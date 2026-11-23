The Giants put the kibosh on the usually-efficient Jaguars: New York limited Jacksonville to a season-low 40.3% offensive success rate.

Abdul Carter led a relentless pass rush: Carter generated eight pressures, per preliminary charting, helping keep Trevor Lawrence off rhythm.

Tremendous outings from Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks: The pair finished as two of the NFL's highest-graded corners in Week 11 despite a high volume of snaps.

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As the second half of any NFL season unfolds, teams start to separate themselves, and tendencies become well-known. By this point of a campaign, predicting results feels easier given a large sample of tape, hordes of data revealing strengths and weaknesses and simply just looking at how well coaching staffs have executed.

But as is customary in pro football, any given slate is capable of bringing surprises. That’s exactly what happened in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 11, as the Giants stunned the Jaguars in a battle of division leaders.

In a sloppy and flag-happy affair, New York outlasted Jacksonville 23-18 despite entering the day as nearly a touchdown underdog. The method behind the madness for the Giants was a defense that’s finding its defining identity.

Facing Jacksonville’s offense — with top-down talent, a brilliant play-caller in Liam Coen and seemingly infinite levers to pull to find solutions — is a daunting task. But defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and his players were certainly up to it. The Giants held the Jaguars to 4.6 yards per play and a 40.3% offensive success rate, marks that either tied or set new lows throughout 2026. Those results came despite Jacksonville entering ranked sixth in both EPA per play and success rate, in a groove and regularly asserting its footprint against almost every opponent to date.

All day, the most consistent theme of New York’s defense was its ability to hound quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Giants amassed a whopping 34 pressures, their most in a game since Week 3, 2024. Considering New York entered Week 11’s showdown sitting 31st in pressure rate generated, that’s an extraordinary feat.

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Six separate Giants defenders notched at least three pressures, per initial charting. The headliner was undoubtedly second-year edge defender Abdul Carter, whose eight pressures came across a preliminary 91.6 PFF pass-rush grade and 23.7% pass-rush win rate. Carter’s lightning-quick get-off proved immeasurably difficult for Jacksonville’s offensive line, with the Penn State product nearly unblockable in 1-on-1 situations — even when facing standout pass protector Walker Little.

All told, the Giants pressured Lawrence on 42.3% of his dropbacks, his highest rate all season. While the quarterback was sacked just three times, he went 5-for-18 for 44 yards, two interceptions, two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays under pressure, finishing with a dismal 36.0 overall PFF grade under duress.

Over recent weeks, Wilson and his defense had laid the groundwork as a blitz-happy team, with their 48.3% blitz rate from Weeks 4-10 tying for second-highest behind only the Vikings. However, Wilson backed off from sending extra rushers against Lawrence, doing so on only 30.8% of dropbacks. To get that kind of pressure — and to still rattle a passer of Lawrence’s ilk — while being more conservative is remarkable.

The hallmark of any elite defense is the ability to marry pass-rush with coverage, and New York did exactly that. Even when Lawrence had time to wriggle free from free rushers, the Giants’ defensive backs played a strong game. Although the Giants let up a league-high 11 explosive passes, four of the team’s five eventual secondary contributors allowed no more than 34 yards in coverage.

Highest PFF coverage grade by qualified cornerbacks in Week 11 Player Team PFF Coverage Grade Kamari Lassiter Texans 92.1 Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 90.2 Paulson Adebo Giants 90.0 Will Lee III Panthers 89.5 Clark Phillips III Bears 86.1 Deonte Banks Giants 83.9

Paulson Adebo’s performance was an especially standout one. After quality starter and recent extension recipient Greg Newsome II exited due to injury after only four total snaps, Adebo — who hadn’t played since Week 7 — entered the game off the bench. He managed to permit just one catch for 23 yards across eight targets, breaking up four passes and notching an interception while surrendering a 0.0 passer rating when targeted.

What Adebo and Banks pulled off should be properly contextualized given a high volume of plays as well. As Lawrence dropped back 52 times, the Giants’ cornerbacks were two of the three at their position to play 50 or more coverage snaps this week, joining the Bears’ Jaylon Johnson. On the season, 57 corners have seen that many coverage snaps in a single game. Adebo’s and Banks’ PFF coverage grades place second and fifth, respectively, in that group.

Crucially, the two were also great when covering standout receiver Parker Washington. Across seven combined targets facing Washington, Adebo and Banks gave up only one catch for six yards — helping limit the contested catch specialist to 2-for-7 in that category.

It’s extremely difficult to win a game where one side of the ball vastly outperforms the other, but that’s exactly what John Harbaugh’s contingent did on Sunday. Indeed, the Giants’ offense finished with a 37.1% success rate and 3.0 yards per play, both of which rank no better than 22nd among the 24 teams that have suited up this week. New York’s inability to sustain possessions and milk the clock in the fourth quarter could have neutralized many defenses’ fortitude, but not Wilson’s.

Inspired by their outstanding Week 11 effort, the Giants’ defense is slowly but surely turning heads. New York is up to 12th in EPA per play, eighth in success rate, 10th in yards per play and tied for fifth in scoring drive rate. Those are far superior numbers to recent seasons, with Wilson helping extract the most out of serious talent like D.J. Reader, Jevon Holland and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Arvell Reese — and rendering himself a head-coaching candidate in the process.

Even with an erratic quarterback in J.J. McCarthy and a middling run game, the Giants’ defense has proven time and time again that it can make any game a hard-fought war of attrition, dragging opponents deep into the mud. If Harbaugh’s team does ultimately clinch an NFC East title and a home game in the playoffs, it may not be favored over another goliath come January — but the Giants clearly have a formula to keep pulling off more stunners over better all-around teams.