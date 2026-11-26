- WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CB Cobie Durant, Dallas Cowboys: Smith’s target volume and matchup make him a high-end WR2.
- WR Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CB Dee Alford, Buffalo Bills: Downs is thriving in Kansas City.
- WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. S Christian Roland-Wallace, Kansas City Chiefs: Shakir can exploit Roland-Wallace’s high catch rate allowed.
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Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 12.
WR/CB Matchups to Target