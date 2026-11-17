Caleb Banks contributes during the Vikings‘ dominant day: The interior defender amassed a strong 82.2 overall PFF grade one week after being a healthy scratch.

Fernando Mendoza makes his first career start: Facing the vaunted Seahawks, the first overall pick didn't record a big-time throw but also avoided a turnover-worthy play.

Jordyn Tyson's role keeps growing: The eighth overall pick garnered a team-high 13 targets during the Saints' narrow loss against the Panthers.

We’ve passed the halfway point of the NFL regular season, and many of the league’s first-round rookies continue to make a huge impact on their respective teams. As always, we’ll continue to monitor their snap counts, grades and principal opponents as we enter the latter portion of the year.