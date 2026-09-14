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Fantasy Football Usage & Production Report
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Sleeper tight ends with an increased role: Dalton Kincaid and Mark Andrews received notable jumps in playing time, which should lead them to finish among the top-12 fantasy tight ends.
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Welcome to PFF’s NFL Usage and Production Report — your one-stop shop for the fantasy football utilization numbers you actually need.

This hub pulls together snap counts, routes run, targets per route run (TPRR), carry share, red-zone usage, alignment, ADOT, time to throw, situational splits, fantasy points and so much more, so you can quickly spot role changes and act before your league does. Use it for waiver wire decisions, buy-low/sell-high trades, rest-of-season (ROS) rankings context, dynasty stashes, DFS builds and prop-bet research.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 most crucial usage and production takeaways. If you want more details on these top 10 players — or any other quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end in the league — you can jump into the interactive tool right below. You’ll also find all of the information found in my regular fantasy football recap articles.

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