Davante Adams can still dominate: The Los Angeles Rams were without star wide receiver Puka Nacua tonight, which gave Adams the opportunity to show that he can still play at a Hall of Fame level.

The New York Giants complicate their running back rotation: Najee Harris returned to the active lineup after missing last week and immediately took notable snaps away from Cam Skattebo.

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New York turns to a four-man running back rotation: Najee Harris was active after being a healthy scratch last week.

The Giants used a traditional two-man backfield in Week 1, with Cam Skattebo serving as the early-down back and Devin Singletary as the receiving back. Tyrone Tracy Jr. played only two snaps.

This week started similarly, with Skattebo playing 11 snaps compared with Singletary’s nine over the first three drives. Singletary handled most of the third downs while mixing in for a few other snaps. Harris made his debut on the fourth drive and mixed in again on the sixth. Over the final three drives of the first half, Harris played eight of 17 snaps, compared with five for Skattebo, three for Singletary and one for Tracy. Harris also received carries in the red zone.

The Giants changed their approach at halftime, with Skattebo playing all 11 offensive snaps in the third quarter. That included two third-and-long plays when Singletary would normally be on the field. Skattebo didn’t leave the field until early in the fourth quarter, when Singletary replaced him on third down. Skattebo continued to dominate snaps in the fourth quarter, despite New York’s focus on passing the ball.

None of the running backs were effective in this game, so New York may continue experimenting with the rotation until it finds something that works. Both head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have histories of using three-man backfields that are difficult for fantasy purposes. Skattebo can remain in fantasy starting lineups for now, but there is a chance his snap rate dips below 50% at some point this season.

Malik Nabers plays a bigger role: The Giants’ star receiver was on a pitch count last week, but that was no longer the case entering this week.

Nabers ended last season with a torn ACL and meniscus, and for most of the offseason, it was unclear whether he would be ready for Week 1. His status remained uncertain until shortly before inactives were announced last week, and he ultimately played only 52.2% of the snaps. Malachi Fields led the team in snaps, while Darnell Mooney led the team in routes. Braxton Berrios was the primary receiver rotating in for Nabers.

This week, Nabers played 15 of the Giants’ first 18 snaps, cutting into the playing time of Fields and the other backups. He suffered a shoulder injury after the 18th play and missed a few snaps before returning. However, he rotated out more frequently for the remainder of the game. He ultimately played more snaps than last week but fewer than he likely would have if fully healthy.

The Giants’ passing game was largely unsuccessful after Jaxson Dart’s game-ending injury, with Cam Skattebo and Isaiah Likely leading the team in receptions. Nabers remains the only Giants wide receiver worth considering in most fantasy leagues, but fantasy managers may want to keep him out of starting lineups until he is closer to 100%.

Davante Adams shines without Puka Nacua: Los Angeles was without Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) for this game.

In Week 1, Nacua, Adams and Whittington were the primary receivers in 11 personnel, with Nacua and Adams playing in 12 personnel and Nacua serving as the primary receiver in 13 personnel. Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith rotated in, although both received more of their playing time in garbage time. With Nacua and Whittington out, the remaining wide receivers moved up the depth chart, including Tutu Atwell, who was active this week after being a healthy inactive last week.

Adams became the primary wide receiver in 13 personnel, while Smith and Mumpfield typically joined him in 11 personnel. Atwell occasionally rotated in. Adams typically lined up at X, Mumpfield at Z and Smith in the slot, while Atwell moved around the formation. The injuries didn’t have a significant impact on the Rams’ personnel usage, as Los Angeles had no problem using plenty of 11 personnel early in the game.

Adams dominated the targets, catching eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. His target share will likely decline once Nacua returns, but Adams is a must-start fantasy option anytime Nacua is out.

Terrance Ferguson takes steps in the right direction: Ferguson’s role expanded from Week 1 to Week 2.

Ferguson was a second-round pick in 2025, but his role was limited as a rookie. By the end of the season, he was consistently playing at least 50% of the snaps in 11 personnel on third downs, but he played only eight early-down snaps in 11 personnel all season, a situation that is critical for fantasy tight ends. He was also consistently on the field in 13 personnel.

His role was largely the same in Week 1. Ferguson didn’t play any early-down snaps in 11 personnel but played 70% of the third-down snaps and 87% of the snaps in 13 personnel. The Rams consolidated their tight end rotation, with Colby Parkinson serving as the primary early-down tight end and Parkinson and Davis Allen joining Ferguson in 13 personnel. Tyler Higbee fell to fourth on the depth chart and primarily saw playing time because of Allen’s injury last week.

The rotation remained largely the same this week, but Ferguson began cutting into Parkinson’s playing time on early downs in 11 personnel, ultimately playing more during 11 personnel on early downs in this game than he played all of last season combined. Ferguson was also more involved in the passing game, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. His target rate could decline once Nacua returns, but Ferguson’s increasing early-down involvement gives him a path to a larger overall role and more consistent fantasy value.

Miscellaneous Notes

New York continued its heavy tight end rotation, with Isaiah Likely playing on third downs, just over half of the snaps in 12 personnel and just under half of the early-down snaps in single-tight end sets. That leaves him outside the top 12 tight ends in route participation, but his target rate has been high enough to make up for it through the first two weeks.

At the end of the Giants' first drive, Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury that could keep him out for part of the season. This makes Jameis Winston a notable waiver wire target in superflex leagues.

The Giants elevated wide receiver Braxton Berrios from the practice squad for the second straight week. He served as their fifth wide receiver.

New York made fourth-string tight end Thomas Fidone II inactive.

Los Angeles continued its usual running back rotation, with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum rotating by drive while Williams handled the two-minute drill.

Rams third-string running back Ronnie Rivers suffered a calf injury on a special teams play and was ruled out shortly after halftime.

Despite being down two wide receivers, Los Angeles still made rookie CJ Daniels inactive. However, tight end Max Klare was active after being inactive last week, giving the Rams more active tight ends than wide receivers, five to four.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.