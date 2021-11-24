 Week 12 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Week 12 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

By Ben Brown
Nov 24, 2021

The PFF Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties in making accurate fantasy trades by assigning a dollar value to any player above replacement level for standard-structure leagues — leagues that start 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and a flex.

Both PPR and standard-scoring leagues are highlighted. This year Superflex has also been added as a column where an additional starting spot can be made up of any skill position player, including quarterback. This league structure sees the value in quarterbacks skyrocket, with 12-team leagues holding onto every available starting NFL quarterback.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

The calculation utilizes our rest-of-season fantasy projections for every player's fantasy outlook. We assign a value of zero (-) to players who are just out of the realm of possible starts in that particular league type, which provides us with a replacement-level basis of fantasy points for that position. Every player above replacement is then assigned a value based on the rest-of-season projections. This accurately takes into account both position scarcity as well as future projections.

The values can be used to line up both individual players in trades and two-for-one or three-for-two offerings, among others. This hopefully helps some fantasy managers come to a consensus on worthwhile trades for both parties. Typically, the side giving up the most players should expect to pay a premium of 5-10% over the stud player's cost.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions or if you are looking for customized charts based on unique leagues and/or scoring.

QUARTERBACK

Player PPR Scoring Value Standard Scoring Value SuperFlex Value
Josh Allen 35 32 81
Lamar Jackson 31 29 78
Tom Brady 24 26 69
Dak Prescott 19 19 61
Justin Herbert 18 17 59
Russell Wilson 15 14 56
Patrick Mahomes 11 9 43
Daniel Jones 11 9 47
Joe Burrow 10 8 47
Kyler Murray 8 6 39
Matt Ryan 6 5 40
Matthew Stafford 5 4 37
Justin Fields 4 3 36
Jalen Hurts 3 2 32
Ryan Tannehill 2 1 27
Teddy Bridgewater 1 1 34
Derek Carr 1 1 31
Taylor Heinicke 1 1 31
Kirk Cousins 1 1 30
Trevor Siemian 1 1 28
Aaron Rodgers 1 1 23
Tyrod Taylor 1 1 22
Trevor Lawrence 1 1 20
Mac Jones 1 1 11
Cam Newton 10
Ben Roethlisberger 9
Jared Goff 9
Jimmy Garoppolo 6
Carson Wentz 2
Baker Mayfield 1
RUNNING BACK

