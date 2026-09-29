Zach Ertz makes his return to Philadelphia: Ertz returned to the team he played for at the start of his career and rotated with the Philadelphia Eagles' other healthy tight ends.

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Zach Ertz returns to the Eagles: With Dallas Goedert injured, the Eagles signed Ertz earlier this week.

Ertz started his career in Philadelphia, playing for the team from 2013-2021 before being traded while Goedert was in the midst of the best season of his career. The veteran tight end tore his ACL in 2025, ending his season and leaving him unsigned in free agency. The Eagles suddenly had a need at the position after Goedert suffered a knee injury last week that is expected to sideline him for a few games. Backups Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers are also on injured reserve, leaving Philadelphia thin at tight end. That opened the door for Ertz to sign with the practice squad last week before being elevated for this game.

Philadelphia started the game with Johnny Mundt as its primary tight end, while E.J. Jenkins joined him in 12 personnel, similar to the rotation Philadelphia used after Goedert suffered his injury last week. Ertz entered on the second play of the game and mixed in for a few snaps out of 11 personnel throughout the first half. His role expanded during the two-minute drill to close the half, when he remained on the field throughout the drive. Ertz returned to a rotational role in the second half but began mixing in slightly more frequently.

That still isn’t enough playing time for Ertz to be fantasy-relevant in the short term, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see his snap count increase next week as he becomes more familiar with the playbook.

Good and bad news for Luther Burden III: Burden had his best statistical game of the season, but his usage out of 12 personnel remains concerning.

Burden’s playing time was limited early in his rookie season, as he played behind Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus. His role expanded as his strong rookie season progressed, and most expected him to move into a full-time role this season after Chicago traded Moore and lost Zaccheaus in free agency. The Bears’ additions at wide receiver included 11-year veteran Kalif Raymond and third-round rookie Zavion Thomas.

Raymond has responded with the best start of his career, which has cut into Burden’s playing time. Over the first two games, Odunze, Burden and Raymond were consistently on the field in 11 personnel, but Chicago rotated all four wide receivers in 12 personnel. Burden played 53.8% of the Bears’ 12-personnel snaps over those two weeks. He also played just 7.1% of their 13-personnel snaps after being used frequently in 13 personnel last season. That left Burden with a 65.1% snap rate and 67.1% route participation rate.

This week, the Bears leaned more heavily on Odunze and Raymond in 12 personnel. The good news is that Chicago made more of an effort to get the ball to Burden when he was on the field, including on an early touchdown. Fantasy managers who started Burden were rewarded with his best performance of the season, but it will be difficult for him to live up to his ADP if he rarely sees the field in 12 and 13 personnel.

In contrast, Raymond becomes much more fantasy-viable if he continues to play nearly all of the Bears’ snaps in both 11 and 12 personnel. Despite ranking among the top fantasy wide receivers early this season, he remains available in most leagues because an 11th-year breakout is exceptionally rare. At this point, however, three straight games with at least 9 PPR points are enough to take his production seriously. He is one of the top wide receiver options available on the waiver wire.

Miscellaneous notes

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley missed half of last week due to an injury. While he appeared on the injury report with a stinger, his playing time was largely back to normal for this game. The only difference from Week 1 is he typically wasn’t on the field for third-and-long.

Dontayvion Wicks only played 61.8% of snaps last week, with Darius Cooper frequently rotating in for him. While the heat was likely a factor, Cooper played well in his opportunities. Wicks' playing time this week was similar to Week 1, where he rarely left the field. Cooper remained his primary backup.

Eagles backup wide receiver Hollywood Brown showed up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury and was declared out Saturday. Elijah Moore, who was a healthy inactive last week, was active this week.

Philadelphia’s third-string running back, Will Shipley, missed practice Thursday and was limited Friday and Saturday with a foot injury. However, he wasn’t given an injury designation.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was out with a hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent missed most of the week’s practices with a concussion, leading Case Keenum to start for Chicago.

Chicago’s backup running back Kyle Monangai (knee) appeared on the injury report early in the week. While he was a full participant in practice by the end of the week, he wasn’t rotated in as much as usual.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clearly thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count toward the total number of carries in the game.