Fantasy Football Week 7: Start ’em, sit ’em

Caleb Williams’ change in style is impacting his wide receivers: Williams has focused on safer, shorter passes, helping Luther Burden III and hurting Rome Odunze.

Sit Cam Skattebo: There is too much uncertainty around the Giants' running back situation, and even if they announce a starter, things could change things mid-game, making it impossible to trust the team’s running backs this week.

C.J. Stroud continues his ascension: Stroud is a mid-range QB1 based on his recent play, his matchup and his recent reinforcements at wide receiver.

I asked fantasy managers on Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.