Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 players to flex

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Tyson’s usage will increase this week.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Dallas fields one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 10 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.