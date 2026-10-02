Fantasy Football Week 4: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

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Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe — resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 4.

WR/CB Matchups to Target