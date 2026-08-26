Tucker Kraft is the league's most dangerous tight end after the catch: Kraft's 10.8 yards after the catch per reception was the highest mark by any tight end with at least 25 targets in PFF's 20 years of grading games.

Dalton Kincaid‘s problem has never been production: Kincaid's 2.12 yards per route run over the past two seasons trails only George Kittle among tight ends.

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This is a collection of my favorite tight end league-winners, breakouts and sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season, updated to reflect my latest rankings and ADP.

The league winners are early-round targets with a better chance than similarly priced players to deliver first-round value. The breakouts are mid-round picks poised to become household names while outperforming their ADPs, while the sleepers are late-round options with the upside to emerge as weekly fantasy starters.

ADP listed is a consensus from ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

Last updated: Wednesday, Aug. 26

League Winners

Kraft was one of the NFL's most efficient tight ends in 2024. The problem was volume.

His 9.3 yards per target led all tight ends by a wide margin, a full 1.5 yards ahead of the next-closest player. Packers coaches clearly recognized the need to involve him more entering 2025, and his target rate climbed from 14.5% to 19.1%. Rather than losing efficiency with the increased workload, Kraft somehow became even more dangerous after the catch. His 10.8 yards after the catch per reception was the highest by any tight end with at least 25 targets in PFF's 20 years of charting.

Before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, he averaged 14.7 PPR points per game, tying Brock Bowers and George Kittle for the second-highest mark at the position. Kraft opened training camp on the PUP list but has already been activated and gone through drills with the team, a strong indication he will be ready for Week 1.

The encouraging part for fantasy managers is that Kraft may not need historic efficiency to improve his production. Even after a breakout season, his target rate still ranked just 19th among tight ends with at least 25 targets last year. That number could climb further given Green Bay's offseason changes.

Romeo Doubs, last season's team leader in targets, is no longer on the roster, and Dontayvion Wicks, who ranked third, is also gone. Green Bay did not spend a draft pick on a skill-position player. Skyy Moore was its lone free-agent addition at wide receiver, likely brought in more for special teams value than offensive production. That leaves a significant opportunity for the returning pass-catchers.

For fantasy purposes, a slight dip in efficiency paired with a larger workload would still be a favorable tradeoff. Kraft’s recovery is worth monitoring through camp, but if he returns to full health, he has a realistic path to finishing as a top-three fantasy tight end in 2026. He is currently one of the best values on the board, particularly on ESPN.