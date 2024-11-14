All
Week 11 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y45B1B Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By PFF.com

Marlon Humphrey takes the top spot: The Baltimore Ravens cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through 10 weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rk Last-week rk Player Team Adv. Cov. Grade Grade Percentile
1 3 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 5.450 98.19%
2 1 D.J. Reed New York Jets 4.934 97.04%
3 4 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.911 96.95%
4 2 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 4.721 96.44%
5 10 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 4.604 96.11%
6 8 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 4.503 95.85%
7 6 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 4.401 95.43%
8 7 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 4.299 95.07%
9 12 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 4.117 94.41%
10 5 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 4.117 94.39%
11 11 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 4.114 94.36%
12 16 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 3.952 93.59%
13 17 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 3.887 92.97%
14 13 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 3.874 92.84%
15 18 Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles 3.633 91.16%
16 22 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 3.621 91.07%
17 14 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 3.524 90.36%
18 15 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 3.469 90.01%
19 21 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 3.429 89.77%
20 28 Andru Phillips New York Giants 3.404 89.66%
21 24 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 3.381 89.41%
22 9 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.291 88.97%
23 36 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 3.210 88.55%
24 49 Taron Johnson Buffalo Bills 3.105 87.87%
25 42 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 3.102 87.82%
26 25 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 3.097 87.80%
27 37 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 3.073 87.58%
28 33 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49ers 3.057 87.40%
29 19 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 3.038 87.18%
30 23 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 2.967 86.56%
31 30 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.958 86.50%
32 31 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.943 86.34%
33 26 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.917 86.10%
34 29 Tarheeb Still Los Angeles Chargers 2.869 85.50%
35 20 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 2.866 85.48%
36 32 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2.844 85.26%
37 27 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.844 85.24%
38 38 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 2.819 84.97%
39 48 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 2.769 84.57%
40 35 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 2.745 84.13%
41 34 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 2.729 84.02%
42 39 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49Ers 2.621 83.03%
43 41 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.600 82.83%
44 40 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 2.578 82.48%
45 58 Tyson Campbell Jacksonville Jaguars 2.516 81.66%
46 43 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.516 81.61%
47 50 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tennessee Titans 2.489 81.30%
48 47 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.474 81.10%
49 44 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 2.361 79.85%
50 53 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 2.345 79.71%
51 46 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 2.344 79.67%
52 52 Renardo Green San Francisco 49Ers 2.303 79.07%
53 54 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 2.302 79.03%
54 #N/A Darrell Baker Jr. Tennessee Titans 2.207 78.08%
55 57 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 2.089 76.38%
56 45 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 2.016 75.34%
57 68 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.980 74.85%
58 69 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.967 74.63%
59 55 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.961 74.56%
60 51 DJ Turner II Cincinnati Bengals 1.905 73.90%
61 65 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.899 73.75%
62 59 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 1.883 73.46%
63 60 Deonte Banks New York Giants 1.845 73.02%
64 72 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.788 72.46%
65 63 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 1.779 72.38%
66 62 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers 1.759 72.18%
67 61 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.747 72.11%
68 84 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 1.733 71.91%
69 79 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins 1.673 71.18%
70 56 Darious Williams Los Angeles Rams 1.657 71.01%
71 70 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.629 70.67%
72 67 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.580 69.79%
73 73 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 1.552 69.41%
74 85 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 1.529 69.13%
75 71 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.493 68.53%
76 80 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 1.487 68.44%
77 78 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 1.453 67.96%
78 74 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 1.441 67.76%
79 76 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.413 67.18%
80 64 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 1.412 67.14%
81 82 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 1.233 64.66%
82 66 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.226 64.60%
83 81 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.197 63.93%
84 83 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.057 62.41%
85 88 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens 1.011 61.86%
86 87 Cam Hart Los Angeles Chargers 0.974 61.26%
87 94 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 0.908 60.31%
88 86 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 0.727 57.81%
89 89 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.688 57.17%
90 90 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 0.656 56.73%
91 77 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 0.635 56.55%
92 93 Max Melton Arizona Cardinals 0.433 54.28%
93 91 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.371 53.61%
94 92 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams 0.169 50.41%
95 96 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers 0.114 48.75%
96 98 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.223 5.75%
97 97 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals -0.265 5.37%
98 99 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.703 2.85%
99 #N/A Caelen Carson Dallas Cowboys -1.207 1.33%
100 100 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.421 0.93%

