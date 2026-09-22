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Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Add Jonah Coleman: The Denver Broncos rookie running back could see a larger role with Denver’s other two top running backs injured.
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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

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