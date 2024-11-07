All
Week 10 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y8PYGW D.J. Reed of the New York Jets breaks up the pass to Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings during the Week 5 match New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 6th October 2024 (Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images)

By PFF.com

D.J. Reed stays on top: The New York Jets cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through nine weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Last Week Player Team Adv. Cov. Grade Grade Percentile
1 1 D.J. Reed New York Jets 5.1266 97.39%
2 5 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 5.0266 97.30%
3 3 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 4.9955 97.23%
4 2 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.8303 96.70%
5 4 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 4.6076 96.12%
6 15 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 4.4278 95.63%
7 23 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 4.2178 94.99%
8 10 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 4.0942 94.24%
9 12 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.9849 93.64%
10 8 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 3.908 93.15%
11 14 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 3.8632 92.84%
12 7 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 3.8567 92.82%
13 6 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 3.8481 92.78%
14 27 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 3.8028 92.31%
15 17 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 3.734 91.93%
16 16 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 3.6806 91.58%
17 9 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 3.6225 91.09%
18 #N/A Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles 3.4915 90.10%
19 19 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 3.4135 89.65%
20 13 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 3.2891 88.83%
21 30 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 3.1403 88.01%
22 26 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 3.0429 87.26%
23 20 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 2.9822 86.75%
24 18 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 2.9578 86.57%
25 21 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 2.9533 86.48%
26 24 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.9169 86.17%
27 25 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.8945 85.84%
28 22 Andru Phillips New York Giants 2.8322 85.02%
29 54 Tarheeb Still Los Angeles Chargers 2.8079 84.80%
30 28 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.791 84.69%
31 29 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.7545 84.42%
32 32 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2.744 84.31%
33 38 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49Ers 2.7329 84.16%
34 34 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 2.7017 83.78%
35 33 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 2.6483 83.07%
36 37 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 2.6422 83.03%
37 46 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 2.6379 82.96%
38 70 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 2.6217 82.83%
39 35 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49Ers 2.5903 82.34%
40 31 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 2.5695 82.05%
41 39 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.5686 81.96%
42 48 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 2.4766 80.92%
43 11 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.4189 80.17%
44 49 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 2.3774 79.88%
45 47 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 2.3276 79.42%
46 44 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 2.2815 78.75%
47 41 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.2785 78.73%
48 43 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 2.1412 77.20%
49 #N/A Taron Johnson Buffalo Bills 2.1269 76.93%
50 36 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tennessee Titans 2.1058 76.60%
51 40 DJ Turner II Cincinnati Bengals 2.0698 76.14%
52 45 Renardo Green San Francisco 49Ers 2.0412 75.63%
53 42 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 1.9306 74.03%
54 52 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 1.8859 73.68%
55 53 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.8436 73.14%
56 #N/A Darious Williams Los Angeles Rams 1.8388 73.08%
57 51 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 1.8217 72.83%
58 #N/A Tyson Campbell Jacksonville Jaguars 1.7919 72.57%
59 50 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 1.7488 72.08%
60 62 Deonte Banks New York Giants 1.7266 71.88%
61 60 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.7148 71.75%
62 55 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49Ers 1.6928 71.22%
63 72 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 1.685 71.13%
64 79 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 1.6845 71.11%
65 58 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.6843 71.08%
66 75 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.675 70.91%
67 59 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.6566 70.62%
68 63 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.566 69.58%
69 73 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.5594 69.42%
70 56 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.4984 68.73%
71 64 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.4745 68.47%
72 65 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.4015 67.34%
73 76 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 1.3957 67.23%
74 66 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 1.3719 66.81%
75 69 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.3251 66.08%
76 71 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.315 65.92%
77 67 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 1.294 65.65%
78 57 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 1.2154 64.50%
79 77 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins 1.2055 64.35%
80 78 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 1.1631 63.66%
81 74 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.1495 63.44%
82 80 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 1.1257 63.20%
83 82 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.0489 62.33%
84 61 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 1.028 62.02%
85 81 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 0.8733 59.72%
86 84 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 0.8299 59.10%
87 83 Cam Hart Los Angeles Chargers 0.8248 59.01%
88 85 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens 0.7855 58.43%
89 90 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.5679 55.51%
90 68 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 0.4809 54.60%
91 91 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.4505 54.18%
92 86 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams 0.4151 53.65%
93 94 Max Melton Arizona Cardinals 0.1945 50.88%
94 88 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 0.1066 48.44%
95 87 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.0449 42.83%
96 92 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers 0.0101 30.82%
97 89 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals -0.0807 9.59%
98 93 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.3185 5.01%
99 95 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.7997 2.57%
100 96 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.3752 1.02%

 

