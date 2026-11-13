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Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 players to flex

By Nic Bodiford

Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 10 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups. 

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