Josh Downs injects instant life into Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game in team debut

Josh Downs is changing the equation for the Chiefs: In his first game with the franchise, Downs earned the highest PFF receiving grade by a Kansas City receiver since 2021.

Finding success in multiple departments: Downs' ability to win on in- and out-breaking routes, plus contested catches, adds new wrinkles.

Instant rapport with Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes notched a 150.4 passer rating when throwing to Downs, helping the star unleash more passes downfield.

The mission of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 has been rebounding from a cataclysmic 2025. This offseason, the team’s front office made a concerted effort to patch overarching roster holes — including signing Kenneth Walker III to a major contract and drafting both Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods in the first round.

However, as this year has endured, the Chiefs’ need for a route-running, reliable receiver only intensified. Only one game after the trade deadline, it appears that vacancy has been filled in a big way.

On Tuesday, Kansas City pried wideout Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks, also netting a seventh-rounder in return. Just five days later, Downs played his first game with Patrick Mahomes, and it could have hardly gone better.

In Week 10 against the Falcons, the fourth-year receiver played just 10 offensive snaps, a logical number considering Downs is acclimating to a totally distinct scheme and offense. However, he made them count to nearly the max. The former Colt accrued a 92.7 overall PFF grade on first review, his highest yet as a pro.

Over eight passing plays, Downs was a difference-maker for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. He garnered five targets, catching four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Altogether, Downs procured a 91.3 PFF receiving grade — the second-best among any receiver with three or more targets in Week 10 — with a staggering 6.63 yards per route run.

Adding context to Downs’ performance only glamorizes it that much further. By advanced analytics, it was the best outing for a Chiefs receiver all season — coming in just his first game with the team.

Highest PFF receiving grade by Chiefs WR, 2026 Player Week PFF Receiving Grade Targets Josh Downs 10 91.3* 5 Tyquan Thornton 4 84.8 8 Cyrus Allen 6 81.1 2 Andrew Armstrong 10 77.7 1 Justin Watson 7 76.8 1

Believe it or not, Downs recorded the best PFF receiving grade for a Kansas City wideout in a game since Tyreek Hill in Week 4, 2021. Granted, Downs’ sample size is admittedly very small, but that still speaks volumes about both his impact as well as the quality of weapons that Mahomes has played with in the past five years.

Breaking down Downs’ eight passing plays underscore the various means in which he can assist Kansas City’s offense. For starters, his ability to effortlessly separate is clear, generating serious space on both in- and out-breaking routes. He wastes little time getting in and out of breaks, reading defenders’ leverage and presenting himself as a quarterback-friendly target with urgency.

Over his three seasons in Indianapolis, Downs built a reputation as a chain-moving receiver who can be counted on to keep possessions alive. That idea was already sustained in Kansas City, as three of his four catches presented a new set of downs. Whether keeping the Chiefs ahead of schedule or emerging as a quick-hitter on late downs, Downs should only continue to rise within Mahomes’ circle of trust when the moment matters most.

Further, the manner in which Downs snagged his first touchdown in red and gold was compelling. Working as the No. 3 option in a bunch, Downs ran a stutter-wheel route, stacking the defender before securing a back-shoulder catch. The reception brought his season-long contested catch rate to 45.5% across 11 tries — with his five such catches two more than anyone else on the Chiefs.

The fact that Andy Reid was able to draw up such a nifty call for Downs despite only working with him for roughly four days implies that more creative looks to maximize favorable matchups for Downs should be on the horizon. The same goes for a play in which Downs motioned over and then ran a speed out for what would have been a bigger gain if not for a low throw.

Click here to read the full PFF game recap of Chiefs-Falcons!

Downs was also open on two other passing plays but did not receive the ball. Fundamentally, he gives Reid and Mahomes a twitchy route runner that can win both inside and out while playing bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame, valuable traits for attacking defenses with a number of strategies and against different coverages.

As expected, Downs took all eight of his passing snaps out of the slot, where he’s lined up on 79.3% of plays throughout his career. His presence will revolutionize a Chiefs wide receiver corps that sits 25th in PFF receiving grade from the slot — where players like Rashee Rice, Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong have failed to yield consistent production.

A corollary of Downs joining Kansas City is a tweaked role for Rice, who had played at least 40% of his snaps in the slot in every game this season. Having Rice work on the perimeter more — as he did on a career-high 70.2% of snaps in Atlanta — could have its benefits. Indeed, the inconsistent 26-year-old has earned a higher PFF receiving grade on the outside (78.2) than he has in the slot (76.9) since the start of 2025.

With his new toy in hand, Mahomes also relished a rebound outing. His preliminary 90.0 PFF passing grade was his best since Week 2, compiling four big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. An anchor in that was his 10.1-yard average depth of target, his highest since Week 5. Downs was certainly a factor in changing Mahomes’ approach, as the receiver averaged an 11.0-yard aDoT.

It can be easy to overreact to one game, especially against an inferior opponent like the Falcons. But the initial results suggest that Downs presents the kind of receiver the Chiefs have lacked for the better part of two years.

It’s true that the Chiefs still could use more of a vertical, deep threat, which they lost when Tyquan Thornton went down in Week 4. Nonetheless, Downs’ natural route-running and contested catch skills raise the floor of an offense that already ranked 10th in passing EPA per play entering Week 10. If this is what Downs, Mahomes and Reid can manifest after a short week together, it’s scary for opposing defenses to consider what else could be in store over the rest of 2026 and potentially beyond.