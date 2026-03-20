Fantasy Football: Top quarterbacks in points per dropback

Josh Allen finished in a familiar spot: The Bills' star quarterback is no stranger to fantasy football stardom, and he again averaged the most fantasy points per dropback among quarterbacks this past season.

Injuries didn't hinder Lamar Jackson's efficiency: While his overall fantasy output was disappointing, Jackson did what he could with his touches, averaging a second-ranked 0.61 fantasy points per dropback.

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Most of the time, fantasy football is a volume game — especially so in PPR formats. More volume equals more opportunities for touches and, therefore, more points. But some players turn those touches into huge fantasy outputs.

These are the quarterbacks who turbocharged your weekly lineup in 2025 with point-producing efficiency — and perhaps they'll do so again in 2026.

Allen was the overall QB1 in 2025 with 378.6 points, and he led all quarterbacks in points per dropback (0.68).

The fact that Allen took only 557 dropbacks during the regular season, 12th in the NFL and 70 fewer than Matthew Stafford, who finished as the overall QB2 (364.4 points, 0.58 per dropback), is even more impressive.

Allen tossed 25 touchdowns, his lowest mark since his 2019 sophomore season, but he rushed for 14 scores — the second most of his career — which helped prop up his points per dropback figure.

The Wyoming product also posted his lowest passing yardage total since 2019, with 3,668 yards. Given the Bills' acquisition of wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears in the offseason, there is every chance — and expectation — that Allen’s passing touchdown and yardage totals will climb closer to his 2020 high marks of 37 and 4,544, respectively.

If that happens, Allen will probably lead the league in points per dropback again. He is the premium quarterback in every fantasy football format.

2025 was not Jackson’s finest season. His 74.0 PFF overall grade and 69.0 PFF passing grade were the third-lowest marks of his career, with the latter being a huge drop-off from his career-high 92.6 elite figure he registered just the season prior.

But with all that said, Jackson was still electric in fantasy on a per-dropback basis. Injury restricted him to just 13 games and 368 dropbacks, yet he still finished as the QB20 with 225.9 points and 0.61 points per dropback.

Jackson still managed 23 total touchdowns for Baltimore (21 passing, two rushing), and given his number of dropbacks ranked 26th out of 29 qualifying quarterbacks, he was on pace for another elite fantasy season.

Right behind Jackson is Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers' starting signal-caller handled even fewer dropbacks than Jackson (316) across just nine games. And yet, he tossed 20 touchdowns, which tied Tua Tagovailoa, who played five more games, and were just three behind Bryce Young, who started 16 games. Young averaged 0.43 points per dropback, for what it’s worth.

Purdy finished as the QB24 with 189.4 points, but if he gets a fully healthy 2026 season — especially with new wide receiver Mike Evans in the fold — he could easily bounce back to the QB6 high mark that he set in 2023, when he logged 0.62 points per dropback.

Dart’s 413 dropbacks in 2025 ranked 24th out of 29 qualifying quarterbacks due to several injury concerns during his rookie season.

Dart still needs work as a passer, evidenced by his 64.8 PFF passing grade, which ranked 25th out of 29 qualifiers. His 15 touchdowns to five interceptions is nothing to raise your pulse.

Yet, that is not where Dart thrives. His running ability makes him a floor-raiser for the New York Giants and your fantasy roster. Dart finished the regular season with nine rushing scores, tying him for second in with Trevor Lawrence.

Dart wasn’t just a short-yardage runner, either. His 5.7 yards per carry average ranked fifth among quarterbacks with at least 50 rushes. That put him ahead of Justin Fields (5.4), Lamar Jackson (5.2) and Josh Allen (5.2).

If Dart’s passing doesn’t improve, there is every chance he could be a fantasy outlier like Fields’ 2022 season, so beware of his long-term viability.

Maye’s 0.46 points per dropback in his rookie year ranked him lower than Russell Wilson (0.48) and Derek Carr (0.51), but it did put him ahead of Patrick Mahomes (0.44). His QB22 mark was also below that of Kirk Cousins (QB21) and an erratic Bryce Young season (QB20).

Maye was a fine QB2 option for all rosters. But every metric rocketed in year two as the New England passer finished as the overall QB3 with 360.8 points, just 17.8 fewer than Allen and his QB1 finish.

That meteoric rise was reflected in Maye’s points per dropback average, which jumped to an outstanding 0.60. His 601 dropbacks in the regular season were the 10th most in the NFL, and he turned that into 31 passing scores (third most in the league) and 4,391 yards (fourth most), and he even rushed for 450 yards (fourth most among quarterbacks) and four scores (tied for seventh most).

Maye is one of the leading candidates to take the overall QB1 crown in 2026, even with the departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.