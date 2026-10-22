Fantasy Football Week 7: Running game matchups to target

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: Bears rushers should have a good game on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts: The Colts’ run defense could facilitate usable stat lines for three Vikings players.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The Cowboys could dominate time of possession with a run-heavy game script against a beleaguered Eagles team.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 7.