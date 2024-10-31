All
Week 9 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y8PYGW D.J. Reed of the New York Jets breaks up the pass to Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings during the Week 5 match New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 6th October 2024 (Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images)

By PFF.com

D.J. Reed stays on top: The New York Jets cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through eight weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Last-week rank Player Team Adv. Cov. Grade Grade percentile
1 1 D.J. Reed New York Jets 5.3188 98.0%
2 3 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.8500 96.7%
3 2 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 4.8441 96.7%
4 4 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 4.6928 96.4%
5 12 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 4.1581 94.5%
6 7 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 4.1099 94.4%
7 5 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 4.0264 94.0%
8 8 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 3.9623 93.6%
9 14 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 3.7875 92.3%
10 13 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 3.7432 92.0%
11 24 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 3.6978 91.6%
12 16 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.6291 91.1%
13 26 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 3.6287 91.1%
14 15 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 3.6080 91.0%
15 11 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 3.5300 90.3%
16 6 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 3.5223 90.3%
17 18 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 3.4374 89.8%
18 9 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 3.3741 89.3%
19 27 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 3.1173 87.9%
20 17 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 3.1142 87.8%
21 21 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 3.0433 87.0%
22 10 Andru Phillips New York Giants 3.0247 86.9%
23 19 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 2.9753 86.5%
24 22 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.9685 86.4%
25 25 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.9545 86.3%
26 40 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 2.9425 86.2%
27 28 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 2.9332 86.1%
28 29 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.8723 85.4%
29 23 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.7831 84.4%
30 30 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 2.7667 84.3%
31 43 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 2.7598 84.2%
32 34 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2.7258 83.9%
33 32 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 2.7159 83.8%
34 38 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 2.6947 83.5%
35 31 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49ers 2.6661 83.2%
36 20 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tennessee Titans 2.6621 83.2%
37 37 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 2.6097 82.6%
38 36 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49ers 2.5874 82.3%
39 39 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.5018 81.5%
40 42 DJ Turner II Cincinnati Bengals 2.4425 81.0%
41 44 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.3536 79.8%
42 33 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 2.3085 79.3%
43 47 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 2.2493 78.4%
44 35 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 2.2213 77.9%
45 81 Renardo Green San Francisco 49ers 2.1525 77.2%
46 50 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 2.0748 76.0%
47 46 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 2.0022 75.2%
48 45 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 1.9687 74.8%
49 53 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 1.9047 73.7%
50 54 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 1.8099 72.7%
51 49 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 1.7886 72.4%
52 66 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 1.7824 72.4%
53 52 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.7782 72.3%
54 64 Tarheeb Still Los Angeles Chargers 1.7742 72.2%
55 61 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers 1.7542 72.0%
56 48 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.7494 72.0%
57 51 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 1.6768 71.0%
58 82 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.6720 70.9%
59 55 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.6668 70.9%
60 56 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.6591 70.8%
61 41 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 1.6325 70.5%
62 57 Deonte Banks New York Giants 1.6307 70.4%
63 84 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.5481 69.3%
64 60 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.5361 69.2%
65 71 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.4771 68.5%
66 70 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 1.4132 67.6%
67 76 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 1.4128 67.6%
68 75 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 1.3509 66.7%
69 77 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.3380 66.5%
70 65 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 1.3249 66.3%
71 69 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.3228 66.3%
72 72 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 1.3198 66.2%
73 63 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.3182 66.2%
74 78 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.3065 66.1%
75 74 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.2972 65.8%
76 62 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 1.2905 65.7%
77 79 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins 1.1521 63.8%
78 68 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 1.1192 63.4%
79 89 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 1.1016 63.2%
80 85 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 1.0972 63.2%
81 83 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 1.0649 62.8%
82 80 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.0259 62.1%
83 #N/A Cam Hart Los Angeles Chargers 0.9628 61.2%
84 73 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 0.8988 60.3%
85 88 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens 0.5383 55.4%
86 87 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams 0.3643 53.2%
87 92 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.0956 47.9%
88 90 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 0.0138 33.2%
89 95 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals 0.0080 29.8%
90 86 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns -0.0410 14.3%
91 91 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears -0.0918 9.1%
92 94 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers -0.1936 6.1%
93 93 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.2555 5.3%
94 96 Max Melton Arizona Cardinals -0.2965 5.0%
95 97 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.7967 2.5%
96 98 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.3379 1.1%
