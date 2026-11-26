Consider more Cleveland Browns than usual: The Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders this week, which is good news for everyone on their offense.

Don’t panic on Kirk Cousins or Chase Brown: Both players had their worst games of the season by some metrics last week, but that shouldn’t stop you from starting them in Week 12.

How to handle the Indianapolis Colts: The Colts traded away several of their best players, hurting the fantasy value of those staying on the roster. That has moved Indianapolis players down the rankings, in some cases, to a point where they should be benched.

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I asked fantasy managers on Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.

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