Raiders tight ends lead the NFL in PPR scoring: Las Vegas has generated 160.0 combined points, with Brock Bowers contributing 84.2 and Michael Mayer adding 60.6.

Trey McBride powers Arizona's second-ranked group: McBride leads qualifying tight ends with 61 targets and 49 receptions, accounting for 103.1 of the Cardinals‘ 151.5 PPR points.

Isaiah Likely dominates the Giants‘ tight end production: Likely has scored 107.3 PPR points, representing 87.4% of New York's total, with 39 receptions and five touchdowns.

Las Vegas has accumulated the most combined PPR points from its tight ends, followed by Arizona, New York Giants, Pittsburgh and New Orleans. Reception volume has powered some groups, while touchdowns have supplied a larger share of others’ production.

These totals cover games completed before Week 6 Monday Night Football. All individual metric rankings below are among the 33 tight ends with at least 15 targets.

1. Las Vegas Raiders tight ends: 160.0 PPR points

The Raiders’ tight ends have combined for 60 receptions, 700 yards and five touchdowns. Brock Bowers has led with 84.2 points despite appearing in only four games.

Bowers has caught 28 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. His 85.6 receiving grade and 2.50 yards per route run rank first among qualifying tight ends. He has not dropped a pass and has received nine red-zone targets.

Michael Mayer has contributed 60.6 points across six appearances. He has also caught 28 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown, with an 80.5 receiving grade that ranks sixth.

Mayer’s 158 yards after the catch rank second, while his five missed tackles forced tie for third. Ian Thomas has added 15.2 points, giving Las Vegas meaningful scoring beyond its leading two receivers at the position.

2. Arizona Cardinals tight ends: 151.5 PPR points

Arizona’s tight ends have caught 64 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Trey McBride has accounted for 103.1 points, with reception volume providing much of his value.

McBride has led qualifying tight ends in targets (61) and receptions (49). Those catches have produced 361 yards and three touchdowns, while he has also received 16 red-zone targets.

His 74.8 receiving grade ranks ninth, and his 1.58 yards per route run ranks 13th. He has forced seven missed tackles after receptions, the most among qualifiers.

Elijah Higgins has added 29.4 points, catching all 11 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. His 85.7 receiving grade has come on insufficient target volume to qualify for these rankings.

Teagan Quitoriano has supplied 15.5 points from just two receptions, both touchdowns. McBride has provided the volume, while the supporting players have contributed from much smaller workloads.

3. New York Giants tight ends: 122.8 PPR points

Isaiah Likely has generated 107.3 points, accounting for 87.4% of the Giants’ tight end scoring. He has caught 39 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 57 targets.

His 81.0 receiving grade ranks fifth among qualifying tight ends, while his 1.85 yards per route run ranks seventh. He has also generated 120 yards after the catch, forced four missed tackles and recorded one drop.

Likely’s targets and receptions have each ranked second among qualifiers. His 57 targets account for all but nine of the group’s opportunities through the air, making him the clear focal point.

Theo Johnson has contributed 15.5 points through four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. His 64.3 receiving grade and 0.82 yards per route run have accompanied a much smaller workload of nine targets.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends: 107.2 PPR points

Pittsburgh’s tight ends have combined for 37 receptions, 338 receiving yards and six touchdowns, with another four yards on the ground. Those scores have supplied 36 of the group’s points.

Pat Freiermuth has led with 63.4 points after catching 21 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns. His 63.0 receiving grade ranks 25th among qualifying tight ends, while his 0.97 yards per route run ranks 27th.

Darnell Washington has added 42.6 points through 15 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. His 66.0 receiving grade ranks 19th, while his five missed tackles forced tie for third.

Washington has received seven red-zone targets to Freiermuth’s six. Both have been involved near the end zone, with touchdowns accounting for a substantial portion of their combined fantasy return.

5. New Orleans Saints tight ends: 106.9 PPR points

New Orleans has edged the Rams by 0.2 points for the final spot. Its tight ends have combined for 37 receptions, 339 yards and six touchdowns.

Juwan Johnson has supplied 67.8 points, catching 25 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. His 73.7 receiving grade ranks 11th among qualifying tight ends, while his five missed tackles forced tie for third.

Johnson has also generated 131 yards after the catch and averaged 1.39 yards per route run, ranking 18th in the latter metric.

Noah Fant has contributed 34.3 points through nine receptions for 73 yards and three touchdowns. Those scores have supplied more than half his points, while his 13 targets have left him below the qualifying threshold.

Oscar Delp has added 4.8 points. Johnson has provided the strongest receiving foundation, while Fant’s scoring has shown how touchdown production can lift a group despite limited reception volume.