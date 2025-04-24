Fantasy Football: Top 3 trade possibilities during the 2025 NFL Draft

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The fantasy football landscape will undergo seismic shifts during the 2025 NFL Draft, as incoming prospects reshuffle depth charts and veteran players are traded to fill pressing needs.

The article below breaks down each player’s ideal landing spot and the ensuing fallout fantasy managers should expect to see on each player’s former team.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Beat reports indicate that the Indianapolis Colts hope to add a pass-catching tight end this offseason, “possibly” through the 2025 NFL draft, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has remained noncommittal about tight end Dallas Goedert’s future with the team. Notably, Philadelphia’s front office has been unable to find a reliable No. 3 wide receiver despite repeated attempts to find one via the draft and free agency. The stage is set for a Day 2 trade that sends Goedert to Indianapolis in exchange for rotational wide receiver Alec Pierce. Goedert’s 72.6 PFF offense grade ranks ninth among 32 NFL tight ends with at least 590 offensive snaps in 2024 and Pierce’s 74.3 PFF offense grade ties for 24th among 65 NFL wide receivers with at least 650 offensive snaps in 2024.

Indianapolis hopes to acquire a reliable, safety-blanket-type target for quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose penchant for scrambling yielded the sixth-most rushing attempts (86) among NFL regular-season quarterbacks despite Richardson appearing in just 11 of Indianapolis’ 2024 games. Richardson’s 59.8 PFF passing grade ranks third-worst among 34 NFL quarterbacks with at least 290 dropbacks and just 46.0% of his passes were deemed accurate, ranking dead last among 34 NFL quarterbacks with at least 260 passing attempts.

Goedert remains a highly efficient route runner, target earner and producer on a per-play basis. While a trade to Indianapolis would likely push Goedert down to the volatile, high-end TE2 ranks, it should help stabilize Richardson’s passing production.

Among 34 NFL tight ends with at least 310 receiving snaps, Goedert ranks eighth in target rate (21.8%), sixth in catch rate (83.1%) and second in both yards per route run (YPRR, 2.18) and yards after the catch per reception (6.6). His 75.8 PFF receiving grade ranks ninth.

Although Goedert’s four playoff games are included in the sample, he totaled three offensive snaps in Weeks 6 and missed Weeks 7-9 and 14-17 with respective hamstring and knee injuries, effectively providing fantasy managers with a 13-game sample. He was deemed open on 33 receiving snaps across the full season, tying for the 16th-most among NFL tight ends.

Pierce, meanwhile, enters his rookie contract’s fourth and final year, and Indianapolis’ front office seemingly drafted his replacement, former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, in the 2024 NFL draft’s second round. Pierce (22.8-yard average depth of target (aDot)) and Mitchell (14.7-yard aDot) possess redundant downfield skill sets. Mitchell earned a 61.4 PFF receiving grade in his rookie season.

Pierce produced career highs in receiving yards (824), receiving touchdowns (seven), explosive pass plays (22), yards per reception (22.3), yards after the catch per reception (3.2), catch rate (56.1%) and YPRR (1.82) despite erratic quarterback play in 2024.

Philadelphia’s elite X-wide receiver A.J. Brown (12.8-yard aDot) is coming off his third straight second-team All-Pro season and turns 28 in June. While he should again play at a high level in 2025, adding Pierce as a longshot, potential replacement could significantly pay off one year from now. Pierce turns 25 years old in May. Brown earned a 90.9 PFF receiving grade last season.

Pierce’s promising 2024 ascent makes for a smart dice roll by Philadelphia’s front office, while Goedert provides Richardson with a short-to-intermediate-depth weapon to look for when pressured.

The Miami Dolphins and No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill appear ready for a split, and the Carolina Panthers must determine whether quarterback Bryce Young has long-term-starter potential in his 2025, third NFL season. Trading a Day 2 pick for the enigmatic wide receiver, who remains under contract through 2026, can aid Carolina coaches in Young’s evaluation process. Young’s 75.9 PFF offense grade ranks 20th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 500 offensive snaps in 2024. Hill’s 72.7 PFF offense grade ranks 31st among 65 NFL wide receivers with at least 650 offensive snaps in 2024.

Carolina already possesses an above-average short-to-intermediate-depth receiving corps, featuring 2024 rookie breakout, wide receiver Jalen Coker and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Among 97 NFL wide receivers with at least 275 receiving snaps, Coker’s 73.8 PFF receiving grade ranks 38th, while Thielen’s 76.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 30th.

Carolina’s 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver Xavier Legette, was drafted to fill the team’s field-stretching needs but failed to assuage concerns over his worrying college profile by delivering poor results in his rookie season. Acquiring Hill would provide the offense with a capable downfield wide receiver, while allowing Legette to study Hill’s tactics and serve in a rotational capacity.

Among 63 NFL wide receivers with at least 415 receiving snaps, Legette ranks 20th in aDot (12.6), 52nd in catch rate (60.5%), 60th in drop rate (12.9%), 49th in YPRR (1.19) and ties for 57th in explosive pass plays (11). His 59.4 PFF receiving grade ranks sixth-worst.

While Hill earned a career-worst 77.3 PFF receiving grade, he played far more effectively than Leggette, tying for 28th in aDot (11.9) and 26th in explosive pass plays (24) and ranks 29th in catch rate (66.9%), 15th in drop rate (3.4%) and 29th in YPRR (1.75) among qualifying wide receivers.

Hill’s departure from Miami would allow No. 2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to become the featured receiving weapon for the first time in his four-year career, while also giving second-year wide receiver Malik Washington a chance to prove himself as a capable starter. The move would also increase tight end Jonnu Smith’s odds of again finishing as a top-five scorer, positionally. Among 63 NFL wide receivers with at least 415 receiving snaps, Waddle’s 71.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 42nd, and among 31 NFL tight ends with at least 315 receiving snaps, Smith’s 84.0 PFF receiving grade ranks fifth. Washington earned a 60.8 PFF receiving grade in his rookie season.

Trading Hill to Carolina for a Day 2 pick would help Young’s evaluation process while allowing Miami’s young, core players to assume larger roles.

Trading Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews to the Seattle Seahawks for Day 2 compensation would preserve Andrews’ odds of extending his six-year TE1 scoring streak. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta remains noncommittal about Andrews’ future with the team, and Baltimore’s star-in-waiting No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely is ready to assume a TE1-worthy workload. Andrews’ 83.5 PFF offense grade ranks fourth among 32 NFL tight ends with at least 590 offensive snaps in 2024. Likely’s 75.6 PFF offense grade ranks sixth.

Andrews spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with current Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, who then served as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator. While the two individuals worked on opposite sides of the ball, Andrews undoubtedly gave Macdonald fits in practice. Andrews earned one Pro Bowl appearance (2022) during that span.

Seattle’s incumbent tight end Noah Fant underwhelmed in Macdonald’s first season with the team and is scheduled to hit free agency next offseason. He turns 28 years old in November.

Seattle notably enters the 2025 NFL draft with the seventh-most salary cap space ($34.86 million), easing the burden of Andrews’ $16.9 million salary. Although he turns 29 in September, Andrews’ 2024 play quality soundly bests Fant’s despite Andrews experiencing an under-discussed August 2024 traffic collision. Andrews played ineffectively in Weeks 1-4, catching just six of nine targets for 65 receiving yards, yet still secured overall TE6 honors in PPR scoring.

Andrews’ 2024 receiving data compares favorably to Seattle’s projected starting tight end and wide receiver personnel. He should immediately contend for the No. 2 pass catcher role.

The table below compares Andrews’ 2024 receiving data to Seattle’s starting tight ends and wide receivers:



2024 Receiving Data TE Mark Andrews No. 1 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba No. 1 TE Noah Fant No. 2 WR Cooper Kupp No. 3 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling PFF Receiving Grade 84.6 83.5 70.2 72.3 60.8 Target Rate 19.5% 21.3% 16.0% 24.6% 14.1% Yards Per Route Run 1.88 1.81 1.29 1.88 1.42 Explosive Pass Plays 17 31 11 18 11

Likely, meanwhile, grades out as the eighth-best receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade) among 31 NFL tight ends with at least 315 receiving snaps and the fourth-best run blocker (64.3 PFF run-blocking grade) among 32 NFL tight ends with at least 590 offensive snaps in 2024. Among the former receiving-based player pool, Likely ranks seventh in YPRR (1.71) and missed tackles forced (11), fifth in yards after the catch per reception (6.1) and second in deep-target rate (15.4%).

Trading Andrews to Seattle would keep him firmly in the 2025 TE1 ranks while elevating Likely to the elite TE1 tier.