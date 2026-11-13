Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

- WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers vs. S Jonas Sanker, New Orleans Saints: Coker is primed for a bounce-back game against the Saints.
- WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. CB Roger McCreary, Detroit Lions: Douglas can exploit McCreary’s weaknesses.
- WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. S Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks: Tucker’s weekly results are extremely volatile.
Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 10.
WR/CB Matchups to Target