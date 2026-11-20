TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders: Gesicki is flex-viable against the Commanders.

WR Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: Downs was featured last week despite his small snap share.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Williams should lead his position group in offensive snaps.

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Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 11 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.