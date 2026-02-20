2026 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for the five best safeties

The Bengals could find the key to Al Golden’s defense: As defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Golden finished in the top 12 in Cover-1 usage each season. Veteran Kevin Byard is a true deep-free center fielder with natural ball-hawking skills. Over the past three seasons, the veteran safety has produced a 90.4 PFF coverage grade as the deep-free and deep-third defender.

The Vikings would be wise to add to their aggressive defense: Grading above the 90th percentile as both a safety and in the slot, Bryan Cook possesses the versatility to be a central piece that allows Brian Flores’ scheme to shine.

As NFL franchises evaluate and reload their rosters this offseason, we're identifying key pieces at each position and plugging them into teams based on scheme and usage.

Here are the best fits for each of the top five free-agent safeties of the 2026 NFL offseason.

Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme profiles as the perfect fit for a safety acquainted with another scheme that also deploys unique blitz packages in Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense.

There are nuances to playing solid coverage behind an aggressive defensive front, and Bryan Cook showed he is well-equipped to handle the role this past season, earning an 80.3 PFF coverage grade when the defense blitzes.

Grading out above the 90th percentile as both a safety and in the slot, Cook also possesses the versatility to be a central piece that allows Flores’ scheme to shine. His skill set is in a similar vein to that of the longtime veteran leader of the Vikings' defense, and impending free agent, Harrison Smith.

Bryan Cook's Stable Metrics

Best Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

Making life difficult on the quarterback by disguising coverages and structure is the name of the game for modern NFL defenses. That’s exactly what Christian Parker will aim to do as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator. Having spent three seasons under the tutelage of Vic Fangio — 2021 in Denver and 2024-25 in Philadelphia — Parker understands the value of disguising looks. Last season, the Eagles deployed coverage disguises at the highest rate in the NFL (41.1%).

Curl, having played under Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, is a savvy safety who understands the nuances of baiting throws into disguised looks, as no defense over the past two seasons has run more coverage disguises than the Rams' unit. On those looks, Curl has recorded a strong 74.5 PFF coverage grade, making him a strong fit for Dallas’ new look defense.

Best Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Al Golden’s first year as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator was rife with growing pains. Among the most glaring was the inability to limit explosive receptions, as Cincinnati was the only team to allow more than 17% of passes go for 15 or more yards.

Much of that comes down to the personnel not fitting the mold with which Golden aims to model his defense after: a single-high structure that plays sticky man coverage. As defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Golden finished in the top 12 in Cover-1 usage each season, concluding in a staggering 52.3% rate in 2024 — the highest in the nation. If the Bengals hope to resemble that, it starts with the safety position.

Byard is a true deep center fielder with natural ball-hawking skills. Over the past three seasons, the veteran safety has produced a 90.4 PFF coverage grade as the deep-free and deep-third defender. That capability allows him to make plays on the ball, having secured an NFL-leading seven interceptions for the Bears this past season. His experience would also provide a veteran voice in the coverage unit, something sorely lacking in Cincinnati this past season.

Best Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

It comes as no shock to say the Bears' Achilles' heel in 2025 was its defense at all three levels. Now with Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all slated to enter free agency, Chicago will have some decisions to make in the secondary. To make matters worse, the team currently doesn’t possess the cap space (-$5.3 million) to address the situation aggressively.

Although Peppers didn’t catch on in Pittsburgh, playing just 100 snaps, he isn’t far removed from a strong track record in New England from 2022 to 2024. Over that span, he proved to be a versatile chess piece deep, in the slot and in the box, producing a 75.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of those seasons.

The Bears can get Peppers on a short-term, prove-it deal in hopes of recapturing that production to address one of their many vacant spots in the secondary, all without breaking the bank.

Jabrill Peppers' Grading Profile (2022-2025)

Best Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

As PFF analyst Bradley Locker highlighted in his look at one free agent each team should pursue, it would be a prudent move for the Jaguars to build up their secondary depth. Andrew Wingard recorded the most snaps among Jaguars safeties and is currently without a contract, presenting an opportunity to upgrade with a consistent name like Thompson.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile deploys a high rate of open coverages, utilizing two deep safeties. Last season, only three teams ran a higher percentage of two-high looks than the Jaguars (52.3%), one of which was the Arizona Cardinals (53.4%). That connection makes Thompson a seamless fit, as he has earned an 83.5 PFF coverage grade in open coverages, excelling in quarters and half-field zone responsibilities.