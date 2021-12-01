Week 13 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

The PFF Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties in making accurate fantasy trades by assigning a dollar value to any player above replacement level for standard-structure leagues — leagues that start 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and a flex.

Both PPR and standard-scoring leagues are highlighted. This year Superflex has also been added as a column where an additional starting spot can be made up of any skill position player, including quarterback. This league structure sees the value in quarterbacks skyrocket, with 12-team leagues holding onto every available starting NFL quarterback.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

The calculation utilizes our rest-of-season fantasy projections for every player's fantasy outlook. We assign a value of zero (-) to players who are just out of the realm of possible starts in that particular league type, which provides us with a replacement-level basis of fantasy points for that position. Every player above replacement is then assigned a value based on the rest-of-season projections. This accurately takes into account both position scarcity as well as future projections.

The values can be used to line up both individual players in trades and two-for-one or three-for-two offerings, among others. This hopefully helps some fantasy managers come to a consensus on worthwhile trades for both parties. Typically, the side giving up the most players should expect to pay a premium of 5-10% over the stud player's cost.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions or if you are looking for customized charts based on unique leagues and/or scoring.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other content you might like:

5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

via Nathan Jahnke

Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 13 waiver, trade and drop candidates via Dwain McFarland