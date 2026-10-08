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Fantasy Football Week 5: Start ’em, sit ’em
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jacoby Brissett is an option at quarterback this week: Every quarterback who has faced the Detroit Lions this season has finished as a QB6 or better.
  • Injuries are making it difficult to start some players: Emeka Egbuka has lost his quarterback, while Jalen Hurts has lost most of his offense, making it difficult to start both players despite how highly they were selected in fantasy drafts.
  • Stick with the waiver-wire running backs: Emanuel Wilson and Braelon Allen were among the top waiver-wire running backs of the last week, and both belong in fantasy starting lineups.
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I asked fantasy managers on the Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.

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