season, but got on track and has logged an 81.5 PFF overall grade since Week 14, which ranks eighth among 75 qualifying guards. Zabel’s 81.2 PFF run-blocking grade during that stretch ranks fifth at the position.

After playing just 57 snaps as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Sundell won the starting center job in 2025 and has logged 848 snaps. Similar to Zabel, Sundell is excelling down the stretch of the campaign. Since Week 7, Seattle’s center has earned a 74.7 PFF overall grade, which ranks 10th among 39 qualifying centers.

Onwenu moved back to right guard full time in 2025, making this the first season since 2022 that he played one position exclusively. He rewarded the Patriots with solid play as one of the better guards in the league. His 76.8 PFF overall grade is his highest mark since 2022, and it ranks eighth among guards. His pass protection has been even better, with his 78.9 PFF pass-blocking grade placing fourth among 77 qualifying guards.

Whereas Lucas dealt with durability issues in the previous two seasons and combined to play just 679 snaps across 2023 and 2024, he has missed just three snaps in 2025. He is pairing that with the best on-field performance of his NFL career, especially in run blocking. His 78.5 PFF overall grade ranks 17th among all offensive tackles, and his 81.2 PFF run-blocking grade places 16th.

Lawrence has shown flashes of his old self in his first season with Seattle. Although the former Dallas Cowboy is not as effective a pass rusher as he used to be, he makes up for it in run defense. Lawrence’s 83.6 PFF run-defense grade ranks second among 118 edge defenders this season, while his 83.5 PFF overall grade places 11th.

Hall has played a lesser role on the Seahawks' defense but has been very efficient, especially when rushing the passer. Even though he has just two sacks this season, Hall is generating pressure on 17.0% of his pass-rushing snaps, which ranks 13th among 66 qualifying edge defenders. Similarly, his 16.3% pass-rush win rate ranks 14th.

The USC product has been among the most consistent interior defenders in the league for a long time, ranking among the 25 highest-graded interior defenders in each of the past six seasons. This year, his 76.0 PFF overall grade places 11th among 129 qualifying interior defenders. His 70.4 PFF run-defense grade ranks 13th at the position, making him one of the most important players in Seattle’s elite run-defense unit.

Williams has established himself among the best pass-rushing interior defenders in the league in recent years. He has generated pressure on 14.2% of his pass-rushing snaps, which ranks third among 64 qualifying interior defenders. And his 75.5 PFF pass-rushing grade ranks 16th at the position. The former Philadelphia Eagles player has also earned a 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in three of his past four games.

Perhaps no linebacker has excelled more against the run over the past three years than Spillane. Among the 46 linebackers with at least 800 run-defense snaps over the past three seasons, Spillane ranks fourth in PFF run-defense grade (92.0). He has earned a negative PFF grade on just 8.4% of run plays over that period, which is the best rate among that group of linebackers.

Similar to Spillane, Jones stands out mainly with his work against the run behind Seattle’s dominant defensive line. Jones’ 73.8 PFF run-defense grade ranks 27th among linebackers this season. Including the postseason, he has recorded 29 stops against the run — tied for the 19th most among linebackers despite his missed time due to injury.

Witherspoon missed the majority of the first part of the season but has been elite and versatile ever since. His 90.4 PFF overall grade leads all cornerbacks, as does his 90.1 PFF run-defense grade. His 91.8 PFF pass-rushing grade and 86.8 PFF coverage grade both rank second at the position. Witherspoon’s 10 quarterback pressures are tied for the most, while his 47.6% pressure rate ranks first among the 31 cornerbacks with at least 10 pass-rushing snaps this season.

While Gonzalez missed an extended period early in the season, he is now playing at a high level, earning an 86.8 PFF overall grade over his past four games. The Oregon product has allowed just 4.7 receiving yards per catch on targets into his coverage this season, which is the second-best average among 86 qualifying cornerbacks.

Despite being a rookie, Emmanwori is already one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL. He has regularly lined up in the box as a linebacker, in addition to his safety role. In the NFC Championship game against the Rams, he forced three incompletions and allowed just 10 receiving yards on six targets, leading to an 89.9 PFF coverage grade.

Love missed most of the first part of the season and then boosted the Seahawks' defense down the stretch. Since Week 14, the veteran safety has allowed just three catches on nine targets for 18 yards. He has logged as many interceptions (one) as first downs surrendered on those targets. The Notre Dame product’s 89.2 PFF coverage grade leads all safeties this season.

Hawkins has enjoyed a breakout season in his sixth year in the league. He is one of just six safeties to earn both a PFF run-defense grade and a PFF coverage grade above 75.0 this season. In addition, his 86.0 PFF run-defense grade ranks fourth among 91 qualifying safeties. Hawkins has recorded a negative grade on just 2.1% of run plays, which is the fifth-best rate at the position.